Zavala County, TX

news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio man shot in the head following argument on the Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police said one man was shot to death following an argument on the city’s Northeast Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were dispatched at the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police found the victim who was laying outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

3 injured in mulit-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Gillette Boulevard and Moursund Boulevard. Police said a 52-year-old man was driving a Toyota Sienna when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

9 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde police have identified nine suspects who were involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. At last check, an 18-year-old was injured but expected to recover, and a 16-year-old was critically injured in the shooting on Sept. 8. Both were being treated at a San Antonio hospital.
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police discover two dead men inside a downtown home

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a downtown home. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Furnish Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. to check on a 71-year-old man who has not been seen for days. Upon police arrival, they discovered that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

