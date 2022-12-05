ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2 plead to misdemeanors in Missouri boarding school case

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Two men who were facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped. Scott Dumar, 46, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near...
STOCKTON, MO
Florida lawmakers set to begin special session on insurance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers released a massive property insurance bill that would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, seek to reduce insurance lawsuits and force more people out of the state-created insurer of last resort even if it means property owners end up paying more. The 123-page...
FLORIDA STATE
No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Through stifled sobs, Nina Fernandez described on Friday a vastly different version of events than those shared by Nevada prison officials as to why her son and dozens of others have been on hunger strike at a maximum-security prison for more than a week. The...
NEVADA STATE
Vos wants ‘significantly’ more than $3 billion in tax cuts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Friday he wants to cut taxes by “significantly” more than $3.4 billion in the next state budget, while remaining coy about how he wants to address major issues such as funding for schools and local governments. Vos,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low

TRENTON. N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Connecticut’s first retail cannabis sales to begin Jan. 10

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales will begin as soon as Jan. 10, state regulators announced Friday, with about half of the state’s medical marijuana operators expanding their businesses to include the new market for all adults 21 and over. As many as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
FLINT, MI
Lawsuit: Governor threatened retaliation for records request

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former state senator says he was threatened by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham through an emissary with “escalating consequences” if he did not withdraw a request by his law firm for public records concerning the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
NEW MEXICO STATE
A warm weekend with a middle of the week cool down

Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with light winds while temperatures stay above average. Low: 67 degrees. Winds: SE 5-10. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after Midnight. Saturday: Partly sunny skies with moderate winds while temperatures stay above average. High: 81/65 degrees. Winds: SE 5-15 mph....
TEXAS STATE

