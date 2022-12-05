Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it
Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
Yakima Herald Republic
Lake Stevens’ Alison Mariella Désir on ‘Running While Black’
Running helped Alison Mariella Désir emerge from a period of depression. While scrolling Facebook from the couch one day, she came across a friend who was training for a marathon. What struck her was that he was Black. Pigeonholed into track and field in high school, she didn’t realize that Black people ran marathons until that moment.
Yakima Herald Republic
I-90 opens with restrictions after collisions forced Thursday morning closure
Both directions of I-90 reopened just before 1 p.m. Thursday following an extended closure because of collisions and spinouts in wintry driving conditions. Chains are required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel or four-wheel drive, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation. The highway over...
Yakima Herald Republic
Analysis: Diving inside Washington’s transfer portal wish list
For Washington, there’s more than one way to recruit. The Huskies have 18 commits in their 2023 class, with early signing day approaching on Dec. 21. That haul includes four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz — who’s also considering an offer from Ohio State — as well as five offensive linemen and four defensive backs.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies at trial he’s been unjustly labeled a racist and liar
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer took the stand Thursday afternoon in his criminal trial, vehemently denying he lied about a Black newspaper carrier threatening him during a confrontation last year. Mounting his defense in a Tacoma courtroom, Troyer and his attorneys portrayed him as an innocent victim of shoddy police...
Yakima Herald Republic
Husky football transfer portal tracker: The latest on UW’s roster moves
The transfer portal is a dizzying place. Or is it less a place and more a mechanism — a bridge between college football past and future?. Semantics aside, we’re here to help. The NCAA has implemented two windows when players can enter the transfer portal without losing a...
Yakima Herald Republic
UW’s Kalen DeBoer and former Husky OC Jonathan Smith named Pac-12 co-Coaches of the Year
It’s a tie ... with Husky ties. UW coach Kalen DeBoer and Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith — the Huskies’ former offensive coordinator — have been named Pac-12 co-Coaches of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday. It’s the award’s first tie since Stanford’s David Shaw and Washington State’s Mike Leach shared the honor in 2015.
Yakima Herald Republic
Patrick William Willard, 76
Patrick William Willard, 76, of Frederickson died Thursday, Dec. 1, in Lakewood. Mr. Willard was born and raised in the Yakima Valley. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Burien man found guilty of murder in couple’s deaths
A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
