Trump news – live: Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago classified documents
A judge has denied a request from prosecutors with the US Department of Justice to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the government documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.The former president’s lawyers claimed in federal court that he has fulfilled subpoena requests to provide papers in his personal possession, while prosecutors say searches carried out on the former president’s behalf have not been satisfactory. The judge instead urged the two sides to resolve the dispute themselves.Meanwhile, the House select committee...
Peru president proposes moving up elections amid protests
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru's newest president, Dina Boluarte gave in to protesters' demands early Monday announcing in a nationally televised address that she will send Congress a proposal to move up elections. Boluarte's decision came after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets around Peru for...
UK politics - live: James Cleverly says China can be a ‘partner for good’ ahead of major speech
James Cleverly has called China a potential “partner for good” as he prepared to give a major speech on the future of UK foreign policy today. Only two weeks ago Rishi Sunak promised to set a new direction in UK’s foreign policy, telling an audience in London that while the “golden era” of relations with China was over, his administration would follow an approach of “robust pragmatism” in standing up to global competitors.The foreign secretary is likely to highlight today the need for the UK to align with a crop of increasingly influential countries.The government has rejected an offer by...
Iran carries out second execution linked to nationwide protests
Iran says it has executed its second prisoner detained amid the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. On Monday, the executed man was identified as Majidreza Rahnavard by Mizan news agency, which is run by Iran’s judiciary. He had been accused of fatally stabbing two security force members on 17 November in Mashhad, and wounding four others.
A MAGA Supreme Court could set back American liberty
Americans of the Baby Boom generation derived, from midcentury experience, a view of the U.S. Supreme Court as essentially pro-liberty. Boomers spent their formative years watching the Warren court steadily expand the rights and freedoms of American citizens. They then internalized the view that our country’s highest court exists as a guarantor of American democracy. Exercising the hegemony they enjoy […] The post A MAGA Supreme Court could set back American liberty first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Asian markets extend Wall St losses; China COVID cases rise
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares slipped in Asia on Monday after last week’s decline on Wall Street, while signs of a surge in coronavirus infections in China suggested progress may be bumpy as it rolls back its “zero-COVID” pandemic restrictions. Attention was turning to an update on...
KOMU
Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt of court
A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The sources also told CNN that Chief Judge Beryl Howell instead pressed the Trump team and the Justice Department to work together to find a mutually agreeable resolution.
China scraps tracking app amid widespread dismantling of zero-Covid policy
China announced plans to scrap its primary Covid tracking app in the latest rollback of pandemic control measures, just days after abruptly abandoning its long-running zero-Covid policy. It came as health authorities warned of widespread infections on the horizon, and redeployed hundreds of thousands of doctors and nurses to intensive...
