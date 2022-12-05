Effective: 2022-12-12 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the forecast for further updates and possible warnings. Consider alternate travel plans. Fasten loose objects or shelter them in a safe location prior to the onset of strong winds. Target Area: Dundy DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. * WHERE...Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties in eastern Colorado... Sherman, Cheyenne, Wallace, and Greeley counties in northwest Kansas... and Dundy county in southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions... especially for high profile vehicles. High winds may also move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. * DENSE FOG ADVISORY TONIGHT AND MONDAY MORNING...Dense fog will develop in southwest Nebraska late this evening and overnight. Fog will persist through sunrise, eventually lifting and dissipating by mid to late morning. Drivers are urged to slow down and exercise additional caution, particularly at intersections and highway onramps and offramps where accidents are more likely to occur. Use low beam headlights and be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility, especially near rivers, creeks and other low lying areas.

DUNDY COUNTY, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO