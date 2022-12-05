ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it

Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
Lake Stevens’ Alison Mariella Désir on ‘Running While Black’

Running helped Alison Mariella Désir emerge from a period of depression. While scrolling Facebook from the couch one day, she came across a friend who was training for a marathon. What struck her was that he was Black. Pigeonholed into track and field in high school, she didn’t realize that Black people ran marathons until that moment.
I-90 opens with restrictions after collisions forced Thursday morning closure

Both directions of I-90 reopened just before 1 p.m. Thursday following an extended closure because of collisions and spinouts in wintry driving conditions. Chains are required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel or four-wheel drive, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation. The highway over...
Analysis: Diving inside Washington’s transfer portal wish list

For Washington, there’s more than one way to recruit. The Huskies have 18 commits in their 2023 class, with early signing day approaching on Dec. 21. That haul includes four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz — who’s also considering an offer from Ohio State — as well as five offensive linemen and four defensive backs.
Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies at trial he’s been unjustly labeled a racist and liar

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer took the stand Thursday afternoon in his criminal trial, vehemently denying he lied about a Black newspaper carrier threatening him during a confrontation last year. Mounting his defense in a Tacoma courtroom, Troyer and his attorneys portrayed him as an innocent victim of shoddy police...
Patrick William Willard, 76

Patrick William Willard, 76, of Frederickson died Thursday, Dec. 1, in Lakewood. Mr. Willard was born and raised in the Yakima Valley. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Burien man found guilty of murder in couple’s deaths

A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
