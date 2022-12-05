Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Victim identified in early morning Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on Colonnade Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She...
WKYT 27
Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Homicide Victim Identified
WATCH | Former UK Player Lisa Collins Honored in Laurel County. WATCH | Former UK Player Lisa Collins Honored in Laurel County. WATCH | Salvation Army in Lexington raises money to buy Angel Tree gifts for children. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST. WATCH | Salvation Army in...
WKYT 27
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
WKYT 27
Devine Carama begins 50-hour walk to raise money for coat drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington activist Devine Carama officially began a 50-hour walk this morning in hopes of raising $50,000 toward Believing in Forever’s annual “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away” youth coat drive. Carama said the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in requests...
WKYT 27
Advocates speak out as domestic violence-related homicides continue to grow in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Advocates in the community are speaking out as the number of domestic violence-related homicides continues to grow in Lexington. It can be concerning for those in abusive relationships around the holiday season. Advocates against domestic violence say one of the most dangerous times for someone in...
WKYT 27
Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after gunshots were heard outside an apartment unit at the 500 Block of Schenkel Lane in Frankfort. Police say at 4:45 p.m., an officer working off-duty security at the Country Hills Apartments said he heard a domestic dispute in a unit. When the officer approached the unit, he heard what sounded like gunshots. The officer called in additional units, as well as a tactical unit and crisis negotiators.
WKYT 27
Bowling Green survivors reflect, continue to rebuild one year after tornadoes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - 17 people lost their lives and hundreds of homes were badly damaged in Bowling Green after it was hit by two different tornadoes. A year later, they’re still working to build those communities back up. The Creekwood neighborhood was left unrecognizable in December of...
WKYT 27
Danville mayor looks back on tornadoes one year later
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be a somber weekend across Kentucky as many pause to remember the lives lost during the December 10th and 11th tornadoes. Most of the destruction happened in western Kentucky, in communities like Mayfield and Dawson Springs. However, that storm system also moved through central Kentucky, spawning a number of tornadoes across our region.
WKYT 27
Georgetown tops Campbellsville, 64-52
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Just a couple days after Georgetown’s Chris Briggs won his 300th game as a college coach, the Tigers picked up a Mid-South Conference win over Campbellsville on Saturday, 64-52. Brigg’s win total now stands at 301. For both teams’ offenses, the game started slowly....
WKYT 27
UK Women’s Basketball team falls to UofL 86-72
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK’s women’s basketball team lost to in-state rival UofL Sunday 86-72. Louisville’s women’s team has won the last sixth straight meetings with UK. Robyn Benton scored 20 points but the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to No. 24 Louisville 86-72 on Sunday...
WKYT 27
Kentucky pediatrician urges vaccination as ‘tripledemic’ strains hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season.
WKYT 27
Reports: Liam Coen heading back to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Los Angeles Rams Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen is returning to Kentucky in the same position, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Friday. In Coen’s only season as Offensive Coordinator last season, the Wildcats went 10-3 and defeated Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Kentucky finished fifth in...
WKYT 27
Experts say holidays can have an impact on mental health
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Kentucky alone, there are more than 700,000 adults living with a mental health condition, and nearly 40,000 Kentuckians between the ages 12 and 17 have depression. Child psychologist, Dr. Katherine Stone said it’s important for people to acknowledge these illnesses like we do physical illness....
WKYT 27
Salvation Army in Lexington raises money to buy Angel Tree gifts for children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Those at the Salvation Army have been helping those in need in Lexington for 100 years. We caught up with some volunteers outside the Hamburg Walmart Friday. An anonymous donor and generous shoppers have ensured hundreds of kids will not go without this Christmas morning. “The...
WKYT 27
Moreno’s career-night leads EKU past Boyce, 140-79
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Michael Moreno scored a game-high 35 points on a school-record 11-made three-pointers and EKU cruised to a 140-79 win over Boyce. Moreno, a junior out of Georgetown, was 11-of-22 from behind the arc. The previous school-record for three-pointers made was 10. The 35 points is a...
WKYT 27
Covey’s Christmas Giveaway
WKYT 27
WATCH: Friday night basketball highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The second week of high school basketball is in the books. Here are some of the highlights from Friday night’s girls’ and boys’ games:. Frederick Douglass at Scott Co.; Holy Cross at Great Crossing; Madison Central at Bryan Station; Tates Creek at Henry Clay.
WKYT 27
Athlete of the week: Douglass Broncos state championship football team
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Douglass Broncos brought home their first state football championship Saturday night at Kroger Field, defeating the Bowling Green Purples 28-7. The team was honored by a proclamation from Mayor Linda Gorton. “Now therefore I, Linda Gorton, Mayor of Lexington, do hereby declare December 6th 2022...
WKYT 27
Transy men earn first conference win
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transy men’s basketball team won its first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference game on Saturday, knocking off Bluffton, 67-54. Colby Napier scored 13 points for the Pioneers. He grabbed four rebounds and nabbed two steals. Simon Smith scored 13 and Hunter Penn had 8 points.
