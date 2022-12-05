ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

‘Together We Grow’ event in Hartford to discuss bringing in cannabis revenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An event in Hartford on Wednesday will put the cannabis industry in the spotlight. With other states like Massachusetts bringing in billions of dollars in business through cannabis, Connecticut looks poised to do the same. Leaders like Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, state legislators, representatives from the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
rew-online.com

Greyhill Group Acquires $5.9MM Multifamily Building in Hartford, CT

GreyHill Group, a commercial real estate investment company based in New York, has acquired Union Place Apartments, a 69-unit, Class-B apartment building in Hartford, Connecticut for $5.9 million. The property is located at 64-82 Union Place. “We’re excited about the opportunity to expand our portfolio further in Connecticut, and we’re...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury schools launch 24/7 online tutoring program

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The learning loss caused by the pandemic has been well-documented in Connecticut. The disruption caused some of the lowest math and reading scores in years. Now, Waterbury Public Schools is launching a 24/7 online tutoring service to help students catch up.  Waterbury schools partnered with Varsity Tutors to provide all students […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Hartford ranked 'least Grinchy' US city: Report

HARTFORD, Conn. — When it comes to holiday cheer, it's been proven that "Hartford has it." A new report from FinanceBuzz ranked Hartford the "least Grinchy" city in the U.S., with Providence, R.I. following behind. New York City was ranked the "Grinchiest". One of the factors in the ranking...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain Housing Authority employee to be honored

NEW BRITAIN- New Britain Housing Authority employee will be one of six being honored at The Urban League of Greater Hartford (ULGH) 2022 “Equal Opportunity Day (EOD) Dinner & Gala” this Thursday at 6 pm. “This EOD will mark the Urban League’s 58 years of service to the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NECN

Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
FARMINGTON, CT
darientimes.com

How new budget will affect MDC water rates in Hartford area

HARTFORD — The Metropolitan District Commission has approved a $204 million operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget approved Monday represents a 2.1 percent decrease from the 2022 budget, which officials attributed to lower employee medical and other costs and a reduction in the workforce over the past decade.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Hartford HealthCare using documentary to help staff address maternal health disparities

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare is committed to addressing maternal health disparities to ensure that every woman, regardless of race, feels safe and nurtured during pregnancy. “Aftershock” is a documentary released this past summer highlighting maternal health mortality in Black women. The documentary will be screened Thursday,...
Yale Daily News

Despite 900 open staff positions, admin confident retention will return to normal levels

Employers around the nation are facing heightened turnover and retention issues, and Yale has not been exempt. According to vice president for human resources John Whelan, the University currently has around 900 open staff positions across over a dozen operations, including information technology, facilities and hospitality. These turnover trends fall in line with economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw low retention rates in most major industries. But in spite of this pattern, administrators are confident that numbers will return to normal levels as the University prepares for a post-pandemic age.
NEW HAVEN, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in North Haven, CT

North Haven is a beautiful town in New Haven County, Connecticut, with a rich history and plenty of activities to keep visitors busy. Located on the Connecticut River, North Haven has several parks and recreation areas perfect for spending time outdoors. The town is also home to several museums, including...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

Live from the CRAzies: Fire by Forge

Live from the CRAzies, the Connecticut Restaurant Association's Awards night at Foxwoods Resort Casino: Here's our interview with Ben Dubow from Fire by Forge soon to be open in Hartford!. About The Connecticut Restaurant Association:. The CRA is a full-service, nonprofit trade association dedicated to supporting every type and size...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Gather New Haven Director Steps Down

Two years after stepping into the role of executive director at Gather New Haven, Brent Peterkin has resigned — leaving the organization to continue his work of diversifying and growing local environmental engagement and preservation. Gather New Haven — the merged, nonprofit entity of New Haven Land Trust and New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT

