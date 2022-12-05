Read full article on original website
Keir Starmer confirms he will ‘abolish House of Lords’ if Labour wins general election
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed plans to abolish the House of Lords should he become the next prime minister following the next general election.The former director of public prosecutions told Sky News that he doesn’t think “anybody can defend the House of Lords anymore”.Mr Starmer said he would move to abolish the house, established in 1801, within his first term as prime minister, before announcing Labour’s intention to replace it with an “Assembly of Nations and Regions”.The next general election in the UK is due to take place in 2025.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Zahawi points at graph showing Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Zahawi points at graph of Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Keir Starmer compares Rishi Sunak to ‘bottom of the league’ football manager
Lindsay Hoyle suspends Commons after coal mine statement ‘breached ministerial code’
Sir Lindsay Hoyle suspended the Commons over Michael Gove’s statement on the approval of a Cumbria coal mine.The government had failed to provide a full version of the statement to Labour’s shadow ministers and opposition MPs.This video shows the moment the Speaker put a halt to action in the chamber, saying “this is not the way we do good government.”“That is not according to the ministerial code – we don’t work like that,” the seemingly furious Sir Hoyle said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK Politics news: Follow for the latestSunak to be prime minister as Mordaunt withdraws
Gove stokes environmental anger by approving first new coal mine in 30 years
Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove has provoked anger from environmental campaigners by approving a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria.He granted planning permission for what would be the the first new site in the UK in 30 years after years of delay from the Government.The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said the coal will be used for the production of steel and not for power generation.Friends of the Earth described it as an “appalling decision” that will damage the fight against the climate crisis while not replacing Russian coal.🚨 BREAKING: The government have just approved planning permission for...
MP Pete Wishart takes swipe at new SNP Commons leader as two quit front bench
An SNP MSP has said he is “bemused” that the party’s new Westminster leader sought the top job, as two of the party’s most senior politicians quit their front bench roles.Pete Wishart was first elected to Westminster in 2001, and has held a variety of front bench posts, most recently serving as the group’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) spokesman.Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn succeeded Ian Blackford as leader on Tuesday following speculation of a coup within the Westminster group.Mr Blackford, who led the party in the Commons from 2017, announced he would not stand for re-election...
Labour hit out at ‘chaos’ in Parliament and Tories’ ‘inability to govern’
Labour said government bills are disappearing at a “rate of knots” as they hit out at “chaos” in Parliament.Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said an “inability to govern” is “bringing this country to a grinding halt”.The Labour frontbencher hit out at the Government after a statement on a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria was delayed by an hour because, the Speaker said, full copies had not been provided to him or the opposition.Ms Debbonaire said it had happened three times in two weeks, before going after the Government on what she described as breaking promises on the delivering of...
Tories urged to take down ‘appalling’ video of Sadiq Khan in ‘gun sights’
Labour MPs have urged the Conservatives to discipline a local party that posted a video of Sadiq Khan's face "through the sight on a gun".The Tottenham Conservatives group posted the video of the mayor of London to TikTok and Facebook this week as part of their campaign against his clean air policies.The video depicts Mr Khan manically laughing at voters while being observed through what appears to be a scoped lens with crosshairs.Local MP David Lammy warned that "online abuse and incitement has real-world consequences" and said posts like this were one one of the reasons Mr Khan needs...
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Sunak ‘shocked’ by allegations about Baroness Mone and PPE firm
Rishi Sunak said it was “absolutely right” that Tory peer Baroness Michelle Mone was taking a leave of absence from the Lords following allegations linking her to a firm awarded contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE).The Chancellor said he was “shocked” to read reports alleging that the peer and her children secretly received £29 million originating from the profits of the PPE firm – claims she has denied.At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak said: “Like everyone else I was absolutely shocked to read about the allegations.“It’s absolutely right that she is no longer attending the House of Lords and therefore no longer has the Conservative whip.”Lady Mone’s spokesman said she was taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords “in order to clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her”. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
All the MPs standing down at the next general election as Matt Hancock pursues ‘new possibilities’ - OLD
Though the date of the next general election has not yet been announced, Chloe Smith, Harriet Harman and Sajid Javid amongst others have confirmed that they will not be standing.The maximum term of any Parliament is five years from the day it first met, meaning that the current Parliament will automatically dissolve on Tuesday 17 December 2024.MPs had been asked to confirm their intention to stand – or not – by 5 December.Which MPs are confirmed to be standing down?Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West SuffolkFollowing his divisive appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Matt Hancock went public with his...
