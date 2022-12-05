Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
AirSculpt® Is Texas’ Best-Kept Secret to Feeling Your Best Self
Elite Body Sculpture has Texas locations in both Dallas and Houston. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Along with all the merriment of the holiday season comes lots of reasons to indulge. From festive cocktails (hello, eggnog) to sweet treats at every soirée, it’s easy to find yourself going into the new year feeling a bit, should we say, sluggish. But, with the patented AirSculpt procedure and technology, only available through Elite Body Sculpture, there’s no reason to start 2023 feeling anything less than fabulous. Found in Houston and Dallas, AirSculpt is Texas’ best-kept secret to fat loss.
thetexastasty.com
Best Ice Cream in Houston
Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
HipHopDX.com
Paul Wall Surprises Slim Thug At Checkers Drive-Thru As He Buys Rapper’s New Meal Deal
Houston, TX - Paul Wall pulled up to Checkers in Houston this week to support his good friend Slim Thug and try his exclusive new custom meal with the fast-food chain. The Big Slim Meal is available at every Houston location and comes with a Texas-sized burger, famously seasoned french fries and a 44-ounce drink in a Big Slim Collector cup — a nod to some the lyrics on the Mike Jones classic “Still Tippin'” featuring both Paul Wall and Slim Thug.
Tiger Woods brings his newest PopStroke golf complex to Houston area
KATY, Texas — On Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods confirmed that his latest PopStroke golf and entertainment complex would open in Katy next week. Woods said it would open to the public on Dec. 16 at noon. He also tweeted out a video of the complex, which looks like a...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Houston’s best soups
Campbell’s Soup used to have a commercial in the 1990s where a snowman ate a hot bowl of soup. He melts and reveals it was really a child all along. Maybe that ad resonates better somewhere where it isn’t 70 or 80 degrees in December. But, whatever your version of winter is, this is as good a time for a warm bowl of soup as it gets in Greater Houston.
papercitymag.com
Temple St. Clair’s Most Coveted Pieces Can Be Found at Deutsch Fine Jewelry This Holiday Season
Temple St. Clair Bohemian yellow gold amulet with vivid turquoise mandala, $3950. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. For more than 90 years, Deutsch Fine Jewelry has been a staple in the Houston fine jewelry scene. The brand has a storied heritage, beginning with its first shop in Nuevo Laredo in 1929. Nearly a century later, the brand is still family-owned and managed with an emphasis on extraordinary customer service where all clients are treated like family. The company also owns a Rolex Boutique, the first in the entire state of Texas, which opened in 2014.
Not Your Average Fry opens eatery on Fry Road in Katy
Not Your Average Fry adds a twist to the classic side, loading baskets of fries with toppings like Philly cheesesteak, cheese sauce, peppers and onions. (Courtesy Not Your Average Fry) Comfort food eatery Not Your Average Fry held a grand opening for its first day of business on Dec. 6.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Growing Greater Houston Presence
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // RICHMOND, Texas - Big Chicken is continuing to break ground in the Greater Houston area with its second signed lease for the restaurant to open in Richmond. Part of a 50-unit agreement across Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin - Big Chicken’s second Texas...
fox26houston.com
Cirque Italia brings excitement to Katy with thrilling, death-defying stunts
KATY, Texas - Despite utilizing a seemingly short stage for one weekend only, Cirque Italia managed to bring a mesmerizing, show-stopping performance for Houston-area residents. PREVIOUS: Cirque Italia to bring thrills, excitement with several performances in Katy. Since starting in 2012, Cirque Italia has brought a high-class experience to audiences...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022
Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods announces launch of newest putting courses in Texas
Tiger Woods’ latest course design creations are ready for their public debut, but they aren’t your average 18-hole golf courses. You only need one club to get around these new tracks. On Tuesday, Woods announced that the newest Popstroke facility in Houston, Texas, will open for play on...
papercitymag.com
Houston Doctors Show Their Artistic Sides While Helping Out the Sunshine Kids
Dr. Henry Mentz, Alexis Rosales, Lori & Dr. Issac Raijman, Stephanie Wilcox, Brooklynn Weatherill (Jacob Powers Photo) What: The Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: Dozens of works by talented artists who are physicians by day and creatives by night...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Two Day Art Jackpot Features More Than 250 Artists — Art on the Avenue Marks 25 Years Highlighting Local Talents
Art on the Avenue founding member Mark Parthie, Art on the Avenue CEO Mary Lawler, founding member Judge Steven Kirkland at the 25th anniversary event held at Winter Street Studios (Photo by Wilson Parish) What: Art on the Avenue 25th anniversary art party. Where: Winter Street Studios. PC Moment: With...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Over-the-Top Restaurant Gives Downtown Houston a New Place to See and Be Seen
Bungalow Downtown Dining has taken over the space at 407 Main that was formerly Live Sports Bar & Grill, and the difference in decor and ambience couldn’t be more different. The former casual bar has been transformed into a lavish and luxurious space, and Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Most Surprising Restaurant Earns Major National Love — Tatemó and Texas’ Best New Restaurants in America Power
Austin's Canje is rated the fourth Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. (@canjeatx) One of Houston’s most unusual and daring restaurants is enjoying something of a national moment with Esquire magazine declaring Tatemó one of The Best New Restaurants in America in its latest issue. Tatemó is one of only three Texas restaurants to make the expanded 40 strong rankings.
luxury-houses.net
An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million
40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
fox26houston.com
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
fox26houston.com
Wife of HPD Officer hit by a train whispers in his ear the gender of their first baby
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Wednesday morning. Sr. HPD Officer Vidal Lopez was hit by the train while in uniform, as he headed to work just before 7 a.m. in his own personal vehicle on Fulton at Stokes Street.
Missing Houston man found dead after family says he was last seen on a camping trip with friends
The search is over for Aamir Ali, five days after he was last seen alive. His family said he left his belongings behind during a camping trip with friends.
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
Comments / 0