NBC Washington
Man Found Dead at Park in Arlington, Investigation Underway
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found at a park in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of unknown trouble at Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found an unresponsive man in a park, Arlington County Police Department said. The location is nearby the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park.
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
'Nothing is being done' | Neighbors want speed bumps added to part of Stanton Road SE
WASHINGTON — Neighbors are pleading with the District Department of Transportation for help after they said another car plowed through a yard. Brittany Osazuwa got a startling call Sunday evening. “You won't believe it, but a car just ran through your gate again,” she said her neighbors informed her....
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
MTA bus overturned, rolled down embankment in South Baltimore, fire union says
BALTIMORE -- Two people are being treated for injuries after an MTA bus crashed and overturned Wednesday morning in South Baltimore, according to the Baltimore firefighter's union. It is unclear how many people, if any, were on the bus at the time of the crash. The extent of the reported injuries was not immediately known. Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted at 9:15 a.m. about the crash at W. McComas Street and South Hanover Street. The union said the bus overturned, went down an embankment and landed near railroad tracks.
Federal Officer Fatally Shoots Person On Metro Platform In DC: Reports (DEVELOPING)
A federal officer has reportedly shot a person at a metro station in Washington, DC, officials announced.Police responded to reports of shots fired on the Red Line platform at the Metro Center station shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 that left one person dead, according to Metro Transi…
Employee at Shell gas station shot, killed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An employee at a Shell gas station was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department and responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the Shell on New Hampshire Avenue around 3:03 p.m. The employee was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
NBC Washington
Fairfax County Police Request Gift Card Donations for Children Affected by Violence
If you’re looking for a cause to contribute to this holiday season, Fairfax County police are asking the public for gift card donations for children affected by violence. Police say this year, their Victim Services Division worked hundreds of cases involving child victims and witnesses of domestic and sexual violence.
NBC Washington
New Carrollton Police Chief Temporarily Banned From Entering Department After Confrontation
A local police chief in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been temporarily banned from entering the police department he's led for nearly 20 years after a confrontation with another city official. New Carrollton Police Chief David Rice is not allowed to enter the New Carrollton Municipal Center and the police...
Wbaltv.com
Up-and-coming real estate investor killed in recent Park Heights shooting
A young man who had dreams of making Baltimore a better place was killed in Park Heights. Jalil George, 24, was fatally shot Thursday as he walked through a potential investment property in Park Heights. After a number of shootings in the Park Heights neighborhood over recent days, police have...
NBC Washington
Officer Discharges Gun While Responding to Escalated Argument in Frederick
A police officer discharged his firearm while responding to two men arguing, then shooting at each other in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, authorities say. The incident happened in downtown Frederick, on South Market Street near the area of West All Saints Street at about 8:30 p.m., the Frederick Police Department said in a release.
NBC Washington
Video Shows Moments Before FBI Agent Shot Man at Metro Center Station: Police
Metro Transit Police released video Friday showing the moments leading up to when an off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a man on the Metro Center platform and the chaos that followed. From two angles, two men can be seen shoving one another before they fall over the railing. About 16...
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
Fredericksburg Police looking for cemetery vandalism suspect
According to police, on Aug. 7, the person pictured vandalized security cameras at the Fredericksburg City Cemetery on the corner of William Street and Washington Avenue.
Man tries to steal car with woman, child inside after police chase
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in February of 2021. A man wanted for armed robbery and armed carjacking allegedly tried to steal a car with a woman and child still inside, but was quickly stopped by officers.
mocoshow.com
Man Armed With Shotgun Robs Restaurant in Briggs Chaney MarketPlace Wednesday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Briggs Chaney Road and Columbia Pike at approximately 7:32 pm on Wednesday night for the report of an attempted commercial armed robbery that occurred at Karen’s Seafood in the Briggs Chaney MarketPlace shopping center. The suspect is described as a black...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's drive-thru Shake Shack sets opening date
Shake Shack has set an opening date for its new restaurant in Canton, which will be its first drive-thru location in the state. The burger chain will open at 3902 Boston St. in the new Collective at Canton development on Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. The location will have a drive-thru with a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pickup window, as well as indoor dining space and an outdoor patio.
Police find body of pregnant woman at home of Maryland man suspected of killing gas station clerk
BALTIMORE -- Officers found the decomposing body of a pregnant woman at the Silver Spring home of a man suspected of shooting and killing a gas station store clerk Thursday, Montgomery County police said. Torrey Moore, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Officers responded around 3 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station on the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a clerk of the store shot multiple times.The victim, identified as 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe...
Maryland Bridge Shut Down As Police Investigate Early Morning Crash On Hatem Bridge
An early Monday morning crash led to the closure of a normally-busy bridge in Maryland as police investigated the incident. In Harford County, three vehicles were involved in a crash on US 40 that was reported at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Hatem Bridge in Havre De Grace, according to officials.