Michael O'Neill: Returning international bosses - risk or safe bet?
'Never go back!' - it's entered the football lexicon as a cliched warning against giving managers a second spell in charge. Well, the Irish FA had no such qualms in re-appointing Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss on Wednesday after taking the side to the Euro 2016 finals during his first stint.
Christmas party cancellations ‘near Omicron level’ as UK rail strikes loom – as it happened
Hospitality bosses say 30% of bookings have been called off, with rail workers’ walkouts predicted to wipe £1.5bn from revenues
Matt Hancock eyes ‘new world of possibilities’ as he announces future exit as MP
Matt Hancock has announced he will not be standing as an MP at the next election after discovering a “whole new world of possibilities” following his I’m A Celebrity stint.The former health secretary said he had been told he would get the Conservative whip back following his controversial and lucrative stay in the Australian jungle for the reality TV show.But the West Suffolk MP wrote to Rishi Sunak saying he will not be running at the next general election as he looks to “influence the public debate” from outside Parliament.I will play my part in the debate about the future...
Labour MP Conor McGinn has party whip suspended over complaint
Labour MP Conor McGinn has had the whip suspended after a claim made about him to the party’s independent complaints process.The St Helens North MP has also had his Labour membership suspended while an internal investigation takes place, it is understood. Mr McGinn does not know any of the details of the complaint made against him, but said he was confident that it was “entirely unfounded” and denied any wrongdoing.The deputy national campaigns coordinator – a key ally of leader Sir Keir Starmer – only recently returned to Westminster after he was diagnosed with a heart condition known as atrial fibrillation.In...
Tories remove whip from MP Julian Knight after complaint to police - OLD
The Conservatives have removed the whip from senior MP Julian Knight after a complaint was made to the Metropolitan Police, the party has said.Chief Whip Simon Hart removed the Tory whip, meaning Mr Knight no longer sits in the Commons as a Conservative, after the complaint was made on Wednesday.Mr Knight is the chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee and has represented Solihull in the West Midlands since 2015.A spokeswoman for the Chief Whip said: “Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect.”She declined to comment on the nature of the complaint now it is under investigation. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Worker with a chair enforces two-year Coventry road closure
Using a worker with a chair to enforce the partial closure of a Coventry city centre road is not a long-term solution, the local council has said. A 100m stretch outside the council HQ has been one-way to traffic since 2020 to create a pedestrian-friendly street. The local authority's highways...
First UK coal mine in decades approved despite climate concerns
Michael Gove has approved the first new UK coal mine in 30 years despite concern about its climate impacts among Conservative MPs and experts. The proposed mine in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the UK and across the world. Critics say the mine would undermine...
Onshore wind rules to be relaxed after Tory revolt
The government has pledged to relax restrictions on building onshore wind farms in England after a threatened rebellion from Conservative MPs. A rule requiring new turbines to be built on pre-designated land will be rewritten, the levelling up department said. Over 30 backbenchers had threatened to make the change through...
New Cumbrian coalmine would prove UK hypocrisy, say experts around world
Activists and experts say green light for coal would show UK’s ‘posturing, double standards and broken promises’
‘Millions missing out on GP appointments’ – Labour
Millions of people are struggling to get GP appointments and as a result some patients will not have serious medical conditions diagnosed until it is “too late”, Labour has warned.The party has made new estimates based on the latest GP appointment figures for England with the GP Patient Survey data.According to the survey, some 13.8% of patients did not get an appointment the last time they tried to book one.I’m really worried that among those millions of patients unable to get an appointment, there could be serious conditions going undiagnosed until it’s too lateWes StreetingWith almost 32 million GP appointments...
