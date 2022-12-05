SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Very warm & humid. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A weak cold front will approach the area late tonight & overnight. Along this boundary, a few storms will develop across the Hill Country after midnight. Some of these storms may to be strong to possibly severe. A 'marginal' risk of severe weather (level one of five) has been issued for portions of the Hill Country, our northeastern areas, and the eastern half of Bexar County. Mainly a hail threat with one of the stronger storms.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO