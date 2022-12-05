ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

fox5sandiego.com

It’s beginning to look and feel like the holiday season in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like the holiday season in San Diego, so make sure to break out your favorite puffer jacket and winter coat!. A winter storm system currently positioned off the coast of the Pacific Northwest will soon move to the South into California, bringing widespread rain to parts of San Diego County and potentially mountain snow beginning early Sunday morning.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Pelicans made of sand take flight in Coronado!

Pelicans made of sand live inside the Coronado Community Center!. This extraordinary art is found on a wall near the community center’s front desk. The bas-relief sandcast sculpture of pelicans taking flight was created by artist Charles R. Faust, whose incredible work can be seen all around San Diego.
CORONADO, CA
onscene.tv

Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego

12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
outsidemagazine

A Climber Fell to His Death While Free-Soloing near San Diego

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Around noon on Sunday, December 4, authorities east of San Diego received a call that a climber had fallen around 200 feet while ascending the Left Wall on El Cajon Mountain. The climber, Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno, 22, had, according to eye-witness accounts, been free soloing Leonids—a three-pitch 5.9 route—when he fell.
SAN DIEGO, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Announces Arraignment of San Diego-Based Travel Agent for Embezzling Funds from School Trips Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

December 11, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan have announced the arraignment of Marie Martin, a San Diego-based travel agent and registered seller of travel, for allegedly embezzling travel funds provided by more than 150 parents for eighth grade school trips to the East Coast. After the school trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin refused to provide refunds to the parents, instead allegedly spending the funds on personal expenses. Martin was arraigned today in San Diego Superior Court on 27 felony counts of grand theft and seller of travel violations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Homeless inclement weather shelters open this Sunday

SAN DIEGO — The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Sunday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego. The following four shelters will be open to the homeless through Monday morning. -- Father Joe's Villages at the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego now can charge a fee for trash service. What residents can expect next

San Diegans voted last month to allow the city to charge for trash collection services that many property owners and residents have been enjoying for free. Measure B, which passed by a narrow percentage-point margin according to certified results released Thursday, does not actually impose a specific fee on the city’s waste customers. City leaders will have to adopt a fee and decide how much to charge customers later. The city has not charged a fee for trash collection services in more than 100 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA

