ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vvng.com

The Mall of Victor Valley welcomes 7 new retailers and restaurants

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – The Mall of Victor Valley announced six new retailers and restaurants that are now open and another opening later this month. The new tenants include three national and international names, along with four retailers that are brand-new to the Victorville market. Additionally, nearly 1 in 5...
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Outer Highway 18 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday evening in Apple Valley. It happened on December 10, 2022, at about 6:12 pm, along Outer Highway 18, between Standing Rock Avenue and Erie Road. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and pronounced...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
vvng.com

15 Freeway Commuter Alert: lane closures, traffic and weather

15 Freeway, Victor Valley – Intermittent closures for emergency guardrail repairs throughout the construction zone could reduce lanes down to one lane during certain hours. On Saturday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m., the northbound and southbound #1 lane was closed from Oak Hill Road in Hesperia to just south of Bear Valley Road and is expected to remain closed until Monday, December 12 at 5:00 a.m.
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Pedestrian airlifted after crash near Topaz Market Place on Main Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A man was airlifted to a trauma center after he was hit by a car near the Topaz Market Place in Hesperia Friday morning. It happened at 7:15 am at the intersection of Main Street and Topaz Avenue on December 9, 2022. San Bernardino County Fire and Hesperia Police responded to the scene and located a male lying in the street with major injuries.
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Multi-vehicle crash on 15 freeway Saturday in Victorville causes backup

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic was jammed for several miles Saturday afternoon following a 4-vehicle crash. It happened on the southbound 15 freeway between Bear Valley Road and Main Street, at approximately 2:05 p.m., December 10, 2022. The crash occurred in the fast lane and involved a blue Hyundai,...
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Adelanto man arrested for kidnapping and false imprisonment

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 26-year-old Adelanto man for kidnapping and false imprisonment. On December 9, 2022, at about 3:47 pm, deputies responded to the area of Air Expressway and Adelanto Road after a female was seen trying to get out of a moving vehicle and pulled back in by the driver.
ADELANTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy