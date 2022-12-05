The old schoolhouse in Claypool served as the site for Santa’s visit on Saturday as the Echoes of the Past hosted the community with their annual Cookies with Santa event. Children were treated to a chat with Santa, who gave each one a goody bag for stopping by to say hello to him. While at the event, an activity table full of crafts was available for those interested in making an ornament, snowman or gingerbread house. Before leaving, a sleigh ride with Duke the horse and driven by Sam Hedington was available. Delicious cookies were provided by members of Wheels on Fire Cancer Crusaders and Liz Slone. Hot chocolate and candy for the goody bags were donated by Walmart and all the children snacked on candy canes provided by Monteith Tire. Pictured is Raegan enjoying a story from Mrs. Claus while Santa listens in.

CLAYPOOL, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO