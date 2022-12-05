GM is considering moving its Performance Build Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Michigan, GM Authority has learned. For those readers who may be unaware, GM’s Performance Build Center is located at the automaker’s production facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the same facility that has exclusively produced the Chevy Corvette since 1981. The Performance Build Center was relocated from Michigan to Bowling Green in 2013 following a $3.5 million investment.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO