ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again

In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
The Hill

House Democrats call on Biden administration to renew Haitian migrant protections

A group of 17 House Democrats is urging the Biden administration to renew a key immigration program protecting Haitians in the United States. In a letter led by Democratic Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), and Mondaire Jones (N.Y.), the lawmakers asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday to extend and redesignate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti.
FloridaDaily

South Florida Republicans Ask DHS Secretary About Policy on Cuban Migrants

At the end of last week, three Republicans representing South Florida in Congress–U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar – sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, once again expressing their concern regarding the apparent shift in U.S.-Cuba policy and requesting that the Biden administration implement a system where family members and legal representatives can find the whereabouts and information of Cuban migrants interdicted at sea.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Texas governor wants to deploy gunboats on Mexico border with emergency 'invasion' powers

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he intends to deploy gunboats to the Mexico border, invoking an “invasion” clause under the US and Texas constitutions in order to escalate border security efforts. “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border,” Mr Abbot said in a statement. “You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. “He added: “I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy