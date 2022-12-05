Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Jail time killed Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight in 2012
Floyd Mayweather facing his career rival in a damp squib could have been a lot better if it had happened three or four years before 2015. World Boxing News looks back to 2012 and why Mayweather held off on fighting Manny Pacquiao three years earlier than he eventually did. Mayweather...
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2022: Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler on tap
Boxing is set to close out its 2022 with some interesting stars returning to the ring. After a year that opened with tons of promise of major showdowns -- some of which did take place -- many fell through for one reason or another. Now, many promoters are set to close the books on the year with one of their stars in the stable hoping to set the tone for a big 2023 in one last walk to the ring this calendar year.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo will get stepped on says Terence Crawford
By Adam Baskin: More and more, Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is planning his future around a mega-fight against undisputed Jermell Charlo at 154 rather than Errol Spence. Crawford says he’ll move up to junior middleweight to challenge Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) for his undisputed championship in the first half of next year if he still holds the belts after he defends against Tim Tszyu next.
Boxing Scene
Ennis: If It Was Up To Me, I’d Be Fighting Vergil Ortiz Next; Big Fight & I Want It To Happen
Jaron Ennis was convinced as recently as a couple of weeks ago that he would fight Eimantas Stanionis next for the WBA’s secondary welterweight title. It turns out that another young 147-pound knockout artist, Vergil Ortiz Jr., is more likely to get that opportunity. The WBA ordered a Stanionis-Ortiz purse bid Monday for December 12.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Confirms He's Not Contractually Tied To Mayweather: 'All Love, No Bad Blood'
Gervonta Davis provided crystal clear clarity on his promotional situation on Monday after months of deleted comments on social media alluding to the notion that he’s no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. “First and foremost, love to Mayweather Promotions and all that they have done for me, but...
Sporting News
TSN Archives: Riddick Bowe vs. Evander Holyfield I — Playing the fight game (Nov. 23, 1992, issue)
This column, by contributing writer Dave Kindred, first appeared in the Nov. 23, 1992, issue of The Sporting News under the headline, “Playing the fight game”. Even those of us who admire Evander Holyfield as a fighter and person admit that his class, courage and craftsmanship do not add up to charisma. Those traits, admirable as they are, left him invisible. When Riddick Bowe laughed out loud the other night, the championship belts hanging off his shoulders, he shouted, "I AM THE MAN!" and created more excitement in two seconds than Holyfield did in two years.
Sporting News
Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler date, time, channel, live streams & card for 2022 boxing fight
Naoya Inoue, boxing’s bantamweight king, will have a chance to further cement his legacy in the division on December 13. “The Monster” defends his WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring bantamweight titles against Paul Butler, who also defends the WBO bantamweight title. The battle for undisputed will...
MMAmania.com
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono full fight preview | UFC 282
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) sluggers Alex Morono and Santiago Ponzinibbio will square off this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ponzinibbio has lost three of four since returning to action following a really serious layoff due to injury, but the stats...
Boxing Scene
Stanionis-Ortiz: WBA Orders Dec. 12 Purse Bid Hearing As Negotiations Stall
Yet another pairing between unbeaten welterweights has so far failed to produce a signed and sealed deal. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the previously ordered Eimantas Stanionis-Vergil Ortiz WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight title fight will now head to a December 12 purse bid hearing. Once optimistic hopes of reaching a deal quickly hit a wall, as the WBA has since intervened to help move things along.
Oscar Valdez, Emanuel Navarrete to vie for vacant title Feb. 3
Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete will fight for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title on Feb. 3 in Glendale, Arizona, sources told ESPN.
CBS Sports
2022 UFC event schedule: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev, Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland on tap
The two month of the year is heating up with memorable moments that should stand the test of time inside the UFC Octagon. Islam Makhachev, the pupil of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, cemented himself as UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. August played host to a leading candidate for upset of the year. Leon Edwards, likely on his way to losing a decision, shocked the world with a head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their UFC welterweight title fight. The list of championship upsets grew in November with Alex Pereira's fifth-round stoppage of Israel Adesanya to capture the middleweight title.
Rafael dos Anjos says Islam Makhachev should've defended vs. 'a real challenge,' not Alexander Volkanovski
Rafael dos Anjos is not too fond of the UFC’s upcoming title bout at 155 pounds. The former lightweight champion would’ve like to seen titleholder Islam Makhachev defend the belt against a contender in the weight class, not featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev and Volkanovski clash in the UFC 284 main event Feb. 11 in Perth, Australia.
Boxing Scene
Artem Dalakian-David Jimenez: WBA Title Fight To Land On Beterbiev-Yarde Show
Artem Dalakian is set to hit the road for his next title defense. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Dalakian’s mandatory title defense versus Costa Rica’s David Jimenez is now signed and sealed. The bout will take place on January 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, in supporting capacity to the Artur Beterbiev-Anthony Yarde lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight championship.
UFC 282 'Embedded,' No. 2: 'I don't do Fight of the Night, lad'
The UFC is back with its final pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 282 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Optimistic Canelo Fights Benavidez In 2024, Shoots Down Plant Rematch
David Benavidez could be in store for the opportunity of his career but he must first defeat Caleb Plant, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. Benavidez, the highly regarded super middleweight contender from Phoenix, Arizona, is projected to face Plant in a 168-pound, non-title matchup next year, likely in March. Neither a date nor venue has been announced, but both Plant and Benavidez confirmed on their social media accounts last month that they had signed contracts to face each other.
BoxingNews24.com
Lopez vs Martin: Start Time, Date, TV Channel & Streams
Lopez-Martin headlines a loaded quadruple-header LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will have a new “Heisman Night” foe. Jose “Sniper” Pedraza contracted a non-COVID-related illness, and Lopez will now face former European champion Sandor Martin on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden.
Magomed Ankalaev: UFC title is 'rightfully' mine, Jan Blachowicz's 'Polish power' won't work at UFC 282
LAS VEGAS – Magomed Ankalaev is adamant he won’t crumble under the “Polish power” of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282, and says nothing is going to stop him from capturing the vacant light heavyweight title. Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) will meet Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6...
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 fight card shuffle! Ovince Saint Preux loses another opponent, Ponzinibbio lands replacement
It’s UFC 282 fight week, and while we’re still excited for the the promotion’s year-end pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza, we have to admit injuries have definitely taken its toll on this card (see it here). Things started going wrong when Jiri Prochazka injured his shoulder, scrapping a Light...
