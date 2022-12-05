Read full article on original website
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Gives A Tour Of Her New Home
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe’s 43-year-old girlfriend Leticia Cline gave a rare full tour of her home in Kentucky after completely renovating it. Leticia invests in real estate and it has been three years of construction and remodeling on the 7,000 sq foot home. The video of the home looks stunning with dark wood floors and exposed brick walls in many of the rooms.
Marty Stuart Shares ‘Country Star,’ His First New Single in 5 Years [LISTEN]
Marty Stuart is back with his first new single since the release of his acclaimed 2017 record Way Out West. Released today (Nov. 17), "Country Star" is a groovy, high-energy boot stomper with all the elements of an instant classic. Accompanied by veteran musicians Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris...
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Live at the Fillmore (1997): Review
"We're having so much fun here at the Fillmore, it's ridiculous," Tom Petty tells the crowd at one point on Live at the Fillmore (1997). You think? In either of its configurations - standard (two-CD, three-LP) or deluxe (4 CDs, six LPs) - Live at the Fillmore (1997) is more than just a mere good time. Petty's 20-show stand with the Heartbreakers at the legendary San Francisco venue during January and February of that year was epic, a landmark not only for rock 'n' roll performances but for all music.
Jeff Cook, Alabama co-founder and Country Music Hall of Fame member, dies at 73
Jeff Cook, a guitarist and founding member of the country rock band Alabama, died Monday at his home in Destin, Fla., at 73. A representative for the group said in a news release that Cook was surrounded by close friends and family in his final moments. A cause of death was not provided, though the musician was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2012.
Lost Jimi Hendrix Photography Re-Emerges on The Blockchain
In ’67, high-flying celebrity photographer Donald Silverstein caught up with the late guitar legend Jimi Hendrix. Resulting in an intimate photoshoot as the master musician prepared to release his second studio album. Back then, this meeting of artistic talents resulted in two of Jimi Hendrix’s most iconic photographs. However,...
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
An intrepid guitar researcher has assembled an exhaustive list of 100 alternate tunings – and he's just getting started
Those tunings would probably include Drop D, DADGAD, any open-chord tuning variant such as Open C and Open E, and – for some more adventurous souls – the DGCGCD Rain Song tuning. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with...
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book Release
Joan Spalding Country Musician and Nashville Recording ArtistPhoto byPhoto by Joan Spalding Personal Photo. The life story of Joan Spalding is long overdue. With an extensive career in the Canadian music industry and a Nashville Recording artist, Joan also has several awards to her name. A Member of the Canadian Country Music Association and Canada's version of the Grande Ol Opry, Purple Hill Opry, her story had delightful highlights of the pioneers of Canadian Country music industry.
WATCH: Ernest Performs ‘Comfortable When I’m Crazy’ Live From A Junkyard
Country music star Ernest has had a big year. His song ‘Flower Shops‘ which he recorded with Morgan Wallen was... The post WATCH: Ernest Performs ‘Comfortable When I’m Crazy’ Live From A Junkyard appeared first on Outsider.
Converge confirm ArcTanGent 2023 headline slot
Salem hardcore trailblazers Converge join Heilung as a main stage headliner at the UK's premier math-rock, post-rock, progressive metal and experimental music fest
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard Add 2023 U.S. Tour Dates With Alice Cooper
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have added six more U.S. shows beyond their upcoming 'World Tour,' and they have enlisted the Godfather of Shock Rock himself Alice Cooper to support them. The newly-announced run is six dates from August 5 in Syracuse, New York, to Aug. 18 in...
How Brett Eldredge's Holiday Tour Snowballed Into His Most Magical Project
Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Remembering The Death of Hank Snow and His Prolific Career
On December 20, 1999, one of the most renowned and thriving country stars of the 1950s, Hank Snow, passed away at his Rainbow Ranch in Madison, Tennessee. His son, the Rev. Jimmie Rodgers Snow, revealed that the primary indications suggest it was heart failure that caused Snow’s death. Snow was 85.
Watch Pantera Play First Concert in Over 21 Years at Mexico Metal Fest
Pantera staged their first concert in over 21 years as the semi-reunited heavy metal band headlined Friday night at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. The gig marked Pantera’s first concert since Aug. 2001: After initially going on hiatus, the metal legends broke up in 2003. A year later, guitarist and founding member “Dimebag Darrell” Abbott was killed onstage by a deranged fan at a Columbus, Ohio concert in Dec. 2004. Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, Abbott’s brother, died in 2018. The current Pantera lineup features singer Phil Anselmo alongside longtime bassist Rex Brown, with Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax...
