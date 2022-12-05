Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Off-duty BCSO lieutenant found dead at West Bexar County home, officials say
An off-duty lieutenant with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was found dead at his home Sunday morning, according to officials. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the lieutenant as Jeremy Payne. He also previously served as the president of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County. Deputies...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver arrested for DWI after crashing into home, causing fire
SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he crashed his car into a home on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 2:42 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Chedder Drive. Police at the scene...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested for causing wrong-way crash while driving under the influence, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning for causing a wrong-way crash while driving under the influence, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police received a call around 2:45 a.m. for a crash that happened at 6200 IH 35 N. Officers said the wrong-way driver...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after attacking girlfriend for refusing to lend him $200, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he attacked his girlfriend at her South Side home for refusing to lend him $200. Albert Lazarine is charged with injury to elderly - bodily injury. He was arrested Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Bexar County court records.
KSAT 12
15-year-old girl found shot in the back inside stolen car, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl was found with a gunshot wound to the back inside a stolen car Saturday night, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the incident at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Texas Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a stolen vehicle...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly I-10 crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another is in jail following a fatal car accident on IH-10 West just before 1 a.m. Friday. A 56-year-old man was riding a Yamaha CP250W Moped when he was rear-ended by a 34-year-old man driving a gray Hyundai Genesis, according to San Antonio police.
KSAT 12
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man shot in the head following argument on the Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police said one man was shot to death following an argument on the city’s Northeast Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were dispatched at the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police found the victim who was laying outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.
KSAT 12
3 injured in mulit-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Gillette Boulevard and Moursund Boulevard. Police said a 52-year-old man was driving a Toyota Sienna when...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after being shot in the head, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the shooting at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a...
news4sanantonio.com
12-year-old shot during altercation over illegal substance, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old boy was shot after being involved in a disagreement over an illegal substance, Sheriff Salazar says. The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m., Friday on Bear Springs Drive, towards the Westside of town. Upon arrival, deputies found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot to his...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman's body found hidden in brush, next to burned car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said they discovered a woman’s body hidden in the brush near a burned vehicle on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1400 block of IH 10 at IH 37 at around 4:55 a.m. for a vehicle on fire.
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking home in West Side, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – A 43-year-old man was shot while walking home on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at midnight at the intersection of Colima and Southwest 19th Street. Police said the man was walking home from a store when a silver...
news4sanantonio.com
Shavano Park Police Department investigating gunshots fired in front of its station
SAN ANTONIO – The Shavano Park Police Department is actively investigating a drive-by shooting in front of its police department. The shooting occurred after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 8, along De Zavala Road and NW Military Highway, towards the Northside of town. Police say a vehicle drove past the...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek 15-year-old suspect who stabbed his brother multiple times while sleeping
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old was stabbed multiple times by his 15-year-old brother while he was trying to sleep, police say. Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Hampstead Street at around 5:09 a.m. for a cutting in progress. Upon arrival, they found the 16-year-old victim sitting in...
KSAT 12
Body, burned vehicle found hidden in brush on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found within brush near a burned vehicle on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the 1400 block of IH-10 at IH-37 for a vehicle on fire. Officers found the vehicle off...
KSAT 12
9 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police
UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde police have identified nine suspects who were involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. At last check, an 18-year-old was injured but expected to recover, and a 16-year-old was critically injured in the shooting on Sept. 8. Both were being treated at a San Antonio hospital.
news4sanantonio.com
Police need your help looking for suspect who fatally shot man outside Walgreens
SAN ANTONIO - Police are still searching for the person responsible for killing a man on the west side last week and they're asking for your help. 30-year-old Ricardo Ortega was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walgreens on West Commerce Street. Police say he was waiting...
KSAT 12
Man killed in East Side shooting after being chased through apartment complex, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after being shot in the chest on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called out to the 3300 block of Roland Avenue on Friday evening for a shooting call. They found a man leaning against a fence with one shot in the chest.
news4sanantonio.com
Police discover two dead men inside a downtown home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a downtown home. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Furnish Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. to check on a 71-year-old man who has not been seen for days. Upon police arrival, they discovered that...
