Deforest, WI

fox47.com

Madison police arrest suspect in Lakeside Street homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in the city last month. In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the man in the city Monday without incident. He was booked into the Dane County Jail on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Dane County gives grants to racial equity, social justice partners

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County gave grants to six local groups Monday that promote racial equity and social justice in the community. The Partners in Equity grants, totaling $55,000, are meant to fight systemic racial inequality in areas such as health, education and criminal justice. County Executive Joe Parisi congratulated the recipients in a statement.
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Madison police say Kia stolen along Schroeder Road

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a Kia was stolen Monday along Schroeder Road near Struck Street. Police said a man loaned the car to a roommate, who returned the vehicle Monday night. However, when the man went to drive the car on Tuesday, it was gone. Officers were...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Madison earns perfect score on LGBTQ+ inclusiveness

MADISON, Wis. — Each year, the Human Rights Campaign issues scorecards to cities on how inclusive they are to the LGBTQ+ community. Madison passed with flying colors. “I think that Madison has a long history of working to be inclusive specifically of the LGBTQ community, so I would agree in the categories that they scored,” said Steve Starkey, the executive director for OutReach, a Madison-based LGBTQ+ advocacy organization.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

News podcast aims to connect listeners to Madison

If you're lost, get a tour guide to show you around. That's what a new podcast wants to do: help show you Madison. It's a news podcast that you can listen to when you're not watching Fox 47 News at Nine. The team behind it is partnering with another local news source you've met before. You could say they're two peas in a pod...cast.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

TSA says dog accidentally sent through X-ray at Dane Co. Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. — Transportation Security Administration officials said a dog accidentally went through an X-ray machine this week at the Dane County Regional Airport. The agency shared photos on Twitter showing the small dog inside a backpack that went through the scanner. TSA regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle said the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Stoughton earns national recognition for green energy use

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton has been named a national leader in renewable energy. Residents used renewable energy at the eighth-highest rate in the country, with 5% of homes participating. “Someday we hope to be first,” said Jill Weiss, the director of Stoughton Utilities. Why isn’t every community doing...
STOUGHTON, WI
fox47.com

One person dead after crash, fire on Madison's west side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person was found dead in a vehicle after a crash and fire early Monday on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the intersection of Pleasant View Road and Flagstone Drive at around 1:20 a.m. Arriving officers found a vehicle on fire.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Common Council to vote on millions in affordable housing funding initiatives

MADISON, Wis. — Funding for hundreds of affordable housing units throughout Madison will be on Tuesday’s Common Council docket. The Community Development Division is proposing two resolutions for the council — to spend $8.9 million in affordable housing funds and $4 million to foster affordable homeownership. The...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Forward Madison announces multiple signings ahead of 2023 season

MADISON, Wis. — A new season is just around the corner for Forward Madison, and the the club is getting ready. FMFC announced multiple new signings Wednesday as head coach Matt Glaeser looks to strengthen his squad. The moves also represent a first big step for newly-hired general manager Zane Heinselman, who joined the club last week.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Jim Leonhard announces he's leaving Badgers after bowl game

MADISON, Wis. — After serving as the interim head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers football team for part of the 2022 season following Paul Chryst’s ouster, Jim Leonhard has announced he will be leaving the team. In a tweet Tuesday night, Leonhard said “it has meant the world...
MADISON, WI

