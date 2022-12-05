Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 02:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of 1 to 2 hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations, valleys up to 3 inches, mountains 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...Through 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Snow on roadways may make travel challenging.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Wind Advisory issued for Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects, such as inflatable Christmas decorations. Target Area: Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dundy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the forecast for further updates and possible warnings. Consider alternate travel plans. Fasten loose objects or shelter them in a safe location prior to the onset of strong winds. Target Area: Dundy DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. * WHERE...Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties in eastern Colorado... Sherman, Cheyenne, Wallace, and Greeley counties in northwest Kansas... and Dundy county in southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions... especially for high profile vehicles. High winds may also move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. * DENSE FOG ADVISORY TONIGHT AND MONDAY MORNING...Dense fog will develop in southwest Nebraska late this evening and overnight. Fog will persist through sunrise, eventually lifting and dissipating by mid to late morning. Drivers are urged to slow down and exercise additional caution, particularly at intersections and highway onramps and offramps where accidents are more likely to occur. Use low beam headlights and be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility, especially near rivers, creeks and other low lying areas.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 23:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-12 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Monday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 12:43 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.2 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 5.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/11 PM 4.0 1.6 1.9 0.5 Minor 12/12 PM 2.1 -0.3 0.8 0.5 None 13/12 AM 2.7 0.3 0.7 0.5 None 13/01 PM 2.5 0.1 1.1 0.5 None 14/01 AM 3.1 0.7 1.2 0.5 None 14/02 PM 2.4 -0.0 1.0 0.5 None
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow showers developing later tonight above 5000 feet. Snow showers becoming less frequent Monday afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Areas near Buffalo Pass, Dilkon, Ganado, Kykotsmovi, Shonto and Window Rock. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Snow forecast from 11 PM Today to 11 AM Monday: Buffalo Pass 2 to 4 inches Dilkon 2 to 4 inches Ganado 2 to 4 inches Kykotsmovi 1 to 3 inches Shonto 3 to 5 inches Window Rock 1 to 3 inches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range, Uplands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Uplands of the Bootheel WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 8 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Windy conditions causing areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Gila Region and the Black Range above 6500 feet, and the New Mexico Bootheel Highlands. * WHEN...Monday morning through early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Roads may become slick, snow packed, and hazardous. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility in the Gila Region and Black Range. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snow amounts are expected in areas north of Silver City above 7000 ft. Isolated areas with higher snow amounts are possible.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drivers are urged to slow down and exercise additional caution, particularly at intersections and highway onramps and offramps where accidents are more likely to occur. Use low beam headlights and be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility, especially near rivers, creeks and other low lying areas. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Significant reductions in visibility associated with dense fog. * WHERE...Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, Norton, Thomas, Sheridan, Graham, Logan, and Gove counties in Northwest Kansas and Dundy, Hitchcock, and Red Willow counties in Southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Late this evening through 11 AM MST Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog will develop late this evening and overnight. Fog will persist through sunrise, eventually lifting and dissipating by mid to late morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Red Lodge Foothills; Southeastern Carbon; Southwestern Yellowstone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches by Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the commutes on Monday and Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snow is possible Tuesday into Wednesday night.
Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects, such as inflatable Christmas decorations. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Upper Tularosa Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Rio Grande Valley, Upper Tularosa Valley, Guadalupe County, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, and Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 23:37:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Slope; Stark DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/11 AM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of west central and southwest North Dakota. * WHEN...Until Noon CST/11 AM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog may deposit a thin layer of ice on elevated surfaces.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Western Mogollon Rim; Yavapai County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Areas of moderate to locally heavy snow above 5000 feet spreading from west to east by late this evening through early Monday morning. Areas of snow becoming more showery by Monday afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Areas near Doney Park, Flagstaff, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman, Valle and Williams. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Snow forecast from 11 PM Today to 5 PM Monday: Doney Park 4 to 6 inches Flagstaff 5 to 9 inches Fredonia 0 to 1 inches Grand Canyon 3 to 5 inches Jacob Lake 2 to 4 inches North Rim 3 to 5 inches Prescott 2 to 4 inches Prescott Valley 0 to 1 inches Seligman 1 to 2 inches Valle 3 to 5 inches Williams 4 to 8 inches.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 21:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Howard; Loving; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Reeves County Plains; Scurry; Ward; Winkler DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Southeast New Mexico plains and portions of the Permian Basin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 22:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Roosevelt County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Curry County, De Baca County, Roosevelt County, and Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. This includes along U.S. Highway 70 from the Texas border to Roswell.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Frazier Mountain Communities, Grapevine, Tehachapi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 21:41:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; Tehachapi WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the higher elevations. Up to 2 inches on the Tejon Pass and around 1 inch along the Tehachapi Pass. A dusting up to 1 inch at elevations down to 3,000 feet. * WHERE...Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 23:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 21:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING Some light snow is possible for the next hour or two with little additional accumulations expected.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 22:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...In effect until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy drizzle is also possible Monday morning. With temperatures hovering near freezing, isolated slick spots may develop in areas mainly north of Interstate 80 due to the freezing fog and freezing drizzle.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 23:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Coastal Jefferson; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
