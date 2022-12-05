ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cyber Security vs Information Security

If you’ve had any involvement at all with security you’ll have come across people using cyber security and information security. , and others arguing (loudly and passionately) that they’re completely distinct. In typical style, I’d weigh in with the fact that they are both wrong. Given...
US DOJ charges former CTO of blockchain company for fraud scheme

The US Department of Justice said it has arrested Rikesh Thapa, the former chief technology officer of a blockchain company, for allegedly defrauding his company of over $1 million. The DOJ did not name the company in its Dec. 7 news release. Thapa’s LinkedIn reveals that he co-founded the blockchain...

