(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Omaha, Missouri and Kansas were all winners in regional women’s college basketball on Sunday. Iowa State (7-2): Iowa State rolled Jacksonville (5-3), 84-50, behind 22 points from Ashley Joens, who also had 10 rebounds and three assists. Stephanie Soares added 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

OMAHA, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO