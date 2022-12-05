ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Monday night’s Texas Lotto jackpot worth $19 million

By Alejandra Yañez
KTSM
 6 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Texas Lottery has drawings scheduled for Monday night in the Power Ball, Lotto Texas Extra and Texas Two Step.

Brownsville resident claims $4M Mega Millions prize

The Power Ball annualized jackpot is estimated to be at $89 million for the Monday night drawing with an estimated cash value of $47.1 million. The Lotto Texas Extra jackpot is valued at $19 million with an estimated $11.5 million cash value. The Texas Two-Step is set at $475,000.

Drawing for the Texas Lottery Mega Millions is scheduled for Tuesday with a prize of $354 million and an estimated cash value of $186.9 million.

Palmhurst resident wins big with $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket

Texas Lottery encourages players to pick up a ticket at a Texas Lottery retailer near you.

