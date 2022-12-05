ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

'Credible messenger' program gets $1.5M to prevent crime in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday night to allocate $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to a certified credible messenger program for the prevention of violent crime. Several members of the public addressed council, asking for the program to be funded. One resident explained that...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case

WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Other business from Scranton City Council's Dec. 6, 2022 meeting

Held a caucus with National Development Council Senior Director David Trevisani, who updated council on parking system operations and finances. Scranton monetized its parking in 2016, turning over operation of its on-street system and garages to the nonprofit NDC under a concession lease between the city, its parking authority and NDC’s local affiliate, Community Development Properties Scranton. Trevisani also presented information Tuesday on CDPS’ proposed 2023 budget. Video of the caucus is available online via ECTV’s YouTube channel.
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown allocates $1M for redevelopment of former Allentown Metal Works

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to adopt its 2023 allocations for American Rescue Plan Act funding. As part of the ARPA approval, council voted 4-2 to give $1 million to a project proposed by Marcon Properties LLC to redevelop the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th St.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem City Council OKs recycling fee hike

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council raised recycling fees, starting next year. The fee increases from $70 to $90. The city recently signed a two-year contract with Republic Services, which increased prices from their current pact. Golf course fees. During Tuesday's meeting, City Council...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

One Election Day investigation ongoing; one on hold for now

Luzerne County’s internal investigation into a ballot paper shortage on Election Day last month will wait until the district attorney’s office completes its investigation, acting county Manager Brian Swetz said Sunday. The shortage of paper to print ballots impacted dozens of polling sites throughout the county for the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottsville man who admitted to drug trafficking sentenced

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm offenses has learned his sentence. Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, of Pottsville, was sentenced to five years in prison on Dec. 2, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Jackson-Flowers pleaded guilty to...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

New K9 officer begins working at Northampton County Prison

EASTON, Pa. – A new K-9 employee has begun working at the Northampton County Prison. Mack, a two-year old Labrador, received his training at Progressive K9 Academy and has been certified to detect narcotics and prescription medications. A dog with this kind of education can cost $15,000, with another...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
californiaexaminer.net

Pottsville Man Gets 60 Months In Prison For Drug And Gun Offenses

Judge Malachy E. Mannion of the U.S. District Court has sentenced a man from Pottsville to 60 months in prison for narcotics trafficking and criminal use of a handgun. Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, was sentenced, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jackson-Flowers previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with a destroyed serial number and over 50 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks fire companies pay tribute to fallen firefighters

READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lynn Township, Lehigh County, died Wednesday after being rescued from inside a burning home in West Penn Township.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

