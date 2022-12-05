ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Volusia County looks to fire jail director amid reports of hostile work conditions

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials issued a letter of intent to fire the corrections director Wednesday after multiple reports of him mistreating inmates and employees at the jail. According to the Volusia County Department of Public Protection, human resources received an email in May 2022 about a...
Florida lawmakers set to hold special session on property insurance

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s property insurance market was already in bad shape before hurricane season, and with two storms causing billions of dollars in damage, many homeowners are wondering what the future holds. State lawmakers are meeting this week for a special session dedicated to addressing the crisis...
FLORIDA STATE
2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police. Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
2 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year old Orlando woman and a 66-year old Orlando man are dead after an Orange County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened near Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway on Sunday around 2:40 p.m. [TRENDING: Dog at Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Experimental dune system to be installed in Flagler Beach

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management division is going to bring an experimental dam project to the coast of Flagler Beach. It started installing the Tiger Dam system just south in Volusia County as a temporary seawall for at-risk homes and said it worked there, so now it will be tried in Flagler.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
Man found shot at extended-stay motel in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot late Thursday at at extended-stay motel in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported just before midnight at Home Suite Home at the intersection of East Colonial and Primrose drives. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida proposal would add political parties to school board races

ORLANDO, Fla. – When voters choose school board candidates in elections, there are no political parties listed after their names on the ballot. Next year, lawmakers in Florida will consider putting a constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot that would change that. State Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers,...
FLORIDA STATE
Man faces attempted murder charge in New Smyrna Beach stabbing

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 53-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in a New Smyrna Beach stabbing on Thursday, according to the police department. New Smyrna Beach police arrested Buddy Collins after responding to the 500 block of Mary Ave. around 8:40 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘Rare sighting:’...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end

SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Ariz. – Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters slowed,...
ARIZONA STATE

