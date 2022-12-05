The oldest Cognac house announces “The Martell Sneaker Atelier,” a blend of modern-day sneaker culture and high-fashion with touches of French tradition. In France, there’s a holiday tradition of putting your shoes by the fireplace to be filled with gifts in the morning; Martell Cognac and Fe Noel want to recreate that with a collaboration. Brooklyn-based Caribbean designer Fe Noel is a lover of holidays and even notes that her last name Noel is an indicator of that. The founder of her eponymous brand is taking on another art project that will interpret the unique qualities of individuals with brainwave technology-inspired designs. The human psyche is complex, and these sneaker designs are embodying that one-of-a-kind entity we all possess. Noel’s brand was founded in 2008 and has since seen exponential growth from being seen on Black royalty, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Gabrielle Union so it’s no wonder Martell Cognac decided to tap Fe Noel as a design collaborator. “I truly believe that fashion is a language of cultural self-expression and individuality. It’s a way to communicate who you are and where you’ve come from,” says the designer. “With this collaboration, my main objective is for people to feel good in their own skin by embracing their most precious memories and unapologetically celebrating their inner “Standout Swift” with wearable art.”

2 DAYS AGO