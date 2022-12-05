ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Williams, Phillips highlight AP All-Pac-12 team

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12. He also was newcomer of the year. Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was named defensive player of the year and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer earned coach of the year honors on Thursday from a media panel who cover the conference.
