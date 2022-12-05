Read full article on original website
Ex-U.S. Rep. David Rivera arrested. Charges tied to $50 million Venezuela consulting deal
Former Miami Congressman David Rivera was arrested Monday on federal criminal charges, including failing to register as a foreign agent for Venezuela, stemming from his $50 million consulting contract with the country’s oil company that supposedly aimed to improve its tarnished image in the United States.
Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again
In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
Venezuelan Migrants are Forbidden to Enter Texas But They are Doing it Anyway
Over the past several months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed over 10,000 migrants to cities such as Washington, DC, and Chicago. Abbott was trying to get support from President Joe Biden and he finally passed an Executive Order forbidding illegal immigration from Venezuelans in October. So migrants who left their home country are in Mexico.
How money, drugs and a foreign embassy played parts in the murder of Haiti’s president
Hours before a group of former Colombian soldiers raided the guarded hillside residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse under the cover of night in July of 2021, they were given new orders.
Former ‘Iron lady’ of Chavez’s courts now invests in Florida real estate with a steely grip
She once defended the socialist revolution from Venezuela’s highest court. Now she invests millions in South Florida real estate
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Canada sanctions Haiti ex-President Martelly for financing gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for their roles in financing gangs, Canada's ambassador to Haiti said on Twitter on Sunday.
FBI arrests former Congressman David Rivera for Venezuela lobbying
Federal authorities on Monday arrested former U.S. Rep. David Rivera, accusing him of secretly working for a Venezuelan state-run oil company to pitch the prospects of an improved relationship between the United States a
Made in Miami: How a South Florida plot to oust Haiti’s Jovenel Moïse led to his murder
Through phone records, police reports and witness and participant accounts, authorities are piecing together how a plot to oust a president led to an assassination.
Biden administration helps Haitian nationals remain in the U.S. How about helping Haiti? | Opinion
Some 100,000 Haitian nationals will be allowed to stay in the U.S. but that’s not enough to help Haiti in its current crisis, Miami Herald Editorial Board writes.
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
Peru’s president ousted and arrested after he seeks to dissolve Congress in political crisis
The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became the first female leader in...
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
House Democrats call on Biden administration to renew Haitian migrant protections
A group of 17 House Democrats is urging the Biden administration to renew a key immigration program protecting Haitians in the United States. In a letter led by Democratic Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), and Mondaire Jones (N.Y.), the lawmakers asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday to extend and redesignate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti.
U.S. will begin deporting Cubans by plane in 'coming weeks,' U.S. officials say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
South Florida Republicans Ask DHS Secretary About Policy on Cuban Migrants
At the end of last week, three Republicans representing South Florida in Congress–U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar – sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, once again expressing their concern regarding the apparent shift in U.S.-Cuba policy and requesting that the Biden administration implement a system where family members and legal representatives can find the whereabouts and information of Cuban migrants interdicted at sea.
FBI arrests 2 Venezuelan illegal immigrants for assault on Border Patrol agent in Texas
A Border Patrol agent was allegedly pushed, dragged and punched by two Venezuelan nationals caught crossing the border illegally who are now charged with assault on a federal officer.
Texas governor wants to deploy gunboats on Mexico border with emergency 'invasion' powers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he intends to deploy gunboats to the Mexico border, invoking an “invasion” clause under the US and Texas constitutions in order to escalate border security efforts. “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border,” Mr Abbot said in a statement. “You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. “He added: “I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally,...
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
