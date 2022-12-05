Read full article on original website
Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow to San Diego County
A winter storm was predicted to bring a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County through Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves southeast across the region, the National Weather Service said. After a brief break late Sunday afternoon and evening, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms...
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County as people, City of San Diego and event organizers are prepared for the weather.
Storm Closes Roads, Prompts Beach Warnings, School Closures, Opening of Winter Shelters
Locals were advised to stay out of all beaches and bays because of the danger of rain- driven water runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise sharply, officials said. Sunday’s winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to the county on Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region.
It’s beginning to look and feel like the holiday season in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like the holiday season in San Diego, so make sure to break out your favorite puffer jacket and winter coat!. A winter storm system currently positioned off the coast of the Pacific Northwest will soon move to the South into California, bringing widespread rain to parts of San Diego County and potentially mountain snow beginning early Sunday morning.
Spring Valley and Escondido roads partially closed due to flooding
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Department of Public Works reported two partial road closures due to flooding Sunday afternoon. A portion of Quarry Road in the Spring Valley area was closed Sunday afternoon due to flooding in the area, according to DPW. DPW tweeted about that...
Helping the homeless in San Diego County weather the storm
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small meets experts describing the ways the storm impacts homeless San Diegans, and steps being taken to keep them safe as a storm heads to San Diego County.
Weather advisory cancels San Diego Bay Parade of Lights for Dec. 11
The Coast Guard has canceled the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights for Sunday, Dec. 11, due to a weather advisory.
Canceled: Sunday’s San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, scheduled for Dec. 11, is now canceled due to a weather advisory, said the event coordinator in a press release Saturday.
Snow preparations begin in Julian
A winter storm is expected to hit Sunday, dropping a few inches of snow in the eastern mountains of San Diego County.
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 3:11AM PST until December 12 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Periods of accumulating snowfall expected. 1 to 6 inches. likely along the higher elevations above 3000 feet. * WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS…The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or. evening commute. * ADDITIONAL...
Pelicans made of sand take flight in Coronado!
Pelicans made of sand live inside the Coronado Community Center!. This extraordinary art is found on a wall near the community center’s front desk. The bas-relief sandcast sculpture of pelicans taking flight was created by artist Charles R. Faust, whose incredible work can be seen all around San Diego.
Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego
12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
A Climber Fell to His Death While Free-Soloing near San Diego
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Around noon on Sunday, December 4, authorities east of San Diego received a call that a climber had fallen around 200 feet while ascending the Left Wall on El Cajon Mountain. The climber, Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno, 22, had, according to eye-witness accounts, been free soloing Leonids—a three-pitch 5.9 route—when he fell.
California Attorney General Bonta Announces Arraignment of San Diego-Based Travel Agent for Embezzling Funds from School Trips Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
December 11, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan have announced the arraignment of Marie Martin, a San Diego-based travel agent and registered seller of travel, for allegedly embezzling travel funds provided by more than 150 parents for eighth grade school trips to the East Coast. After the school trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin refused to provide refunds to the parents, instead allegedly spending the funds on personal expenses. Martin was arraigned today in San Diego Superior Court on 27 felony counts of grand theft and seller of travel violations.
San Diego Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays 2022
Here are all of the neighborhoods who deck their halls, driveways and yards for the holidays throughout San Diego County!
Homeless inclement weather shelters open this Sunday
SAN DIEGO — The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Sunday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego. The following four shelters will be open to the homeless through Monday morning. -- Father Joe's Villages at the...
Have You Seen Mohammad Nyakoui, 80, Who Went Missing in Carmel Mountain Ranch?
The San Diego Police Department asked for the public’s help Sunday to find an at-risk missing man. Mohammad Nyakoui was last seen near 15000 Corte Raposo in the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood at around 11 p.m. Saturday. Nyakoui was described as an 80-year-old man of Middle Eastern descent, 5-feet...
Angry Chickz Reopening in Oceanside
Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Has Been Closed Since Devastating Fire Last Year
San Diego now can charge a fee for trash service. What residents can expect next
San Diegans voted last month to allow the city to charge for trash collection services that many property owners and residents have been enjoying for free. Measure B, which passed by a narrow percentage-point margin according to certified results released Thursday, does not actually impose a specific fee on the city’s waste customers. City leaders will have to adopt a fee and decide how much to charge customers later. The city has not charged a fee for trash collection services in more than 100 years.
Missing: At risk 14-year-old girl was last seen Friday in Clairemont Mesa
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are looking for the public's help after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing Friday in San Diego. Kathryn Wallake ran away from her home at approximately 5 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Kathryn was last seen near 4900 Mt. Almagosa...
