Times-Union Newspaper
Turkey Creek Dam & Dike Conservancy District Board Meets Monday
SYRACUSE – The governing board of the Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District will convene a special meeting at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation offices, 11566 N. Ind. 13, Syracuse, at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. The purpose of the special meeting is to receive, review, tentatively...
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Outreach Helps French Speakers Adjust To Indiana Environment
Editor’s Note: Grace College Department of Humanities Chair Dr. Lauren Rich’s journalism majors wrote investigative pieces that are meant to be published as a series. Student Micaela Eberly, a journalism and French double major, wrote “An Analysis of the French-speaking Population in northern Indiana.” This is the first in her five-part series.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Man Injured In Elkhart Crash
ELKHART COUNTY - A Warsaw man was injured after his vehicle hit a tree Friday afternoon. Seth Adkins, 35, of Warsaw, suffered neck and head injuries and was taken by Turkey Creek EMS to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release.
Times-Union Newspaper
Betty E. Engle
Betty E. Engle, 79, lifetime resident of Warsaw, passed away at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Born in Warsaw on July 26, 1943, Betty was the daughter of Arthur and Anjelle Bibler Huffman. She was a 1961 graduate of Warsaw High School and a longtime member of Warsaw First Brethren Church. She was united in marriage to Larry K. Engle on Sept. 14, 1963. The pair shared 53 years together before his passing in May 2017.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 12.12.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:37 a.m. Friday - Dalton Ray Fugate, 27, of 210 S. Main St., #5, Etna Green, arrested for invasion of privacy. No bond listed. • 11:40 a.m. Friday - Scott Lee Prater, 56, of 802 E....
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko County YMCA To Develop Urban Soccer Fields
WINONA LAKE - Kosciusko Community YMCA announced the development of an outdoor sports park opening in spring 2023. Thanks to a partnership with Urban Soccer Park, members and guests will be able to use these turf fields for a wide variety of games, sports leagues, group exercise classes and other athletic events, according to a news release from the YMCA.
Times-Union Newspaper
Santa Visits Echoes Of The Past
The old schoolhouse in Claypool served as the site for Santa’s visit on Saturday as the Echoes of the Past hosted the community with their annual Cookies with Santa event. Children were treated to a chat with Santa, who gave each one a goody bag for stopping by to say hello to him. While at the event, an activity table full of crafts was available for those interested in making an ornament, snowman or gingerbread house. Before leaving, a sleigh ride with Duke the horse and driven by Sam Hedington was available. Delicious cookies were provided by members of Wheels on Fire Cancer Crusaders and Liz Slone. Hot chocolate and candy for the goody bags were donated by Walmart and all the children snacked on candy canes provided by Monteith Tire. Pictured is Raegan enjoying a story from Mrs. Claus while Santa listens in.
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert Sears Jr.
Robert Sears Jr., 68, Warsaw, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 12/10 & 12/11
Warsaw boys basketball continued its up and down start to the 2022-23 season Saturday with a close 60-53 loss to Fort Wayne Northside. The Tigers have traded wins and losses to start the season and currently sit at 2-2. It was a productive night for senior Jaxson Gould, who scored 15 points on 50% shooting to go with a team-high six rebounds. Luke Bricker scored 13 points for Warsaw, hitting three three-pointers. Drew Hackaman was the third Tiger to finish in double figures with 12 points.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lucy Baney
Lucy Baney, 96, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
JROTC Hits 10-Year Milestone At WCHS
Over its 10 years at Warsaw Community High School, the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) has upgraded its uniforms, fluctuated in numbers, participated in numerous activities and won a number of competition awards. During that time, cadets, like Makayla Leamon, also have graduated and gone on to successful careers...
Times-Union Newspaper
Don E. Wilson
Don E. Wilson passed away Nov. 11, 2022, in Longmont, Colo. He was 89 years old. Don was born on Oct. 28, 1933, in Peru, Ind., to George and Elva Smith Wilson. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 – 1957. He married Ruth Sullivan and worked for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Eldon Eichholtz
Eldon Eichholtz, 75, North Manchester, died Dec. 9, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Big Lots Has Grand Opening For Warsaw Store
Big Lots is growing nationwide, having added 50 stores in the past year. Big Lots, 2806 Frontage Road, Warsaw, was one of 13 new stores across the country to have their grand opening celebration on Saturday. “So today is a pretty big day for Big Lots,” said Keith Jacobson, district...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kenneth Daniel Herman
Kenneth Daniel Herman, 58, died at 7:15 Dec. 4, 2022, at Hope Hospice, Bonita Springs, Fla. Born in Plattsburg, N.Y., he graduated from Wawasee High School in 1983. Services are entrusted to Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Visitation will be held at Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse, on Friday, Dec. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. On Saturday at 11 a.m., Ken's funeral service will be held at Wawasee Lakeside Chapel, Syracuse, with Pastor Brad Cox officiating.
Times-Union Newspaper
Rochelle A. Talbert
Rochelle A. Talbert, 54, Atwood, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. She was born in Seattle, Wash., on Nov. 4, 1958, to William Talbert II and Albey Martin. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Rochelle. Her family wishes to grieve her loss in private. Written...
Times-Union Newspaper
Manchester Uses Fast Start To Propel Past Whitko
The Manchester Lady Squires basketball team has had its ups and downs this season, beginning the year with a three-game losing streak and then following it up with three wins in four tries in the team’s next four contests. Looking for its second Three Rivers Conference win in a row Friday night, Manchester played host to the visiting Whitko Lady ‘Cats, a team still searching for its first TRC win of 2022.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Pulls Away Late In Besting Whitko
SYRACUSE — Senior Peyton Felger and junior Carson Smith exceeded their previous season-high point totals to aid Wawasee in victory. Starter Felger and sixth-man Smith netted 14 points apiece and sophomore Maddux Everingham tallied 16 (eight in the fourth quarter) despite dealing with illness as the Warriors beat shorthanded Whitko 61-37 Saturday, Dec. 10 in non-conference boys basketball at the Hardwood Teepee.
