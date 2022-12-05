Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
vvng.com
The Mall of Victor Valley welcomes 7 new retailers and restaurants
VICTORVILLE, Calif. – The Mall of Victor Valley announced six new retailers and restaurants that are now open and another opening later this month. The new tenants include three national and international names, along with four retailers that are brand-new to the Victorville market. Additionally, nearly 1 in 5...
vvng.com
Permits filed to construct 2 warehouses in Hesperia with over 1.8 million square feet combined, south of Target
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two conditional use permits have been filed with the City of Hesperia to construct approximately 1.8 million square feet of industrial warehouse space on approximately 97 acres of vacant land, south of Target. The two buildings will be constructed under one project, with one being...
vvng.com
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
vvng.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Outer Highway 18 in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday evening in Apple Valley. It happened on December 10, 2022, at about 6:12 pm, along Outer Highway 18, between Standing Rock Avenue and Erie Road. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and pronounced...
vvng.com
Snow expected in Cajon Pass; chains required in San Bernardino Mountains
SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS (VVNG.com) –– Caltrans District 8 is reminding the public to bring chains if planning a trip to the San Bernardino County mountains. “Bring your chains regardless of the vehicle you have, including your super awesome 4WD/AWD ultimate truck/car/van – we’ve seen them all get stuck!,” stated the agency.
vvng.com
Man hanging onto fence from 15 Freeway over pass at Palmdale Road detained Friday afternoon
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man attempting to jump from the Interstate 15 Freeway overpass was detained a short time later. It happened at 3:38 p.m. December 9, 2022, on the Palmdale Road overpass in Victorville. According to the California Highway Patrol logs, a caller advised dispatch that a...
vvng.com
15 Freeway congested following crash in fast lane and roadwork from Victorville to Hesperia
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 Freeway added to an already congested Friday morning traffic. The crash was reported at 12:17 p.m. in the fast lane under the Bear Valley Road overpass, and involved a white Acura MDX and a silver Nissan Sentra, according to the California Highway Patrol logs.
vvng.com
15 Freeway Commuter Alert: lane closures, traffic and weather
15 Freeway, Victor Valley – Intermittent closures for emergency guardrail repairs throughout the construction zone could reduce lanes down to one lane during certain hours. On Saturday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m., the northbound and southbound #1 lane was closed from Oak Hill Road in Hesperia to just south of Bear Valley Road and is expected to remain closed until Monday, December 12 at 5:00 a.m.
vvng.com
2nd crash occurs near investigation scene at Main and Topaz in Hesperia Friday
HESPERIA, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — Three vehicles and a trailer were involved in a crash just west of an ongoing pedestrian investigation Friday morning. It happened at about 7:45 am, December 9, 2022, on Main Street near the Taco Bell just west of Topaz Avenue. The crash involved a gray...
vvng.com
Pedestrian airlifted after crash near Topaz Market Place on Main Street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A man was airlifted to a trauma center after he was hit by a car near the Topaz Market Place in Hesperia Friday morning. It happened at 7:15 am at the intersection of Main Street and Topaz Avenue on December 9, 2022. San Bernardino County Fire and Hesperia Police responded to the scene and located a male lying in the street with major injuries.
vvng.com
Multi-vehicle crash on 15 freeway Saturday in Victorville causes backup
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic was jammed for several miles Saturday afternoon following a 4-vehicle crash. It happened on the southbound 15 freeway between Bear Valley Road and Main Street, at approximately 2:05 p.m., December 10, 2022. The crash occurred in the fast lane and involved a blue Hyundai,...
vvng.com
Body of woman found dumped on Bear Valley Road Identified, suspect arrested
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville man was arrested for murder after the body of a woman was found dumped in the roadway. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, deputies from the Victorville Station responded to a call regarding a person down near Bear Valley Road and Amethyst Road. When...
vvng.com
Adelanto man arrested for kidnapping and false imprisonment
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 26-year-old Adelanto man for kidnapping and false imprisonment. On December 9, 2022, at about 3:47 pm, deputies responded to the area of Air Expressway and Adelanto Road after a female was seen trying to get out of a moving vehicle and pulled back in by the driver.
vvng.com
Maya Hernandez, 16 of Phelan, wins 125lb title at USA Boxing National Championships in Texas
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com)- Representing the Victor Valley and Southern California, 16-year-old Maya Hernandez of Phelan won the 125lb title at the USA Boxing National Championships in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. With an opportunity to compete against some of the best and upcoming Boxers in the United States,...
vvng.com
Man knocked unconscious after a road rage attack in Victorville, suspect at large
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was knocked unconscious after he was punched during a road rage attack in Victorville, officials said. On December 6, 2022, at about 5:47 pm, the victim was driving on Mojave Drive with his family in the car when the suspect’s vehicle, a white SUV, tried to illegally pass them using a turn lane.
