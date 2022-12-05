Read full article on original website
Paper Plates Problem: Texas lawmakers hear testimony on temporary tags as DMV rolls out redesign
DALLAS - State lawmakers heard testimony about rampant fraud with temporary license plates. The problem was highlighted last month when Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai died while pursuing a car with illegal paper tags. Tsai’s police chief testified Friday as a new design rolls out to make temporary tags...
Sister of woman killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run hopes driver involved is caught
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month. The sister of the woman killed is now sharing about the kind of person she was, and she's also asking anyone who knows anything to come forward. Police have...
Watauga nursing home fire sends several to the hospital
WATAUGA, Texas - At least three seniors were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a suburban Fort Worth nursing home. The fire started just after 6 a.m. Friday, at the North Pointe Nursing and Rehab in Watauga. Officials said an HVAC unit from one of the...
Athena Strand: Wise County sheriff to pursue death penalty for Tanner Horner
WISE COUNTY, Texas - Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told Fox News Digital that his office is seeking the death penalty for Tanner Lynn Horner, the contract driver for FedEx accused of kidnapping and murdering Athena Strand, a 7-year-old Texas girl. Akin, speaking by phone Thursday, said, "We are pursuing...
3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash
PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
Man walks to Dallas fire station after being shot while in vehicle
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man walked to a Northwest Dallas fire station after being shot while in his vehicle early Saturday morning. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m., when the victim said a suspect walked up to his car and opened fire on him and a passenger.
Man injured in Lewisville hit-and-run home from hospital, but driver still sought
LEWISVILLE, Texas - The 74-year-old victim of an October hit-and-run in Lewisville is finally home from the hospital, but the police investigation is far from over. M.T. Daniels was struck by two vehicles while pushing a wheelchair across the street. One driver was later identified. While his family is relieved...
Dallas Animal Shelter offers $150 to fosters in effort to stop canine flu outbreak
DALLAS - The city of Dallas says there’s an urgent need for families who can temporarily house dogs. Dallas Animal Service is offering a $150 incentive for foster families this weekend who can open their homes to a dog for two weeks. The $150 Visa-style gift cards are given above and beyond other necessities needed to care for a large dog.
Dallas Weather: Dec. 9 morning forecast
FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Kylie Capps gives an update on the forecast for the weekend. Plus, she says a sharp cold front could bring storms to North Texas next week.
Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas
Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
2 arrests made, third suspect sought in September murder of 14-year-old in South Dallas
DALLAS - Police arrested two alleged gang members in the September murder of a 14-year-old boy. Manuel Edwards was shot and killed in September. He was found dead in a field at Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street in South Dallas after being shot multiple times. The murder was the...
Driver critically injured after crash on I-30 in Dallas
Several lanes on I-30 had to be closed for a time in West Dallas after a driver struck a concrete barrier, lost control, and crashed early Sunday morning. The crash happened at about 3 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near Edgefield Avenue. Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies...
$295 million renovations planned for AT&T Stadium ahead of 2026 World Cup
ARLINGTON, Texas - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is planning to spend close to $300 million to upgrade AT&T Stadium in Arlington ahead of the FIFA World Cup in four years. The team has only been at the stadium for 13 years, but they believe it's time for the stadium to get a face-lift.
Hundreds take part in 'Ride for Athena' fundraiser, toy drive to honor Wise County 7-year-old
AZLE, Texas - There was a purposeful gathering Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of vehicles covered the property of The Church at Azle. All delivered a clear message: Justice for Athena. "This is about Athena," one person said. Strand was kidnapped and murdered by a 30-year-old contracted FedEx delivery truck driver,...
Dallas Marathon weekend events underway
DALLAS - A weekend full of events is underway for the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival. The Friday Night Lights Mile had runners at City Hall Plaza in Downtown Dallas. The evening event featured a two-lap grand prix-style race around the plaza. There were races for seniors and kids, and also...
TCU'S Max Duggan finishes 2nd Heisman Trophy voting
NEW YORK - TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. Duggan finished behind USC's Caleb Williams, who won the award. Stetson Bennett, of Georgia, and C.J. Stroud, of Ohio State were the other finalists. Duggan willed TCU to its first CFP appearance with an...
