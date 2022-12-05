ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. MERRILL, RANDI MICHELLE.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Teen Driving: Sweetwater County Has Limited Driver Education Programs (Part 1)

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Even though both Rock Springs High School (RSHS) and Green River High School (GRHS) have driver education programs, RSHS’s program is provided with limited participation. Driver education programs are facing critical challenges that result in some of the programs across Wyoming going into extinction, leaving teenage drivers to hopefully learn the rules of the road from their parents, or on their own.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
WYDOT to Close N Street Bridge for Routine Inspection

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be restricting access to the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center next week, on Tuesday, December 13 and again on Wednesday, December 14, for some routine bridge inspection work. Crews will need to close the bridge to...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Local Nurses Honored by State Organization

ROCK SPRINGS — Four nurses from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County were honored during the Wyoming Nursing Association’s recent Nursing Summit and Convention “Guardians of Nursing: Protecting Patients, Protecting Ourselves.”. The 2022 WNA Nursing Award winners were announced during the September event in Casper. The WNA also...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

