Santa Visits Echoes Of The Past
The old schoolhouse in Claypool served as the site for Santa’s visit on Saturday as the Echoes of the Past hosted the community with their annual Cookies with Santa event. Children were treated to a chat with Santa, who gave each one a goody bag for stopping by to say hello to him. While at the event, an activity table full of crafts was available for those interested in making an ornament, snowman or gingerbread house. Before leaving, a sleigh ride with Duke the horse and driven by Sam Hedington was available. Delicious cookies were provided by members of Wheels on Fire Cancer Crusaders and Liz Slone. Hot chocolate and candy for the goody bags were donated by Walmart and all the children snacked on candy canes provided by Monteith Tire. Pictured is Raegan enjoying a story from Mrs. Claus while Santa listens in.
Big Lots Has Grand Opening For Warsaw Store
Big Lots is growing nationwide, having added 50 stores in the past year. Big Lots, 2806 Frontage Road, Warsaw, was one of 13 new stores across the country to have their grand opening celebration on Saturday. “So today is a pretty big day for Big Lots,” said Keith Jacobson, district...
Rochelle A. Talbert
Rochelle A. Talbert, 54, Atwood, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. She was born in Seattle, Wash., on Nov. 4, 1958, to William Talbert II and Albey Martin. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Rochelle. Her family wishes to grieve her loss in private. Written...
Betty E. Engle
Betty E. Engle, 79, lifetime resident of Warsaw, passed away at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Born in Warsaw on July 26, 1943, Betty was the daughter of Arthur and Anjelle Bibler Huffman. She was a 1961 graduate of Warsaw High School and a longtime member of Warsaw First Brethren Church. She was united in marriage to Larry K. Engle on Sept. 14, 1963. The pair shared 53 years together before his passing in May 2017.
Evelyn A. MacKaben
Evelyn A. MacKaben, 98, Winona Lake, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Community Outreach Helps French Speakers Adjust To Indiana Environment
Editor’s Note: Grace College Department of Humanities Chair Dr. Lauren Rich’s journalism majors wrote investigative pieces that are meant to be published as a series. Student Micaela Eberly, a journalism and French double major, wrote “An Analysis of the French-speaking Population in northern Indiana.” This is the first in her five-part series.
Don E. Wilson
Don E. Wilson passed away Nov. 11, 2022, in Longmont, Colo. He was 89 years old. Don was born on Oct. 28, 1933, in Peru, Ind., to George and Elva Smith Wilson. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 – 1957. He married Ruth Sullivan and worked for...
Warsaw Man Injured In Elkhart Crash
ELKHART COUNTY - A Warsaw man was injured after his vehicle hit a tree Friday afternoon. Seth Adkins, 35, of Warsaw, suffered neck and head injuries and was taken by Turkey Creek EMS to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release.
Virginia Lee Bish
Virginia Lee Lewis Bish, of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, passed away at 5:20 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care at the age of 89. She was born on July 31, 1933, in Greensburg, Kan., to Lillian Mae Magnuson Lewis and Albert Lewis. Virginia grew up in Kansas and graduated from Castleton High School in Castleton, Kan. After high school, she married the love of her life, and was married on Aug. 17, 1952, to Kenneth “Ken” Wilson Bish. They were blessed with four children, became grandparents and great-grandparents multiple times during the 67 years of marriage they shared before Ken passed away on July 13, 2020.
Public Occurrences 12.12.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:37 a.m. Friday - Dalton Ray Fugate, 27, of 210 S. Main St., #5, Etna Green, arrested for invasion of privacy. No bond listed. • 11:40 a.m. Friday - Scott Lee Prater, 56, of 802 E....
Eldon Eichholtz
Eldon Eichholtz, 75, North Manchester, died Dec. 9, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
JROTC Hits 10-Year Milestone At WCHS
Over its 10 years at Warsaw Community High School, the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) has upgraded its uniforms, fluctuated in numbers, participated in numerous activities and won a number of competition awards. During that time, cadets, like Makayla Leamon, also have graduated and gone on to successful careers...
Doris May Callaway
NORTH MANCHESTER – Doris May Callaway, 89, North Manchester, died Dec. 9, 2022. Doris was born in Clinton County, on Sept. 13, 1933, to Elmer Daniel and Mary Elizabeth Yoder Shively. On Nov. 13, 1954, Doris married Glen Callaway. Family and friends may call Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 1...
Thomas Lee Dean
ARGOS – Thomas Lee Dean, 86, of Tippecanoe, passed away Dec. 6, 2022, at 1:25 p.m. at his residence where he had been in declining health for the past year. On May 2, 1936, in Dunkirk, he was born to Robert L. Dean and Vivian McNutt Dean. Thomas lived in Tippecanoe since 1960, having grown up in the Muncie community.
Kosciusko County YMCA To Develop Urban Soccer Fields
WINONA LAKE - Kosciusko Community YMCA announced the development of an outdoor sports park opening in spring 2023. Thanks to a partnership with Urban Soccer Park, members and guests will be able to use these turf fields for a wide variety of games, sports leagues, group exercise classes and other athletic events, according to a news release from the YMCA.
Beacon Credit Union Announces $1.8M In Bonus Dividends
WABASH – Beacon Credit Union Board of Directors announced a $1.8 million bonus dividend to the membership. The bonus dividend will be paid on or before Dec. 19 and is based on the daily average balance of total deposits from Jan. 1 through Nov. 30, 2022, according to a news release from Beacon.
Local High School Sports Recaps For 12/10 & 12/11
Warsaw boys basketball continued its up and down start to the 2022-23 season Saturday with a close 60-53 loss to Fort Wayne Northside. The Tigers have traded wins and losses to start the season and currently sit at 2-2. It was a productive night for senior Jaxson Gould, who scored 15 points on 50% shooting to go with a team-high six rebounds. Luke Bricker scored 13 points for Warsaw, hitting three three-pointers. Drew Hackaman was the third Tiger to finish in double figures with 12 points.
Manchester Uses Fast Start To Propel Past Whitko
The Manchester Lady Squires basketball team has had its ups and downs this season, beginning the year with a three-game losing streak and then following it up with three wins in four tries in the team’s next four contests. Looking for its second Three Rivers Conference win in a row Friday night, Manchester played host to the visiting Whitko Lady ‘Cats, a team still searching for its first TRC win of 2022.
Grace Outlasts Taylor For Record Breaking Win
UPLAND – Grace’s women’s basketball team picked up a grueling 71-66 victory over the Taylor Trojans on Saturday afternoon. The victory set a pair of records for Grace. The Lady Lancers set a new record consecutive wins (7) and most wins in the first 10 contests of the season (9).
Wawasee Pulls Away Late In Besting Whitko
SYRACUSE — Senior Peyton Felger and junior Carson Smith exceeded their previous season-high point totals to aid Wawasee in victory. Starter Felger and sixth-man Smith netted 14 points apiece and sophomore Maddux Everingham tallied 16 (eight in the fourth quarter) despite dealing with illness as the Warriors beat shorthanded Whitko 61-37 Saturday, Dec. 10 in non-conference boys basketball at the Hardwood Teepee.
