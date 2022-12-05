ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Man Found Dead at Park in Arlington, Investigation Underway

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found at a park in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of unknown trouble at Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found an unresponsive man in a park, Arlington County Police Department said. The location is nearby the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

MTA bus overturned, rolled down embankment in South Baltimore, fire union says

BALTIMORE -- Two people are being treated for injuries after an MTA bus crashed and overturned Wednesday morning in South Baltimore, according to the Baltimore firefighter's union. It is unclear how many people, if any, were on the bus at the time of the crash. The extent of the reported injuries was not immediately known. Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted at 9:15 a.m. about the crash at W. McComas Street and South Hanover Street. The union said the bus overturned, went down an embankment and landed near railroad tracks. 
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Employee at Shell gas station shot, killed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An employee at a Shell gas station was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department and responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the Shell on New Hampshire Avenue around 3:03 p.m. The employee was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Officer Discharges Gun While Responding to Escalated Argument in Frederick

A police officer discharged his firearm while responding to two men arguing, then shooting at each other in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, authorities say. The incident happened in downtown Frederick, on South Market Street near the area of West All Saints Street at about 8:30 p.m., the Frederick Police Department said in a release.
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's drive-thru Shake Shack sets opening date

Shake Shack has set an opening date for its new restaurant in Canton, which will be its first drive-thru location in the state. The burger chain will open at 3902 Boston St. in the new Collective at Canton development on Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. The location will have a drive-thru with a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pickup window, as well as indoor dining space and an outdoor patio.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police find body of pregnant woman at home of Maryland man suspected of killing gas station clerk

BALTIMORE -- Officers found the decomposing body of a pregnant woman at the Silver Spring home of a man suspected of shooting and killing a gas station store clerk Thursday, Montgomery County police said. Torrey Moore, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Officers responded around 3 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station on the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a clerk of the store shot multiple times.The victim, identified as 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy