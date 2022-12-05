Read full article on original website
247Sports
Kevin Willard, Jahmir Young explain what went wrong in Maryland's first loss
Maryland basketball entered Tuesday night as one of college basketball's best offensive teams, a high-efficiency group that had trailed for barely eight of the 320 minutes they'd played during their 8-0 start. But the 13th-ranked Terps were stifled for most of the night and led for less than four minutes in a 64-59 loss at Wisconsin.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops drops incredible hype video narrated by Sam Dekker ahead of B1G opener
The Wisconsin basketball team is getting ready for their B1G opener with Maryland. The team dropped a hype video narrated by former Badger Sam Dekker ahead of tipoff. Dekker played for Wisconsin from 2012-2014. The Badgers were B1G regular season champions last season, but will be hoping for a conference title this year.
Wisconsin football: Three upperclassmen enter the transfer portal
Redshirt junior cornerback Semar Melvin, and fifth-year seniors Isaac Guerendo and Jaylan Franklin have entered the transfer portal.
CBS Sports
Wisconsin vs. Maryland: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Wisconsin Badgers and the #13 Maryland Terrapins will face off at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Kohl Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games. Things were close when Wisconsin and the Marquette Golden...
Mascot breaks rim with thunderous halftime dunk, CBB world reacts
The Wisconsin Badgers took on the Maryland Terrapins in college basketball on Tuesday night, but the action between the two teams was paused briefly after a hilarious moment involving the Milwaukee Bucks‘ mascot named “Bango”. The game took place at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI, and Bango took part in a special halftime show where he Read more... The post Mascot breaks rim with thunderous halftime dunk, CBB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Cardinal
Jim Leonhard announces departure from Wisconsin
Interim head coach Jim Leonhard announced he will leave the Wisconsin Badgers at the end of the 2022 football season on Tuesday night. “After discussions with my family and Coach [Luke] Fickell, I will remain the [defensive coordinator] through the bowl game but no longer be a part of the staff after the conclusion of the 2022 season,” Leonhard said via Twitter.
wtmj.com
Extra Points: Jim Leonhard did his job
A tip of the cap to Badger great Jim Leonhard. A true American athletic success story: Straight outta Rusk county, Flambeau High School in northwest Wisconsin. To walk-on starter, three-time All-American, 21 interceptions to tie the school record, all while standing at five feet, eight inches. Then what? Well the...
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette/Morgan State Has Been Canceled
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University women’s basketball game against Morgan State on Wednesday has been canceled due to COVID health and safety protocols within the Morgan State women’s basketball program. Marquette’s next game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, when it hosts Loyola Chicago at the...
Flying Magazine
Hyde Field Closes, Bringing ‘The DC3’ Down to Just Two
As of November 30, airport operations at Washington Executive Airpark (W32), in Clinton, Maryland, have officially ceased. [Courtesy: ForeFlight]. What has long been expected amongst Washington, D.C.-area pilots has now come to pass: As of November 30, airport operations at Washington Executive Airpark (W32), in Clinton, Maryland, have officially ceased.
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
CBS 58
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
Hilltop
A Saving Grace: Coach Ty’s Impact on the Women’s Basketball Program
Howard University was in search of a new head coach for the women’s basketball team in 2015. Tiesha “Ty” Grace, with an extensive resume within the sport, was considered for the role. Grace held coaching expertise at every level of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and a successful student-athlete career.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
FILM ROOM: Freedom football coach Darryl Overton
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — After an impressive 69-14 win in the VHSL Class 6 state semis, Freedom-Woodbridge is off to their second state final appearance in program history. Jake Rohm broke down the tape with head coach Darryl Overton on the newest edition of Film Room.
WTOP
What should Bowie do with an old horse racetrack?
Within the next year, the city of Bowie, Maryland, is set to take ownership of a horse racetrack that was once a jewel in the industry. The track later became a training center, but now it sits abandoned. Bowie leaders are trying to figure out what to do with the...
popville.com
TJ Maxx closing in Friendship Heights
Thanks to Noah for sending: “Friendship Heights T.J. maxx closing Dec. 24th. Everything is 20% off this week!”
mocoshow.com
The Story Behind “The DMV”
When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
NBC Washington
News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022
"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
captimes.com
See where rural broadband is (and isn't) available in Wisconsin
As federal regulators prepare to publish a new map showing where broadband internet is and isn’t available across the U.S., Madison-area internet advocates are urging residents to check the draft themselves. Unveiled in November, the “pre-production draft” of the Federal Communications Commission map is the most detailed and current...
Hoya
GU Fraternity Brother Accused of Misusing Nonprofit Money
A Georgetown University graduate and officer of the Delta Phi Epsilon (DPE) fraternity is expected to go to trial in 2023 for misusing public benefit funds intended for School of Foreign Service (SFS) student scholarships. Washington, D.C. Superior Court Judge Shana Frost Matini ruled that Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW...
