‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Gives A Tour Of Her New Home

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe’s 43-year-old girlfriend Leticia Cline gave a rare full tour of her home in Kentucky after completely renovating it. Leticia invests in real estate and it has been three years of construction and remodeling on the 7,000 sq foot home. The video of the home looks stunning with dark wood floors and exposed brick walls in many of the rooms.
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Live at the Fillmore (1997): Review

"We're having so much fun here at the Fillmore, it's ridiculous," Tom Petty tells the crowd at one point on Live at the Fillmore (1997). You think? In either of its configurations - standard (two-CD, three-LP) or deluxe (4 CDs, six LPs) - Live at the Fillmore (1997) is more than just a mere good time. Petty's 20-show stand with the Heartbreakers at the legendary San Francisco venue during January and February of that year was epic, a landmark not only for rock 'n' roll performances but for all music.
Lost Jimi Hendrix Photography Re-Emerges on The Blockchain

In ’67, high-flying celebrity photographer Donald Silverstein caught up with the late guitar legend Jimi Hendrix. Resulting in an intimate photoshoot as the master musician prepared to release his second studio album. Back then, this meeting of artistic talents resulted in two of Jimi Hendrix’s most iconic photographs. However,...
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book Release

Joan Spalding Country Musician and Nashville Recording ArtistPhoto byPhoto by Joan Spalding Personal Photo. The life story of Joan Spalding is long overdue. With an extensive career in the Canadian music industry and a Nashville Recording artist, Joan also has several awards to her name. A Member of the Canadian Country Music Association and Canada's version of the Grande Ol Opry, Purple Hill Opry, her story had delightful highlights of the pioneers of Canadian Country music industry.
How Brett Eldredge's Holiday Tour Snowballed Into His Most Magical Project

Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Watch Pantera Play First Concert in Over 21 Years at Mexico Metal Fest

Pantera staged their first concert in over 21 years as the semi-reunited heavy metal band headlined Friday night at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. The gig marked Pantera’s first concert since Aug. 2001: After initially going on hiatus, the metal legends broke up in 2003. A year later, guitarist and founding member “Dimebag Darrell” Abbott was killed onstage by a deranged fan at a Columbus, Ohio concert in Dec. 2004. Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, Abbott’s brother, died in 2018. The current Pantera lineup features singer Phil Anselmo alongside longtime bassist Rex Brown, with Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax...
