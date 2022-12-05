Read full article on original website
THEO
5d ago
Please stop with the stupid hate crime literature and just stop all crime and murders. I can careless what someone writes on the wall when I can’t walk the streets at night due to fear of violence!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Man killed during road rage incident in LA County
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
Family searching for missing Downey woman with diminished mental capacity
DOWNEY, Calif. - A family in Downey is searching for a woman who's been missing since Dec. 7, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information on her safe return. Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, when her family said she walked away from home. She was last seen on Brock Avenue near Lubec and Suva streets. According to her family, Koeppe is developmentally delayed, with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
Innocent bystander dies after being shot in Santa Ana
A woman was shot by bullets intended for two teenagers in Santa Ana. She died days later from her injuries.
Body found at park near elementary school in Santa Clarita, authorities say
A body was found at a park adjacent to an elementary school in Santa Clarita, prompting an investigation, authorities said.
Man accused of setting fire to flags at Long Beach homes
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of setting fire to flags anchored on the porches of homes in Long Beach. Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to a reported vehicle fire in the 2800 block of Iroquois Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Police Department.
Homeless man pleads guilty to trying to carjack vehicle with 3 kids inside
FULLERTON, Calif. - A 32-year-old transient pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail, or time already served awaiting trial, for attempting to carjack a vehicle with three young children inside in an Anaheim Home Depot parking lot. Colin James Sheehan pleaded guilty to one felony...
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
Boy shot to death in Azusa area
A boy was shot and killed in the Azusa area Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced...
Azusa shooting: Victim identified by family as 16-year-old as residents express safety concerns
A teenager who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified by family members as a 16-year-old, and residents in the area are concerned following two violent murders.
Lynwood Unified to address racial tension on its high school campus
LYNWOOD, Calif. – The Lynwood Unified School District (LUSD) will hold a school-wide assembly and parent meetings today to address anti-Black graffiti found in the bathroom on one of its high school campuses. School board member Gary Hardie Jr. took to social media to address the issue head-on. Lynwood...
Two French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint from pregnant woman in Studio City
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help in locating two French bulldogs and the man who took them Friday at gunpoint in Studio City. The robbery happened around 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, according to the LAPD's North Hollywood Division.
LAPD Searches for Hit-and-Run Driver Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Arleta, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to an auto vs pedestrian call around 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.7, on the 14100 block of Terra Bella Street. When units arrived at the location in the Arleta neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley,...
4 men kick down door of Valley Glen apartment, fatally shoot man and set home on fire, police say
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot and two dogs were also dead inside a Valley Glen apartment that caught fire overnight. Police received a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 13800 block of Oxnard Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
Saugus Man Killed By Apparent Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Identified
The Saugus man that died from an apparent fatal fentanyl overdose Wednesday has been identified. Brandon Shubunka, 35, from Saugus was the man who died from the apparent fatal fentanyl overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of an overdose on the 28200 block of ...
Report: Kids cried during Kevin de León fight with activist at Christmas event
LOS ANGELES - A witness to the altercation between Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León and a community activist at a Christmas tree lighting in Lincoln Heights told reporters it began under circumstances that caused some children at the event to "cry and scream," according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.
Judge Dismisses Most Charges In Oxnard Shooting Trial
A judge has dismissed the most serious charges against an Oxnard man whose first trial ended with a mistrial because of a hung jury in the case of an incident in which the defendant is alleged to have traded gunfire with an officer. Among the charges the judge dismissed was...
LA City Council's Kevin de León involved in fight at holiday event in Lincoln Heights
LOS ANGELES - Kevin de León is once again at the center of controversy. Videos surfacing on social media showed the embattled Los Angeles City Councilman being involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights. In the social media video, where it doesn't show the entire...
Inglewood man charged with murdering his daughter
LOS ANGELES- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a 22-year-old man was charged today with killing his 1-year-old daughter whose body was found in the Los Angeles River. “The murder of a child is absolutely horrific. Babies are helpless and rely on their parents for everything....
Search on for murder suspect
Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in Huntington Beach on Monday night. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots fired in the 5200 block of Tasman Drive (near Bolsa Chica Street) around 8 p.m.
21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park
A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning. Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
