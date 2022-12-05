Read full article on original website
Drug trafficking investigations, ties to Anisa Scott's led to Quadren Wilson's shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Recently filed court documents have shined new light on a web of drug trafficking investigations — including ties to the murder of Anisa Scott — that led up to the shooting of Quadren Wilson during an attempted arrest earlier this year. Details about the...
After child with cerebral palsy faced injuries, mother to sue Madison school district
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teenager with cerebral palsy suffered severe medical setbacks after Madison Metropolitan School District staffers in the post-graduation “18 to 21” program failed to follow a plan for her daily care, according to her mother and a pending lawsuit citing the teen’s doctor’s notes.
Man accused of burglarizing Madison woman's home while she slept pleads guilty to charge
MADISON, Wis. — A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to one felony burglary charge after police said he burglarized a Madison woman’s home earlier this year as she slept inside, online court records show. Lane Shelton had faced seven felony charges stemming from the Sept. 22 break-in at...
Madison police arrest suspect in Lakeside Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in the city last month. In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the man in the city Monday without incident. He was booked into the Dane County Jail on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
Man charged in fatal shooting at Madison gas station last year pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — One of the men charged in a fatal shooting at a gas station on Madison’s west side that occurred last year pleaded guilty Tuesday, online court records show. Avieon Little, 25, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. The other...
Dane County gives grants to racial equity, social justice partners
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County gave grants to six local groups Monday that promote racial equity and social justice in the community. The Partners in Equity grants, totaling $55,000, are meant to fight systemic racial inequality in areas such as health, education and criminal justice. County Executive Joe Parisi congratulated the recipients in a statement.
Madison police say Kia stolen along Schroeder Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a Kia was stolen Monday along Schroeder Road near Struck Street. Police said a man loaned the car to a roommate, who returned the vehicle Monday night. However, when the man went to drive the car on Tuesday, it was gone. Officers were...
Four finalists rise to top to replace name of Madison's Jefferson Middle School
MADISON, Wis. — The committee to rename Jefferson Middle School on Madison’s west side has put forth the final four proposed names for the school but did not rank the finalists as expected. Committee members were expected to rank the finalists — Eston Hemings Jefferson, Sally Hemings, Ezekiel...
Study finds Morey Field not significant source of lead in children, some disagree
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Leaded gas burned by small piston aircraft is the largest source of lead air contamination in the country. When it comes to the Middleton Municipal Airport, a study found it is not a significant source of lead in children, but some aren’t convinced. Public Health...
Madison earns perfect score on LGBTQ+ inclusiveness
MADISON, Wis. — Each year, the Human Rights Campaign issues scorecards to cities on how inclusive they are to the LGBTQ+ community. Madison passed with flying colors. “I think that Madison has a long history of working to be inclusive specifically of the LGBTQ community, so I would agree in the categories that they scored,” said Steve Starkey, the executive director for OutReach, a Madison-based LGBTQ+ advocacy organization.
News podcast aims to connect listeners to Madison
If you're lost, get a tour guide to show you around. That's what a new podcast wants to do: help show you Madison. It's a news podcast that you can listen to when you're not watching Fox 47 News at Nine. The team behind it is partnering with another local news source you've met before. You could say they're two peas in a pod...cast.
TSA says dog accidentally sent through X-ray at Dane Co. Regional Airport
MADISON, Wis. — Transportation Security Administration officials said a dog accidentally went through an X-ray machine this week at the Dane County Regional Airport. The agency shared photos on Twitter showing the small dog inside a backpack that went through the scanner. TSA regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle said the...
Stoughton earns national recognition for green energy use
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton has been named a national leader in renewable energy. Residents used renewable energy at the eighth-highest rate in the country, with 5% of homes participating. “Someday we hope to be first,” said Jill Weiss, the director of Stoughton Utilities. Why isn’t every community doing...
One person dead after crash, fire on Madison's west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person was found dead in a vehicle after a crash and fire early Monday on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the intersection of Pleasant View Road and Flagstone Drive at around 1:20 a.m. Arriving officers found a vehicle on fire.
Common Council to vote on millions in affordable housing funding initiatives
MADISON, Wis. — Funding for hundreds of affordable housing units throughout Madison will be on Tuesday’s Common Council docket. The Community Development Division is proposing two resolutions for the council — to spend $8.9 million in affordable housing funds and $4 million to foster affordable homeownership. The...
Forward Madison announces multiple signings ahead of 2023 season
MADISON, Wis. — A new season is just around the corner for Forward Madison, and the the club is getting ready. FMFC announced multiple new signings Wednesday as head coach Matt Glaeser looks to strengthen his squad. The moves also represent a first big step for newly-hired general manager Zane Heinselman, who joined the club last week.
Jim Leonhard announces he's leaving Badgers after bowl game
MADISON, Wis. — After serving as the interim head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers football team for part of the 2022 season following Paul Chryst’s ouster, Jim Leonhard has announced he will be leaving the team. In a tweet Tuesday night, Leonhard said “it has meant the world...
