Have you seen this emu? Person becomes latest North Carolina county to lose massive bird

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – Another emu is on the loose in North Carolina.

Person County Animal Services reported an emu is at-large in the Hurdle Mills area and was last seen off Burlington Road.

Animal Services said it is attempting to find the emu’s owner. But, if he or she is not found, it will place the emu in a rescue or sanctuary.

Person County Animal Services

This is the third-known emu on the loose in North Carolina this year.

The first got lost in Lenoir in May and the second escaped in Tramway in September.

