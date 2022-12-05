Read full article on original website
Great Falls Animal Shelter offering pet pix with Santa (video)
Stop by the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter on Saturday, December 10, 2022, and get your pet's photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Great Falls
Great Falls Fire Rescue is at the scene of a "working structure fire" at 426 9th Avenue SW, as of 8:20 a.m. on Thursday
Great Falls City commissioners approve nearly $3M in ARPA funding
On Tuesday, the Great Falls City Commission awarded $2.88 million in funding to projects after a year-long application process.
theelectricgf.com
First legal marijuana dispensary planned for west side of Great Falls
The city planning office is currently reviewing an application for the first marijuana dispensary in the city limits. Top Shelf Botanicals, which operates dispensaries throughout the state, submitted an application for a minor renovation to a space in The Wheat Building at 750 6th St. S.W. opposite Howard’s Pizza.
GFPS students participate in bison harvest (video)
Dugan Coburn, the director of Indian Education for Great Falls Public Schools, and a group of students participated in a bison harvest.
'Food For Fines' underway at Cascade County Justice Court
The program was started in 2009 and has collected more than 18,000 pounds of food throughout the years.
ecitybeat.com
Debunking The Bunk: No, GF Taxes Aren’t Going Up 191%
This is the first in what will be a regular column on E-City Beat in which I will attempt to debunk some of the rumors, urban myths, misinformation, and flat-out bunk making the rounds in Great Falls on social media, information/news outlets, and ‘word on the street’. We’ll...
