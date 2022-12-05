Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Dragon Age: Absolution - Season 1 Video Review
Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Alyssa Mora. Complex characters and compelling story beats make Dragon Age: Absolution a memorable installment in the fantasy franchise, but the series’ bite-size length and deep entrenchment in game lore often get in its own way. However, as a whole it’s still a wildly good time that fans of the games are definitely sure to enjoy. Fight scenes are expertly choreographed and the ensemble shines.
IGN
Max the Student
Pokemon: Skuntank (Lv. 36), Grafaiai (Lv. 36) Located northwest of the Team Star Poison base on a mountain.
Bad Bunny fans denied access to Mexico gig among ‘unprecedented number of fake tickets’
Bad Bunny fans were blocked from entering a concert in Mexico on Friday (9 December) after the gig was caught up in ticketing chaos.The 85,000 capacity show at Estadio Azteca in Mexico city had issues after “an unprecedented number of fake tickets” were used to gain entry.This resulted in a number of fans with legitimate tickets then being refused entry to the concert.The issue is thought to have been caused due to the fact that Mexico still uses a paper ticketing system, which makes it easier to forge and fake ticket copies.Following the incident on Friday, Ticketmaster Mexico issued...
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound - Review
No other racing game released this year looks quite like Need for Speed Unbound, and that can be a difficult thing to achieve in such an established genre so steeped in convention. Criterion has gone all-in with wild, animated visual flair that often appears as though it’s been lifted from the pages of a comic book, even as the actual driving and split day/night structure of its races are immediately familiar to those of us who appreciated 2019’s Need for Speed Heat. The result is a uniquely styled racer that regularly looks quite fabulous in motion, though its grating story mode goes over like a banana in the tailpipe and the online mode simply feels stripped down and unfinished.
IGN
Every Reveal from The Game Awards 2022 in 9 Minutes
From first looks at Death Stranding 2 and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon to release date announcements for Final Fantasy XVI and Street Fighter 6, The Games Awards 2022 did not disappoint! Here's everything that they showed during this year's awards show.
IGN
Flutter Mane
Flutter Mane is a Paradox Pokemon and part of the Scarlet and Violet Pokedex. This Flutter Mane Pokedex page includes how to get Flutter Mane and more in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Flutter Mane. Ghost/Fairy. Category. Paradox Pokemon. Ability. Protosynthesis. Jump to:. Flutter Mane Location - How to Get Flutter...
IGN
Sindris House - Huldra Project 9
One of a few Relics that can only be purchased after completing the Main Story, simply return to the Dwarven Shop during Post Game exploration. You'll be able to purchase a modified version of the contraption Brok and Sindri used to create the Mystic Gateway realm travel to use Mimir as a bi-frost attack!
IGN
Leticia the Dragon Tamer
Pokemon: Noibat (Lv. 53), Haxorus (Lv. 53) Located southwest of the Gracia Stones Fast Travel point near the ruins.
IGN
Youngster Julen
Pokemon: Tadbulb (Lv. 23), Eevee (Lv. 23) Located northwest of the South Province (Area Four) Watchtower in a corner.
IGN
The Pickles Mission
This walkthrough will guide you through Choo Choo Charles' "Pickles Mission" side mission, including how to find the quest giver and complete the objective. This is a side mission. It's optional and will reward you with a large helping of scrap you can use to upgrade your train. If you're looking for other side missions, check out our side mission hub. For those hoping to progress the main story of Choo Choo Charles, you can instead head to our main mission hub for help completing each of the game's key missions.
Twitter to relaunch its verification subscription service on Monday
Twitter is relaunching its paid verification subscription service on Monday after shelving the program last month after the social media platform became swarmed with new accounts impersonating public figures.
IGN
Backpacker Markel
Pokemon: Mabosstiff (Lv. 37), Vaporeon (Lv. 37), Weavile (Lv. 37) Located southeast of the North Province (Area Three) Pokemon Center near a cliffside.
IGN
Match Invitation Letters - How to Get Match Invitation Letters and What Are They For
In Genshin Impact, you're not the only person in the game that plays Genius Invokation. In fact, some of the characters, playable and non-playable, are playing the game as well. While playing the game, you might be wondering how you'd get more character cards to have characters that maybe fit your playstyle.
IGN
We Made a Music Video in VR With a Gaming Laptop!
IGN's Akeem Lawanson teamed up with PHIA of The Virutal Reality Show and Lenovo to craft an original music video set within virtual reality. Using the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 laptop, Akeem Lawanson had a custom avatar created in Blender, and with the help of the Unity game, engine put the avatar into VRChat to shot an original musical video.
IGN
How to Find and Unlock Stitch
Hidden away within a multi-part quest that spans over the course of ten days, you'll discover that Stitch, our loveable blue alien friend, has made his way to Dreamlight Valley. But unfortunately, unlocking him is quite the process. So whether you're chasing the locations of the mysterious slimy socks, wondering...
IGN
Fortnite - Official Unreal Engine 5.1 Trailer
Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4, powered by Unreal Engine 5.1, is available now. Check out the latest Fornite trailer showcasing the features of Unreal Engine 5.1, like high-quality global illumination, highly-detailed environments, and more.
IGN
What It’s Like to Open Magic: The Gathering’s $1000 Anniversary Box
Ever since Magic: The Gathering’s 30th Anniversary Edition was announced in October, it’s been making headlines. Its $1000 price tag for four randomized booster packs of 15 non-tournament legal cards from Magic’s first set (some of which Wizards of the Coast promised never to reprint back in 1996) had many players up in arms, to the point where even Wall Street took notice. The tensions around it are higher than I’ve seen with any Magic product in a very long time, with some arguing it's an overpriced insult to the player base while others see it as just another premium collectable in a game built on them.
IGN
How to Watch The Whale: Release Date and Streaming Status
One of the most-beloved titles to come out of this year's film festival circuit was The Whale, which stars Brendan Fraser as a regret-filled 600-pound man. Fraser's performance earned the longtime actor praise in IGN's The Whale review, as well as a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival in September.
IGN
Rhea Island - Tower Four
To reach the fourth tower, you're going to want to head southeast of the third tower. You'll find it nestled in a crater. Circle around the tower until you see an enemy standing on a platform above you. Wait in front of this enemy to bait it into firing balloons at you.
IGN
Jordi the Poke Maniac
Pokemon: Larvesta (Lv. 45), Eelektrik (Lv. 45) Located west of the Team Star Fairy base next to a cliff.
Comments / 0