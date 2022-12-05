Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Williams, Phillips highlight AP All-Pac-12 team
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12. He also was newcomer of the year. Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was named defensive player of the year and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer earned coach of the year honors on Thursday from a media panel who cover the conference.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tennessee man accused of stealing semitrailer and driving to Florida
A Tennessee man was charged with stealing a semitrailer and driving it to Citrus County. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Craig Lashaw Estep, 24, on Nov. 30 and charged him with grand theft of a semitrailer valued at more than $100,000.
