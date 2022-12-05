ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
worldboxingnews.net

Jail time killed Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight in 2012

Floyd Mayweather facing his career rival in a damp squib could have been a lot better if it had happened three or four years before 2015. World Boxing News looks back to 2012 and why Mayweather held off on fighting Manny Pacquiao three years earlier than he eventually did. Mayweather...
CBS Sports

Boxing schedule for 2022: Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler on tap

Boxing is set to close out its 2022 with some interesting stars returning to the ring. After a year that opened with tons of promise of major showdowns -- some of which did take place -- many fell through for one reason or another. Now, many promoters are set to close the books on the year with one of their stars in the stable hoping to set the tone for a big 2023 in one last walk to the ring this calendar year.
BoxingNews24.com

Jermell Charlo will get stepped on says Terence Crawford

By Adam Baskin: More and more, Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is planning his future around a mega-fight against undisputed Jermell Charlo at 154 rather than Errol Spence. Crawford says he’ll move up to junior middleweight to challenge Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) for his undisputed championship in the first half of next year if he still holds the belts after he defends against Tim Tszyu next.
Sporting News

TSN Archives: Riddick Bowe vs. Evander Holyfield I — Playing the fight game (Nov. 23, 1992, issue)

This column, by contributing writer Dave Kindred, first appeared in the Nov. 23, 1992, issue of The Sporting News under the headline, “Playing the fight game”. Even those of us who admire Evander Holyfield as a fighter and person admit that his class, courage and craftsmanship do not add up to charisma. Those traits, admirable as they are, left him invisible. When Riddick Bowe laughed out loud the other night, the championship belts hanging off his shoulders, he shouted, "I AM THE MAN!" and created more excitement in two seconds than Holyfield did in two years.
MMAmania.com

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono full fight preview | UFC 282

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) sluggers Alex Morono and Santiago Ponzinibbio will square off this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ponzinibbio has lost three of four since returning to action following a really serious layoff due to injury, but the stats...
Boxing Scene

Stanionis-Ortiz: WBA Orders Dec. 12 Purse Bid Hearing As Negotiations Stall

Yet another pairing between unbeaten welterweights has so far failed to produce a signed and sealed deal. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the previously ordered Eimantas Stanionis-Vergil Ortiz WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight title fight will now head to a December 12 purse bid hearing. Once optimistic hopes of reaching a deal quickly hit a wall, as the WBA has since intervened to help move things along.
CBS Sports

2022 UFC event schedule: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev, Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland on tap

The two month of the year is heating up with memorable moments that should stand the test of time inside the UFC Octagon. Islam Makhachev, the pupil of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, cemented himself as UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. August played host to a leading candidate for upset of the year. Leon Edwards, likely on his way to losing a decision, shocked the world with a head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their UFC welterweight title fight. The list of championship upsets grew in November with Alex Pereira's fifth-round stoppage of Israel Adesanya to capture the middleweight title.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rafael dos Anjos says Islam Makhachev should've defended vs. 'a real challenge,' not Alexander Volkanovski

Rafael dos Anjos is not too fond of the UFC’s upcoming title bout at 155 pounds. The former lightweight champion would’ve like to seen titleholder Islam Makhachev defend the belt against a contender in the weight class, not featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev and Volkanovski clash in the UFC 284 main event Feb. 11 in Perth, Australia.
Boxing Scene

Artem Dalakian-David Jimenez: WBA Title Fight To Land On Beterbiev-Yarde Show

Artem Dalakian is set to hit the road for his next title defense. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Dalakian’s mandatory title defense versus Costa Rica’s David Jimenez is now signed and sealed. The bout will take place on January 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, in supporting capacity to the Artur Beterbiev-Anthony Yarde lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight championship.
Boxing Scene

Hearn Optimistic Canelo Fights Benavidez In 2024, Shoots Down Plant Rematch

David Benavidez could be in store for the opportunity of his career but he must first defeat Caleb Plant, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. Benavidez, the highly regarded super middleweight contender from Phoenix, Arizona, is projected to face Plant in a 168-pound, non-title matchup next year, likely in March. Neither a date nor venue has been announced, but both Plant and Benavidez confirmed on their social media accounts last month that they had signed contracts to face each other.
BoxingNews24.com

Lopez vs Martin: Start Time, Date, TV Channel & Streams

Lopez-Martin headlines a loaded quadruple-header LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will have a new “Heisman Night” foe. Jose “Sniper” Pedraza contracted a non-COVID-related illness, and Lopez will now face former European champion Sandor Martin on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden.
