Great Falls, MT

First legal marijuana dispensary planned for west side of Great Falls

The city planning office is currently reviewing an application for the first marijuana dispensary in the city limits. Top Shelf Botanicals, which operates dispensaries throughout the state, submitted an application for a minor renovation to a space in The Wheat Building at 750 6th St. S.W. opposite Howard’s Pizza.
Debunking The Bunk: No, GF Taxes Aren’t Going Up 191%

This is the first in what will be a regular column on E-City Beat in which I will attempt to debunk some of the rumors, urban myths, misinformation, and flat-out bunk making the rounds in Great Falls on social media, information/news outlets, and ‘word on the street’. We’ll...

