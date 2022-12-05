ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
papercitymag.com

AirSculpt® Is Texas’ Best-Kept Secret to Feeling Your Best Self

Elite Body Sculpture has Texas locations in both Dallas and Houston. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Along with all the merriment of the holiday season comes lots of reasons to indulge. From festive cocktails (hello, eggnog) to sweet treats at every soirée, it’s easy to find yourself going into the new year feeling a bit, should we say, sluggish. But, with the patented AirSculpt procedure and technology, only available through Elite Body Sculpture, there’s no reason to start 2023 feeling anything less than fabulous. Found in Houston and Dallas, AirSculpt is Texas’ best-kept secret to fat loss.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Ice Cream in Houston

Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Paul Wall Surprises Slim Thug At Checkers Drive-Thru As He Buys Rapper’s New Meal Deal

Houston, TX - Paul Wall pulled up to Checkers in Houston this week to support his good friend Slim Thug and try his exclusive new custom meal with the fast-food chain. The Big Slim Meal is available at every Houston location and comes with a Texas-sized burger, famously seasoned french fries and a 44-ounce drink in a Big Slim Collector cup — a nod to some the lyrics on the Mike Jones classic “Still Tippin'” featuring both Paul Wall and Slim Thug.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: Houston’s best soups

Campbell’s Soup used to have a commercial in the 1990s where a snowman ate a hot bowl of soup. He melts and reveals it was really a child all along. Maybe that ad resonates better somewhere where it isn’t 70 or 80 degrees in December. But, whatever your version of winter is, this is as good a time for a warm bowl of soup as it gets in Greater Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Temple St. Clair’s Most Coveted Pieces Can Be Found at Deutsch Fine Jewelry This Holiday Season

Temple St. Clair Bohemian yellow gold amulet with vivid turquoise mandala, $3950. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. For more than 90 years, Deutsch Fine Jewelry has been a staple in the Houston fine jewelry scene. The brand has a storied heritage, beginning with its first shop in Nuevo Laredo in 1929. Nearly a century later, the brand is still family-owned and managed with an emphasis on extraordinary customer service where all clients are treated like family. The company also owns a Rolex Boutique, the first in the entire state of Texas, which opened in 2014.
HOUSTON, TX
franchising.com

Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Growing Greater Houston Presence

December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // RICHMOND, Texas - Big Chicken is continuing to break ground in the Greater Houston area with its second signed lease for the restaurant to open in Richmond. Part of a 50-unit agreement across Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin - Big Chicken’s second Texas...
RICHMOND, TX
fox26houston.com

Cirque Italia brings excitement to Katy with thrilling, death-defying stunts

KATY, Texas - Despite utilizing a seemingly short stage for one weekend only, Cirque Italia managed to bring a mesmerizing, show-stopping performance for Houston-area residents. PREVIOUS: Cirque Italia to bring thrills, excitement with several performances in Katy. Since starting in 2012, Cirque Italia has brought a high-class experience to audiences...
KATY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022

Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
HOUSTON, TX
Golf.com

Tiger Woods announces launch of newest putting courses in Texas

Tiger Woods’ latest course design creations are ready for their public debut, but they aren’t your average 18-hole golf courses. You only need one club to get around these new tracks. On Tuesday, Woods announced that the newest Popstroke facility in Houston, Texas, will open for play on...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Doctors Show Their Artistic Sides While Helping Out the Sunshine Kids

Dr. Henry Mentz, Alexis Rosales, Lori & Dr. Issac Raijman, Stephanie Wilcox, Brooklynn Weatherill (Jacob Powers Photo) What: The Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: Dozens of works by talented artists who are physicians by day and creatives by night...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Most Surprising Restaurant Earns Major National Love — Tatemó and Texas’ Best New Restaurants in America Power

Austin's Canje is rated the fourth Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. (@canjeatx) One of Houston’s most unusual and daring restaurants is enjoying something of a national moment with Esquire magazine declaring Tatemó one of The Best New Restaurants in America in its latest issue. Tatemó is one of only three Texas restaurants to make the expanded 40 strong rankings.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million

40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX

