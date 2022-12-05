Read full article on original website
Hundreds of migrants cross border and wait to be processed as DHS Secretary Mayorkas’ plans visit to El Paso
Hundreds of migrants lighted small fires Sunday night as they waited in a long line on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande after crossing illegally into El Paso.
Oregon police worry gun permit requirement, magazine limits may include officers
Police don't know if they will need a permit to buy service weapons under Oregon's gun control law or whether the magazine limit will bar them from carrying off duty.
Pete Buttigieg often flies on taxpayer-funded private jets, flight data show
Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has used taxpayer-funded private jets at least 18 times since taking office, a practice that resulted in a Trump administration resignation.
