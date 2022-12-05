Read full article on original website
Kenny's uncovers amazing discoveries at Cleveland Museum of Natural History
Dense Fog Advisory: Ashland County, Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Crawford County, Cuyahoga County, Erie County, Geauga County, Holmes County, Huron County, Lake County, Lorain County, Mahoning County, Medina County, Ottawa County, Portage County, Richland …. It's about two-thirds way finished and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton cannot believe the...
Homemade ‘Howliday’ Doggie Treats
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Maureen Leonard is passionate about pastry! Whether she is teaching Pastry Arts to students at the Tri-C Hospital Management Program or baking up treats at home for beloved family pets. Today Chef Leonard shares her talent and recipes with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel, who got a lesson in how to make homemade ‘Howliday’ Doggie Treats!
Cleveland's Own: Karli Scaffide
FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving recognize Karli Scaffide, a physical education teacher at Leighton Elementary School in Aurora. She was recently awarded Ohio Young Professional of the Year.
Show Info: December 7, 2022
Great gifts! 1811 Home is located on Chippewa Road in Brecksville. Share the love! Learn more from Adventure Subaru and Footprints Center for Autism. Personalized skincare routine! Learn more about Apex Skin by visiting them online. Charlton Abbott. Working on the road! Charlton Abbott is located on Euclid Avenue in...
Gifting The Great Outdoors
Gifts for the outdoorsman in your life! Shop the Cleveland Metroparks on site or online.
Christmas Cocktails
Tis’ the season for festive sips! Western Reserve Distillery is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.
Kenny's flying in new exhibit at Cleveland Museum of Natural History
Dense Fog Advisory: Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Cuyahoga County, Erie County, Lake County, Lorain County. The transformation of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is nearly two-thirds complete and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton got a sneak peek of the changes. The popular University Circle destination also let Kenny take flight in a brand new exhibit. https://www.cmnh.org/
100 Black Men celebrates huge milestone in Cleveland
"What they see is what they'll be" is more than just a motto for the members of '100 Black Men', it's the belief that motivates every single member. The Cleveland Chapter celebrates a big milestone this year and Fox 8's Wayne Dawson explores what the group has accomplished over the past 25 years and discusses why this organization is so vital for African-American youth. www.100blackmencleveland.org.
Foggy conditions linger overnight into morning
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Patchy to dense fog will linger overnight into tomorrow morning. It’s not expected to be as widespread, but still give yourself extra time if you have to do any traveling. Low cloud coverage continues across the area with a few sprinkles tonight. A cool and...
Lingering fog, sprinkles; When rain/snow mix arrives
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Patchy to dense fog will linger. It’s not expected to be as widespread, but still give yourself extra time if you have to do any traveling. Low cloud coverage continues across the area. Drier air slowly builds in for the afternoon but we will still...
Weather update: Fog hangs on, as do warmer temps
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dense fog remains until about 4 p.m. for our lakeshore counties. Visibility of less than a quarter mile is being reported in parts of our area. Use low beams and take it slow on the roads. Clouds and fog stick around all day today with temperatures...
