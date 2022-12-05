Read full article on original website
Man arrested after Osceola County SWAT team deploys gas to end standoff in Intercession City
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A standoff between Osceola County law enforcement officers and an armed man began Saturday in Intercession City after the man allegedly fired shots and refused to give himself up, according to a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded around 9 p.m....
12-year-old student brings loaded Glock to Central Florida middle school, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy confiscated a loaded handgun from a 12-year-old girl who brought the weapon to Greenwood Lakes Middle School on Friday, according to an arrest report. A faculty member who met the deputy at the school’s bus loop around 4 p.m. had the...
2 arrested after organizing attack on inmate at Flagler County jail, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested last week in connection with the beating of a detainee at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility in Bunnell over the summer, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Raymond Wesley Dukes, 52, and Margaret Octaviea...
Volusia County looks to fire jail director amid reports of hostile work conditions
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials issued a letter of intent to fire the corrections director Wednesday after multiple reports of him mistreating inmates and employees at the jail. According to the Volusia County Department of Public Protection, human resources received an email in May 2022 about a...
Florida lawmakers set to hold special session on property insurance
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s property insurance market was already in bad shape before hurricane season, and with two storms causing billions of dollars in damage, many homeowners are wondering what the future holds. State lawmakers are meeting this week for a special session dedicated to addressing the crisis...
2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police. Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.
Orlando man struck, killed after trying to cross Orange County road, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY. Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando man died a day after being struck while trying to cross State Road 436 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 7:24 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 436 and...
2 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year old Orlando woman and a 66-year old Orlando man are dead after an Orange County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened near Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway on Sunday around 2:40 p.m. [TRENDING: Dog at Orange...
Experimental dune system to be installed in Flagler Beach
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management division is going to bring an experimental dam project to the coast of Flagler Beach. It started installing the Tiger Dam system just south in Volusia County as a temporary seawall for at-risk homes and said it worked there, so now it will be tried in Flagler.
Man found shot at extended-stay motel in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot late Thursday at at extended-stay motel in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported just before midnight at Home Suite Home at the intersection of East Colonial and Primrose drives. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were...
Florida proposal would add political parties to school board races
ORLANDO, Fla. – When voters choose school board candidates in elections, there are no political parties listed after their names on the ballot. Next year, lawmakers in Florida will consider putting a constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot that would change that. State Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers,...
Man faces attempted murder charge in New Smyrna Beach stabbing
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 53-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in a New Smyrna Beach stabbing on Thursday, according to the police department. New Smyrna Beach police arrested Buddy Collins after responding to the 500 block of Mary Ave. around 8:40 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘Rare sighting:’...
Dog at Orange County Animal Services reunited with owner after being lost for 7 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A lost dog separated from her family seven years ago was found in a Central Florida hotel and reunited with her owner, according to a heartfelt post by the Orange County Animal Services. The Facebook post said that road officers responded to an abandoned dog...
‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A DeBary mother can now make Christmas special for her seven children after News 6 stepped in to help get her lottery winnings following a snag with the Department of Economic Opportunity. On Thursday, News 6 reported Shawndra Wilson lost her winnings to the state...
Orlando police looking for man accused of firing shots into apartment with 1-year-old inside
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous nearly two months after they said he shot into an apartment with three people, including a 1-year-old, inside. Police said Junior Jacinthe, 25, was involved in a shooting at the Catalina Isle Condominiums...
Live on a boat? You may qualify for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you live on a boat – and it was your primary residence before and during Hurricane Ian – and sustained hurricane damage, you may qualify for federal assistance, FEMA recently announced. FEMA said survivors living in one of the 26 designated counties for...
‘One bad apple:’ Paramotorists want results after pilot flies near Lake County homes
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Members of the paramotor aviation community are speaking out to educate and inform people after a pilot was seen causing concerns for residents in Clermont. “In any sport or any profession, there is always someone that you know doesn’t hold the standard that you like...
Massive storm 2,000 miles away creating life-threatening rip currents at Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. – A storm more than 2,000 miles away in the North Atlantic is having a major impact along the Florida beaches. While it will be sunny, the risk for life-threatening rip currents will be extremely high. If you do enter the water, make sure you are paying...
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end
SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Ariz. – Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters slowed,...
‘She keeps us all together:’ Brother of Orlando warehouse fire survivor shares recovery update
ORLANDO, Fla. – The brother of a 27-year-old woman who was critically injured in an Orlando warehouse fire explosion is sharing an update on her recovery. He said he hasn’t stopped thinking about her since the fire. “Every minute. Every minute, I’m thinking about Lindsey,” Jason Tallafuss said....
