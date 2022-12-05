Read full article on original website
Related
The 20 Best Adult Christmas Songs
We hear all the standards, in department stores, on holiday radio stations, and in the offices of dentists and doctors. Those melodic, saccharine Christmas songs that are embedded in your brain no matter what time of year or season it is. Well, that’s why we thought we would assemble for...
‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics
CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”
Andrea Bocelli: Keeping Christmas all in the family
"Soulful" ... "soaring" … "transcendent" ... any number of adjectives cannot quite describe the voice of Andrea Bocelli. There's a reason the tenor has sold more than 80 million albums. And there's not just one Bocelli who sings. There's his daughter, Virginia, and his son, Matteo. And now, for the first time, they've recorded an album together for Christmas.
Albany Herald
Neil Diamond surprises audience with 'Sweet Caroline' performance at Broadway opening of 'A Beautiful Noise'
Neil Diamond sang "Sweet Caroline" at the Broadway opening of his musical" A Beautiful Noise," five years after retiring due to his Parkinson's diagnosis. Diamond stopped touring in January 2018, but brought the audience to their feet with his rendition of "Caroline" at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, with his wife Katie McNeil by his side.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Digital Trends
Where to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas
There are certain things that never go out of style: blue jeans, jazz, walks along the beach, Meryl Streep, and Peanuts. No, not the food (although it’s always tasty), but the beloved comic strip franchise created by Charles Schultz. It doesn’t matter if you’re a baby boomer or a Gen Z kid, almost everyone knows about and loves Charlie, Lucy, Snoopy, Linus, and the rest of the gang.
Fleetwood Mac: Christine McVie’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death
Christine McVie's net worth at the time of her death thanks to decades of writing hit songs and one business decision she made in 2021.
Essence
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Watch the Trailer for the New Tanya Tucker-Led Christmas Special ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Tanya Tucker, the 64-year-old rowdy Texan, is starring in a romantic Christmas tale. The holiday trailer recently dropped, so you can catch your first glimpse of the new movie. It’s called “A Nashville Country Christmas.” And Tucker is playing a true-to-life character. She’s a country music star in the movie....
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Lionel Richie Wrote for Other Artists
From his early days with The Commodores and hits like “Three Times a Lady,” “Easy,” “Still” and “Sail On” through his solo career, which launched in the early 1980s, Lionel Richie has been the composer of hit songs for more than five decades.
classicfm.com
The 20 best pieces of classical Christmas music
Christmas is upon us, which means it’s time to rediscover all those favourite festive pieces of music. Find out how classical music does Christmas, from traditional carols to obscure gems you may not yet have heard... The Nutcracker – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Nutcracker is something of a...
Bob Dylan Wept Watching a Musical That Featured His Songs: ‘I Was Stunned’
Bob Dylan watched the musical "The Girl From the North Country." He said he felt incredibly moved by the show and cried.
ETOnline.com
The Ultimate Christmas Movie Night: Where to Stream 34 Of Your Favorite Holiday Films
Adorning your home with festive decor, building delectable gingerbread houses and participating in a fun family game night are just a few highlights of the holiday season. But maybe one of the best traditions of this time of year is rewatching iconic and timeless Christmas movies. Christmas movies not only...
These Are the Least Liked Christmas Songs, According to a New Study
Do you agree? Find out the top 5 most hated holiday tracks here:
Showbiz411
Broadway: Neil Diamond Juke Box Musical “A Beautiful Noise” is a Big, Incoherent Mess
I am sad to report that there is very little salvageable in the new musical that opened last night about singer songwriter Neil Diamond called “A Beautiful Noise.” It is a not so beautiful mess. Last night the best thing that happened at the opening was Diamond itself,...
Chris Isaak reveals how the pandemic inspired his Christmas album
Chris Isaak is channeling Chris Kringle for his new holiday album, “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas,” and he has the slower-paced days of the pandemic to thank. “I had watched the entire ‘Andy of Mayberry’ reruns. I was locked in the house and I thought ‘I’ve got to get my band together and do something.’ I […]
Elvis Presley’s Songwriters Wrote 1 of The Monkees’ Hits
Some of Elvis Presley's songs were written by the same songwriters who wrote a hit by The Monkees that charted in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Bruce Springsteen Accidentally Played a 4-Hour Concert: ‘That’s Never a Plan’
Bruce Springsteen is the artist behind 'Dancing in the Dark,' even hosting a concert that was over 4 hours long. Here's what the Boss said about the accidentally long setlist.
Essence
These Black Creatives Stood Out On TikTok’s 2022 Report
Check out some of the trendiest sounds and creators. TikTok served as a community builder for Black creatives in 2022. Many users learned new dances, created funny memes, and fully expressed themselves while making an imprint in digital pop culture. Today, December 6, TikTok launched its Year on TikTok: 2022...
Comments / 0