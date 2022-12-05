Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Peach Park Christmas Walk filled with local Christmas spirit
Peach Park in Clanton created a winter wonderland with its Peach Park Christmas Walk. The path is outfitted with trees sponsored by local residents and businesses that are on display for visitors. Inflatables and lights are also on the trail, and visitors can come walk through the trail at any time.
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Dec. 1-7. Difficulty Breathing: 300 Block Kendall Estates Place. Difficulty Breathing: 300 Block Kendall Estates Place. Motor Vehicle Accident: 4th Avenue North and 7th Street. Difficulty Breathing: 100 Block Craig Circle. General Illness: 2200 Block Pinedale Road. December 3. General Illness: 2800 Block 7th Street North.
Calvin Jackson Crocker
Rev. Calvin Jackson Crocker, 98, passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. He was born on May 5, 1924, son of the late Carver and Jessie Mae (LeGal) Crocker of Lawley, Alabama. A 1943 graduate of Perry County High School, Mr. Crocker was a WWII veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946, as Communications Radioman 2nd class. He was ordained to preach in 1958 and served as bivocational pastor of Baptist churches in Chilton, Shelby, and Bibb Counties, completed postsecondary education through Howard Extension of Samford University, and worked at a number of secular jobs, retiring from the U.S. Postal Service in 1988. He resigned from his last pastorate in 2004, but never retired from the call to preach, and continued to be available to serve “as the Lord leads” the remainder of his earthly life.
Portion of AL HWY 22 blocked
MONTGOMERY POST – A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 12:04 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and has caused a road closure. A tractor-trailer (log truck) overturned in the roadway and is currently blocking Alabama 22 near County Road 93, in Chilton County. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
