Endwell, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

JCPD Holds Third-Annual Shop With A Cop

Today was the Johnson City Police Department’s (JCPD) third-annual "Shop with a Cop." 25 children had the opportunity to buy their gifts of choice at Walmart – thanks to a $4,000 grant secured by the Johnson City Police Association. “These kids can enjoy themselves and have gifts to...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Shop With a Cop Returns Sunday to Johnson City

The Johnson City Police Department is hosting its 3rd annual Shop With a Cop event this Sunday. Beginning at 10 a.m., more than 20 students at Johnson City schools will be presented with a gift card and partake in a unique shopping experience with department officers. There will also be...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Historian Peter C. Gordon Holds Book Signing

Riverow Bookstore hosted Town of Owego Historian Peter C. Gordon this afternoon. Gordon held a book signing to celebrate the publishing of his two latest works -- which examine the history of Susquehanna Valley and Tioga County. The books themselves were written in the late 19th century -- now edited...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: December 9, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Reverend William Anderson, pastor of the Zion African Methodist Church in Binghamton, found a threatening letter in his mailbox yesterday. The letter warned him to get out of town and was signed by the Ku Klux Klan.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Man Arrested on Gun Charges After Traffic Stop

An Endicott man is facing gun charges after a traffic stop on December 4th. According to state police, a traffic stop was performed on a vehicle driven by Curtis Phifer on West Main Street. Phifer was found to have a suspended license and the vehicle was not insured. Troopers also...
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BCHSHA: Union-Endicott Grabs Comeback Win Thanks to Four Goals in 3rd Period

In the Broome County High School Hockey Association, Union-Endicott trailed 3-1 to the Chenango Forks heading into the 3rd period. However, the Tigers were able to rattle of four goals in the final period to win 5-3. Matthew McHugh and Christian Macan both scored twice for the Tigers, while goaltender...
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union-Endicott Boys Basketball Falls in Home Opener to Horseheads

Union-Endicott welcomed the Horseheads Blue Raiders for their home opener this winter season. Despite leading 31-20 at half time, the Tigers fell short 61-52, with Horseheads completing their come-back effort in the second half. Larry Morse led the Tigers with 17 points. Check out the first half highlights above.
HORSEHEADS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Union-Endicott Tigers Commit to Play College Lacrosse

We're looking at some snow this weekend, but spring sports are still in the news today as two Union-Endicott lacrosse players signed the dotted line to play at the next level. Abbie Calegari and Joey Oldenburg will each be playing at the next level. Calegari is headed to Stevenson University...
ENDICOTT, NY

