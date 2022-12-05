ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The 20 Best Adult Christmas Songs

We hear all the standards, in department stores, on holiday radio stations, and in the offices of dentists and doctors. Those melodic, saccharine Christmas songs that are embedded in your brain no matter what time of year or season it is. Well, that’s why we thought we would assemble for...
TEXAS STATE
American Songwriter

‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics

CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”
CBS News

Andrea Bocelli: Keeping Christmas all in the family

"Soulful" ... "soaring" … "transcendent" ... any number of adjectives cannot quite describe the voice of Andrea Bocelli. There's a reason the tenor has sold more than 80 million albums. And there's not just one Bocelli who sings. There's his daughter, Virginia, and his son, Matteo. And now, for the first time, they've recorded an album together for Christmas.
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Digital Trends

Where to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas

There are certain things that never go out of style: blue jeans, jazz, walks along the beach, Meryl Streep, and Peanuts. No, not the food (although it’s always tasty), but the beloved comic strip franchise created by Charles Schultz. It doesn’t matter if you’re a baby boomer or a Gen Z kid, almost everyone knows about and loves Charlie, Lucy, Snoopy, Linus, and the rest of the gang.
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
classicfm.com

The 20 best pieces of classical Christmas music

Christmas is upon us, which means it’s time to rediscover all those favourite festive pieces of music. Find out how classical music does Christmas, from traditional carols to obscure gems you may not yet have heard... The Nutcracker – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Nutcracker is something of a...
ETOnline.com

The Ultimate Christmas Movie Night: Where to Stream 34 Of Your Favorite Holiday Films

Adorning your home with festive decor, building delectable gingerbread houses and participating in a fun family game night are just a few highlights of the holiday season. But maybe one of the best traditions of this time of year is rewatching iconic and timeless Christmas movies. Christmas movies not only...
KTLA

Chris Isaak reveals how the pandemic inspired his Christmas album

Chris Isaak is channeling Chris Kringle for his new holiday album, “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas,” and he has the slower-paced days of the pandemic to thank. “I had watched the entire ‘Andy of Mayberry’ reruns. I was locked in the house and I thought ‘I’ve got to get my band together and do something.’ I […]
Essence

These Black Creatives Stood Out On TikTok’s 2022 Report

Check out some of the trendiest sounds and creators. TikTok served as a community builder for Black creatives in 2022. Many users learned new dances, created funny memes, and fully expressed themselves while making an imprint in digital pop culture. Today, December 6, TikTok launched its Year on TikTok: 2022...

Comments / 0

Community Policy