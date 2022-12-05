Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Toys for Tots Open Skate in Wilkes-Barre set for December 6thfamilyfunpa.comWilkes-barre, PA
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
'Credible messenger' program gets $1.5M to prevent crime in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday night to allocate $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to a certified credible messenger program for the prevention of violent crime. Several members of the public addressed council, asking for the program to be funded. One resident explained that...
Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
School bus company joins civil suit
WILKES-BARRE — A school bus company approved to operate their hub in a residential area of Hanover Township filed notice to join a civil
WFMZ-TV Online
County councilman explains why he nixed vote on removing election board member; next step unclear
One day after he moved to postpone Luzerne County Council’s vote on the removal of a member of the county board of elections, Councilman Brian Thornton elaborated on why he did so. However, it is not clear what council’s next step will be, after it voted 6-5 on Tuesday...
Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case
WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
WFMZ-TV Online
Other business from Scranton City Council's Dec. 6, 2022 meeting
Held a caucus with National Development Council Senior Director David Trevisani, who updated council on parking system operations and finances. Scranton monetized its parking in 2016, turning over operation of its on-street system and garages to the nonprofit NDC under a concession lease between the city, its parking authority and NDC’s local affiliate, Community Development Properties Scranton. Trevisani also presented information Tuesday on CDPS’ proposed 2023 budget. Video of the caucus is available online via ECTV’s YouTube channel.
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County Council to vote on removal of election board member on Tuesday
Luzerne County Council will vote on a resolution to remove a member of the county board of elections on Tuesday. The proposed resolution was added to Tuesday’s voting session agenda late Monday afternoon. The name of the election board member is not listed in the proposed resolution, but multiple...
3 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Three Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottsville Blight and Nuisance Task Force discusses accomplishments, plans for future
The Pottsville Blight and Nuisance Task Force met Tuesday for its quarterly meeting and discussed its accomplishments and plans for the future. “There’s no doubt our blight program is working in the right direction,” Mayor Dave Clews said. Since the city established its blight list in 2014, 72...
Attorney expected to seek suppression of statements in Wilkes-Barre homicide case
WILKES-BARRE — Despite an attorney’s pledge to file a motion in an attempt to keep an unsolicited statement by his client from bei
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown allocates $1M for redevelopment of former Allentown Metal Works
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to adopt its 2023 allocations for American Rescue Plan Act funding. As part of the ARPA approval, council voted 4-2 to give $1 million to a project proposed by Marcon Properties LLC to redevelop the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th St.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem City Council OKs recycling fee hike
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council raised recycling fees, starting next year. The fee increases from $70 to $90. The city recently signed a two-year contract with Republic Services, which increased prices from their current pact. Golf course fees. During Tuesday's meeting, City Council...
WFMZ-TV Online
One Election Day investigation ongoing; one on hold for now
Luzerne County’s internal investigation into a ballot paper shortage on Election Day last month will wait until the district attorney’s office completes its investigation, acting county Manager Brian Swetz said Sunday. The shortage of paper to print ballots impacted dozens of polling sites throughout the county for the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottsville man who admitted to drug trafficking sentenced
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm offenses has learned his sentence. Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, of Pottsville, was sentenced to five years in prison on Dec. 2, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Jackson-Flowers pleaded guilty to...
9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
New K9 officer begins working at Northampton County Prison
EASTON, Pa. – A new K-9 employee has begun working at the Northampton County Prison. Mack, a two-year old Labrador, received his training at Progressive K9 Academy and has been certified to detect narcotics and prescription medications. A dog with this kind of education can cost $15,000, with another...
Former DA Cornwell covered up his criminal record
Former Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell has now added to his criminal record in an effort to cover up his previous crime.
californiaexaminer.net
Pottsville Man Gets 60 Months In Prison For Drug And Gun Offenses
Judge Malachy E. Mannion of the U.S. District Court has sentenced a man from Pottsville to 60 months in prison for narcotics trafficking and criminal use of a handgun. Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, was sentenced, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jackson-Flowers previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with a destroyed serial number and over 50 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks fire companies pay tribute to fallen firefighters
READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lynn Township, Lehigh County, died Wednesday after being rescued from inside a burning home in West Penn Township.
WOLF
Man sits behind bars in Wyoming Co. for allegedly selling woman fatal fentanyl dose
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — Wyoming County D.A. Joe Peters announced charges against a man who allegedly sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a woman in Washington Township. D.A. Peters announced the filing of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death (Felony 1) and related charges against Richard Paul "Ricci"...
Comments / 0