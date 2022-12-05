ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

fox2detroit.com

Death of 10-year-old from flu, raises 'triple-demic' concerns by parents, doctors

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A 10-year-old Southgate boy died after contracting the flu and developing other complications, causing concern for parents across Metro Detroit. Dylan Witt started to feel sick late last week, was taken to doctor Monday. He felt worse, was taken to the emergency room where his organs started to fail and went septic, his family said.
SOUTHGATE, MI
12 Plays of Christmas at the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - MOSAIC YOUTH THEATRE OF DETROIT'S 12 PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS. Get into the holiday spirit with 12 original stories that reflect the season’s power and magic. List of plays/playwrights:. a. All I Want... by Jose Casas. b. Bright Side by Annie Martin. c. Christmas Crimes...
DETROIT, MI
Scammers steal victim's necklace after offering them jewelry 'blessing'

CLAWSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A scammer who told a victim they wanted to give them a "blessing" was actually stealing their necklace, Clawson police said. Police posted an alert about the scam that happened last month, noting that it's a variation of jewelry scams happening around the country. According...
CLAWSON, MI

