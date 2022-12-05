Read full article on original website
2023 GMC Sierra Trailering Mirrors Available To Order Again
Back in April 2022, GM Authority reported that the then-recently refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 would have to make do without the power-folding trailering mirrors throughout the rest of the model year. Now, the option has been made available once again for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500. Tagged with RPO...
Most 2023 GMC Vehicles Get Standard Automatic Emergency Braking
GM offers a wide range of safety technology features, one of the most critical of which is Automatic Emergency Braking. Notably, most 2023 model-year GMC vehicles include Automatic Emergency Braking as standard. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the range of safety tech features on offer across the GMC lineup.
GMC Canyon Sales Up 41 Percent During Q3 2022
GMC Canyon Sales - Q3 2022 - United States. In the United States, GMC Canyon deliveries totaled 7,750 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 41 percent compared to 5,479 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year, Canyon sales increased about 19 percent...
Chevy Silverado HD Discount Offers $1,000 Off In December 2022
For December 2022, a Chevy Silverado HD discount offers $1,000 off the 2022 Silverado HD and 2023 Silverado HD, including both the 2500 HD and 3500 HD models. That’s $500 Red Tag Bonus Cash toward the purchase or lease of the heavy-duty pickup plus a $500 Cash Allowance. The...
GMC Acadia Discount Offers Up To $3,000 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a GMC Acadia discount offers a cash allowance of up to $3,000 in select U.S. regions when leasing the 2022 GMC Acadia and 2023 GMC Acadia, or $1,000 off when purchasing outright. The Professional Grade brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on 2022...
Ford Mustang Takes Out C7 Corvette During Street Race: Video
A Ford Mustang and C7 Corvette were recently caught on a dash camera street racing, causing a huge accident that resulted in at least one person transported to a hospital with serious injuries. In the video (embedded below), we see an S550-generation Mustang race a yellow C7 Corvette race at...
2024 Corvette E-Ray Leak Shows Exterior, Interior Photos
There has been much speculation surrounding the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, with enthusiasts and prospective buyers itching to learn more about upcoming C8 variant. Now, GM Authority has learned what the future Corvette Hybrid will look like, as well as new exterior paint jobs and interior colorways. In photos submitted to...
GM Considering Moving Performance Build Center
GM is considering moving its Performance Build Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Michigan, GM Authority has learned. For those readers who may be unaware, GM’s Performance Build Center is located at the automaker’s production facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the same facility that has exclusively produced the Chevy Corvette since 1981. The Performance Build Center was relocated from Michigan to Bowling Green in 2013 following a $3.5 million investment.
UAW Wins Vote In Ultium Cells Ohio Battery Plant
The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has just won an election at the GM Ultium Cells battery plant in Ohio, indicating that a majority of workers at the plant are in favor of unionizing. This is big news for the UAW, as the union now has a foothold into the...
GM Will Offer Corvette E-Ray In Right-Hand-Drive: Exclusive
A few days ago, a 2024 Corvette E-Ray leak revealed new details about the upcoming Corvette hybrid model’s exterior and interior, including its widebody treatment, colors and wheel choices. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned that the E-Ray will be offered in both left-hand-drive (LHD) and right-hand-drive (RHD) configurations.
Chevy Trailblazer Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In December 2022
In December 2022, a Chevy Trailblazer discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Trailblazer and 2023 Trailblazer. Additionally, the Bow Tie brand offers a national lease for $239 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Trailblazer AWD LT and $269 per month for 24 months on the 2023 Trailblazer AWD LT, for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
GM Working On D-Segment EV As Potential Chevy Malibu Replacement
Among the spate of confirmed upcoming vehicles during the recent GM Investor Day, General Motors revealed that a Chevrolet Low-Roof EV is on the drawing board, which could serve as an all-electric replacement for the Chevy Malibu. GM took advantage of this year’s Investor Day presentation to announce the development...
Here’s When Refreshed 2024 Cadillac Escalade Production Will Start
The current fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade was first launched for the 2021 model year, and is currently due for a refresh for the 2024 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2024 Cadillac Escalade is expected to commence. GM Authority sources have exclusively shared that the start...
Cadillac Escalade Could Become New EV Sub-Brand
Big changes are afoot at General Motors as the automaker moves to transition to all-electric powertrains. Among the changes are plans to launch several new EV sub-brands, which, according to a recent report, may include a sub-brand taking leveraging the Cadillac Escalade nameplate. Originally launched in the late ‘90s, the...
GM Testing Acura ZDX Alongside Cadillac Lyriq Sport
The GM and Honda EV partnership is set to produce a wide array of electric vehicles across both lineups. We’ve spotted the Honda Prologue undergoing testing multiple times, and now GM Authority photographers have captured photos of an Acura ZDX being driven by a GM engineering group. This Acura...
Cadillac XT4 Recalled For Faulty Rearview Camera
GM has issued a recall for certain examples of the 2019 Cadillac XT4 and 2020 Cadillac XT4 due to an issue related to the luxury crossover’s rearview camera. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with the optional Surround Vision feature may have a rearview camera that fails to work or functions intermittently due to a faulty video processing module (VPM).
Chevy Trax Production Ended In South Korea
Production of the 2022 Chevy Trax crossover has ended at the GM Bupyeong plant located in Incheon, South Korea. As GM Authority reported in October, production of the 2022 Chevy Trax ended on November 30th, 2022. The Chevy Trax arrived in the U.S. market for the 2015 model year, but previously launched in other markets for the 2013 model year.
GM Files To Patent Pickup Truck Cargo Bed Utility Wall
GM has filed a patent application for a new pickup truck cargo bed utility wall system to quickly and easily install things like cargo tie-downs or accessory storage. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2022/0371666 A1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on November 24th, 2022. The patent was originally filed on May 20th, 2021, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Thomas P. Grabowski, Kurt Baldauf, John David Taylor, and Charles Salvatore Calcaterra.
2023 Chevy Blazer Gets New Copper Bronze Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Blazer adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Copper Bronze Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Bronze hue. Assigned RPO code GLY and touch-up paint code WA-143H, Copper Bronze Metallic is one of nine exterior colors...
2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS In Black: Live Photo Gallery
The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV represents an exciting time for GM, as the Detroit-based automaker gears up to launch 30 EVs by 2025. Officially unveiled back in September 2022, the Blazer set to go on sale in the summer of 2023. We’ve been on the lookout for the electric Blazer in the wild, and today have photos of a showroom-ready Chevy Blazer EV RS in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
