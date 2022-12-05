Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Send a shelter pet a holiday card with the Humane Society of St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Community members can help the Humane Society of St. Joseph County make a shelter pet's holiday a little brighter this holiday season. Holiday cards can be sent to the Humane Society, which is located at 2506 Grape Road, as a part of their Happy Pawlidays program.
abc57.com
Weesaw Township Park gets over $135,000 in grant money
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A Berrien County park received $135,500 in grant money on Friday from the Recreation Passport program. The park is one of 14 communities across the state that received funding. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded a total of $1,906,100 in grants to support local projects like splashpads,...
abc57.com
BMV announces December, January holiday hours
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced its operating hours for holidays in December and January. All Indiana BMV branches will be closed December 23 through December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Branches will resume regular business hours on December 27. All branches will also be closed December 31 through...
Comments / 1