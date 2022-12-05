ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Are the Chances of Having a White Christmas in Arkansas?

As it gets closer to Christmas Day we all dream of a white Christmas but in the state of Arkansas such an occurrence is rare but you can never rule out the possibility. So, if we do get any snow at all in Arkansas it's more than likely to happen in January or February such as in February 2021 when we were hit with a record amount of snowfall that was so bad it shut down the power grid in our neighboring state Texas. Besides the very frigid record, and low temperatures snow stayed on the ground for weeks, and it snowed twice during the week if I remember correctly.
ARKANSAS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Store in Southern California

The Golden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Canoga Park, you might just want to visit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
onlyinark.com

Eating Gluten-Free in Arkansas

Discovering that you or a family member have a gluten intolerance can be frightening and disheartening. Learning that the foods you’ve loved your whole life are making you sick is a hard pill to swallow. Navigating menus when eating out to find safe foods can be even more challenging. Fortunately, the commercial food industry has begun to make more packaged gluten-free items, and stores, restaurants and small businesses like these in Arkansas are striving to become more allergy friendly and safe for all diners.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Multiple Missouri schools temporarily closed due to sickness

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple Missouri schools have closed their doors temporarily. According to the Doniphan R-1 School District, it will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 9 as a large number of students, faculty, and staff have been absent due to sickness. AMI assignments will...
MISSOURI STATE
THV11

Arkansas doctors give advice during height of flu season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The flu has continued to spread rapidly here in Arkansas, and there's no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. The latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 45 flu-related deaths have been reported since October 1. According to ADH, we're at the...
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Arkansas

Arkansas is known for Hot Springs National Park, the majestic Ozark Mountains and hundreds of beautiful lakes. The biggest lake in the state, Lake Ouachita, is surrounded by the Ouachita National Forest so it is extremely peaceful and serene. Bull Shoals is not entirely in the state but is another large lake in Arkansas. This manmade lake is on the northern border of the state with Missouri. But are the biggest lakes in Arkansas also the deepest? What is the deepest lake entirely in the state? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Documentary delves into the faith of Arkansas-native Johnny Cash

A new documentary about singer Johnny Cash is screening in theaters nationwide on Monday through Wednesday. While telling the full life story of the Arkansas-native, the film also highlights the role of his faith. Cash often spoke about growing up singing gospel songs as his family labored picking cotton. An...
ARKANSAS STATE

