A Duke student wins $100,000 in Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway at halftime of Big 12 Championship game

UNC records season high in 99-67 win over Wofford
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — No. 8 North Carolina quickly overcame a cold start on offense and then heated up the rest of the way, recording a season-high point total as it defeated Wofford 99-67 on Sunday. Four different players reached double figures for UNC, including Kennedy Todd-Williams and Eva...
Short-handed No. 8 NC State women beat South Florida 65-57
RALEIGH, N.C. — Once star point guard Diamond Johnson was hurt, others stepped up for No. 8 North Carolina State. Johnson scored 14 points before spraining her right ankle in the first half and the short-handed Wolfpack pieced together enough offense combined with tenacious defense to defeat South Florida 65-57.
Roach sidelined by toe injury for No. 15 Blue Devils
DURHAM, N.C. — No. 15 Duke won't have starting guard Jeremy Roach for Saturday's game against Maryland-Eastern Shore due to a toe injury. The school announced he would be sidelined about two hours before the afternoon tipoff. It marks the first missed game in the third-year guard's career. Roach...
Bacot, Davis with double-doubles, UNC snaps losing streak
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot returned from a one-game absence to score 21 points and grab 13 rebounds, RJ Davis had 22 points and 10 rebounds and North Carolina snapped a four-game losing streak with a 75-59 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. Bacot reached double-digit rebounds for...
4A state championship: New Bern leads Grimsley 20-14 at half
Chapel Hill, N.C. — New Bern has used its heralded running game to its advantage in the first half of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championship and leads Grimsley 20-14 at halftime in a battle of two 15-0 teams. New Bern began the night by methodically moving...
New Bern caps off perfect season with 4A title over Grimsley
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Over the years, the triple option has become a rarity at the highest level of high school football in North Carolina. On Friday, it was a championship-winning formula for New Bern. The Bears ran for 396 yards and were in control for most of their...
Stastny, Kochetkov lead Hurricanes to 3-0 win over Islanders
NEW YORK — Paul Stastny scored in the second period, Pyotr Kochetkov got his second career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Saturday night to extend their point streak to seven games. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordan Staal also scored, and Kochetkov had 16 saves...
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
No sweat: Raleigh-based brothers launch 'Meat Sweats'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Many an idea was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, when cooking trends like grilling out took on a new purpose. Neighbors would gather around their back patios as that time served as the lone means of socializing during widespread uncertainty and anxiety. But stemming from...
Foreclosures surge 187% in Durham, 33% in Raleigh – is worst over?
RALEIGH – Some cracks are appearing in North Carolina’s housing markets as a new report shows that foreclosures have risen by nearly 60% compared to a year ago. The Triangle’s not immune with the number of cases increasing in both markets. The latest foreclosure data from ATTOM...
List of restaurants and grocery stores offering dine-in and to-go Christmas meals
Many Triangle restaurants and grocery stores are offering special menus for dine-in and entire to-go meals for Christmas this year. Make your reservations now or pre-order soon for pick-up by Christmas Eve. This list will continue to grow as we get closer to Christmas. These meals and offers are only...
Knightdale couple use outdoor holiday decorations to raise donations for charitable causes
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A family in Knightdale goes all out every year for Christmas. And as the lights and inflatables have become an attraction, they have turned their effort into giving back. At 306 Banner Blue Court and online, Chris and Sara Boyd use the attention to their holiday...
Analysis: Will the new year be happy? Most of us are struggling – and recession lurks
RALEIGH – The traditional holiday question to children, “have you been naughty or nice,” is a perfect lead-in to the economic outlook in 2023. As 2022 ends and 2023 begins, we face two economic challenges – inflation and recession. The big questions are, will inflation return to normal in 2023, and will it take a recession to do so?
Car crashes into parked car, catches fire
GARNER, N.C. — A car hit a parked car then caught fire Sunday morning in Raleigh. According to the Raleigh Police Department, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. near a home on Muxbere Way near Jones Sausage Road and Rock Quarry Road. The car that crashed then caught fire,...
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
Family escapes injury as Johnston County house destroyed in fire
CLAYTON, N.C. — Crews are responding to an overnight house fire in Johnston County on Friday morning. The fire occurred at a home on Horatio Court near Wilson's Mills. Photos showed the entire top floor was destroyed. A woman and four children were able to escape the blaze. Four fire departments responded and had the fire under control by 2:40 a.m.
A home for the holidays: Wake animal shelter hosts pre-Christmas adoption special
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Animal Center is hosting a one-week adoption special, aiming to find homes for animals for the holidays. Between Monday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 18, the adoption fee for dogs will be $25, and cats are name-your-price. There are 65 dogs and 38 cats in the shelter waiting to be adopted.
Harris Teeter 4-day sale and new e-Vic deals: Eggs, ice cream and more
Harris Teeter has a 4-day sale through Sunday and new e-vic deals starting Friday, Dec. 9th!. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website and the Express Lane prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
Caught on cam: Thieves drive over $600,000 in stolen cars right off a dealership lot in NC
LILLINGTON, N.C. — Ten vehicles were stolen from the John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram store of Lillington early Friday morning. One-by-one, these expensive high-end cars were driven off a dealership lot by thieves. The elaborate plot was captured on security cameras, showing multiple individuals breaking into vehicles around...
Flu, RSV and COVID continue to stress healthcare system
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — In a season for spreading holiday cheer, experts say we are spreading so much more. Our healthcare system is being tested yet again; This time, three illnesses are behind it. The flu, is striking hard – with cases nationwide more than a dozen times higher than...
