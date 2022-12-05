Two Jackson teachers strive to build success on, off court

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A public charter school in Jackson has a new basketball program, thanks to a pair of teachers who are showing students how learning goes beyond the classroom.

Head Coach Jordan Crump and Iquez Common are two first year teachers at Midtown Public Charter School. The pair met at the Jackson school, and with the help from the community, they kickstarted the school’s first basketball program just this year.

“We reached out the community, reached out to the parents and students on what they thought about the athletic program, what kind of athletic program they wanted, and which sport, and we listened to their feedback,” said Crump.

It’s been a long time coming to get an athletic program like this up and running, and the students that make up nearly 300 in this Jackson Charter School said they are excited to see where the team goes.

“We’re pushing ourselves to our limits, and every game, we get better and better. It doesn’t matter if we win or lose, even if we lose, it’s a game to reflect off, and we do better the next time,” said Tyler Bradford, an eighth grader.

The pair of teachers are already setting a strong foundation for these young scholars with the new afterschool basketball program, showing that success can be achieved on and off the court.

“The community has been a blessing. Just being able to come in every day, it’s an honor. Everything we do is for the kids,” said Common.

