SFGate
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WAZ021-090030- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs. in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts a. tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the...
SFGate
TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Visibility has improved therefore the Dense Fog Advisory has been.
Rain forecast to subside Tuesday, but 2 more storms on the way
The storm door is open in the Bay Area with no sign of closing.
SFGate
California's commercial Dungeness crab season delayed again
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The start of the commercial Dungeness crab season in California has been delayed further to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday that commercial crabbing will be delayed until at least Dec....
SFGate
A Look at What California Has Done So Far About Reparations
When Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in 2020 to create a statewide panel to study and recommend ways to implement reparations for Black Californians, many lauded it as an overdue step toward racial justice. “California has historically led the country on civil rights, yet we have not come to...
SFGate
South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday called for an immediate review of the state's investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the ascendant Asian economic giant that has also emerged as a powerful rival to the United States.
SFGate
5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID-19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
