Dallas, TX

Watauga nursing home fire sends several to the hospital

WATAUGA, Texas - At least three seniors were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a suburban Fort Worth nursing home. The fire started just after 6 a.m. Friday, at the North Pointe Nursing and Rehab in Watauga. Officials said an HVAC unit from one of the...
WATAUGA, TX
3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash

PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
PLANO, TX
Dallas Animal Shelter offers $150 to fosters in effort to stop canine flu outbreak

DALLAS - The city of Dallas says there’s an urgent need for families who can temporarily house dogs. Dallas Animal Service is offering a $150 incentive for foster families this weekend who can open their homes to a dog for two weeks. The $150 Visa-style gift cards are given above and beyond other necessities needed to care for a large dog.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weather: Dec. 9 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Kylie Capps gives an update on the forecast for the weekend. Plus, she says a sharp cold front could bring storms to North Texas next week.
DALLAS, TX
Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas

Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
DALLAS, TX
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder

DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
DALLAS, TX
Driver critically injured after crash on I-30 in Dallas

Several lanes on I-30 had to be closed for a time in West Dallas after a driver struck a concrete barrier, lost control, and crashed early Sunday morning. The crash happened at about 3 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near Edgefield Avenue. Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Marathon weekend events underway

DALLAS - A weekend full of events is underway for the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival. The Friday Night Lights Mile had runners at City Hall Plaza in Downtown Dallas. The evening event featured a two-lap grand prix-style race around the plaza. There were races for seniors and kids, and also...
DALLAS, TX
TCU'S Max Duggan finishes 2nd Heisman Trophy voting

NEW YORK - TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. Duggan finished behind USC's Caleb Williams, who won the award. Stetson Bennett, of Georgia, and C.J. Stroud, of Ohio State were the other finalists. Duggan willed TCU to its first CFP appearance with an...
FORT WORTH, TX

