BALTIMORE -- Two people are being treated for injuries after an MTA bus crashed and overturned Wednesday morning in South Baltimore, according to the Baltimore firefighter's union. It is unclear how many people, if any, were on the bus at the time of the crash. The extent of the reported injuries was not immediately known. Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted at 9:15 a.m. about the crash at W. McComas Street and South Hanover Street. The union said the bus overturned, went down an embankment and landed near railroad tracks.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO