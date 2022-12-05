Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
fox2detroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Deer with Halloween plastic bucket stuck on its face freed by South Lyon rescue group
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An animal rescue group came to the aid of a deer with a Halloween bucket on its head Friday. The South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery group came to the aid of a deer it had nicknamed, Bucky, which had been seen for days in and around a Bloomfield Hill neighborhood with the plastic bucket stuck on its face.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit thrift store Re|Sale one of the oldest in community
There's no better time to go bargain hunting for Christmas gifts and a great place to start is a Re|Sale, which is operated by the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women. Check out some of their deals at www.councilresale.net.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn man who mooned judge, charged with ethnic intimidation, goes on hunger strike
The brother of a Dearborn man who is facing criminal cases in Wayne and Oakland counties said he is now on a hunger strike while in jail. “Coronavirus came, he got sick and the PTSD from losing his business,” Hussein Chokr said. “All this took him to a different mental state of mind, and this is when his mental health crisis started.”
Flint area heartbroken by sudden death of ‘gentle giant’ Bryant Nolden
FLINT, MI -- The Flint area is pouring out its heart after the unexpected death of Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden, a Flint Democrat who’s being remembered for his work ethic, effectiveness, decency and common touch through decades of public service. Nolden, 57, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Hurley...
fox2detroit.com
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is back after 2 years, lighting up the night with hope
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Friday night brought shining lights of hope - and love - at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. As children and adults shined lights at the hospital, and the young patients inside flashed their own, right back. After a two-year pandemic hiatus - "Moonbeams for...
WWMTCw
Six-month-old Oakland County kitten euthanized after becoming infected with rabies
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A 6-month-old kitten was humanely euthanized after becoming infected with rabies in Oakland County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, or MDARD. The kitten, which was not vaccinated, was found as a stray six weeks before it was diagnosed with rabies,...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Westland man may be riding bicycle to old home in Detroit
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westland police are looking for a missing man who left his home Friday morning and may be headed to Detroit. Sotelo Covarrubias, 73, left his home in the 1800 block of Alberta near Venoy and Palmer roads sometime between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. He...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects use chains, car to steal ATM from hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township
Royal Oak Twp., Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a theft of an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township. The theft happened Saturday night at the Baymont Inn located at 8 Mile Road. Police say several individuals entered the lobby and attached chains to...
Lapeer teen fighting for her life after vehicle rolls over on gravel road, strikes boulder
A young girl is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say her vehicle left a dirt road in Lapeer County, rolled over and crashed into a boulder Friday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com
12 Plays of Christmas at the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - MOSAIC YOUTH THEATRE OF DETROIT'S 12 PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS. Get into the holiday spirit with 12 original stories that reflect the season’s power and magic. List of plays/playwrights:. a. All I Want... by Jose Casas. b. Bright Side by Annie Martin. c. Christmas Crimes...
fox2detroit.com
'He went septic': 10-year-old Downriver boy dies from flu
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A week ago Dylan Witt was a healthy, vibrant child attending school at Creative Montessori Academy in Southgate. "He liked football. He loved cars," his mother Angela Webster said. "He liked drums, played in elementary school band." However, late last week the 10-year-old started feeling...
fox2detroit.com
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit
Four victims were shot outside the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Downtown Detroit early Friday. Police said the shooting stemmed from an existing conflict and did not involve the hotel.
'He was a wonderful doctor.' Well-known metro Detroit vet dies in car crash
Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in metro Detroit died unexpectedly in a car crash over the weekend
fox2detroit.com
Bombshell Treat Bar bring over-the-top ice cream bars, more sweets to downtown Berkley
BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bombshell Treat Bar is bringing its over-the-top sweets to downtown Berkley. The business announced its first brick-and-mortar location Friday, with plans to open in the spring of 2023. Treats from Bombshell can already be found around Southeast Michigan. The sweet stand has prided itself on...
fox2detroit.com
Scammers steal victim's necklace after offering them jewelry 'blessing'
CLAWSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A scammer who told a victim they wanted to give them a "blessing" was actually stealing their necklace, Clawson police said. Police posted an alert about the scam that happened last month, noting that it's a variation of jewelry scams happening around the country. According...
Roadside zoo in Southeast Michigan fined after number of violations, including baboon biting employee, porcupine escaping
A roadside zoo in Southeast Michigan has been slapped with a hefty fine after PETA alerted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to several animals in need of urgent veterinary care and a number of other violations.
Alleged argument between parents may have led to shots fired on Davidson Freeway in Highland Park, MSP says
A domestic incident between two family members may be to blame for shots fired on the Davison in Highland Park early Saturday morning, troopers said in an update.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police release photo of Jeep involved in shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are searching for the shooter after two groups got into an argument outside of the Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit late Thursday night. The shooting was caught on surveillance video outside of one of the city's four-star hotels. Police said two groups were beefing...
