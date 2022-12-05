Read full article on original website
Laredo Border Patrol provides an inside look at brush operations
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We see them patrolling the bridges as well as the riverbanks making sure the U.S.-Mexico Border is secure but guarding the border can be difficult when going over the hills and through the brush. With the use of all-terrain vehicles and four legged animals, securing the...
Aeromar Airline to leave Laredo International Airport
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After more than two years of direct flights to Mexico City, the City of Laredo has announced that Aeromar will not longer operate at the Laredo International Airport. According to a statement from the city, this was due to a lack of travelers using the airline.
Border Patrol provides inside look at the duties of EMT agents
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents protect over thousands of miles including every corner of Webb County and neighboring counties. While monitoring and securing the border are part of the responsibilities of an agent, so is providing first aid to anyone who needs it. At any time on the...
Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
Webb County, TX. (KGNS) - After eight days of trial in San Antonio, the former Border Patrol agent found guilty of the gruesome murders of four women is behind bars at the Webb County Jail. On Friday morning Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar held a press conference where he went...
Laredo Police getting toys ready for Blue Santa program
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Christmas is coming and it’s not just the Elves in the North Pole who are helping Papa Claus but also those in the Laredo Police Department. The police department is hard at work preparing for its annual Blue Santa Program, a Christmas tradition that is meant to spread some holiday cheer to kids in need.
Driscoll Health Plan to hold Baby’s First Christmas Posada
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local health center is inviting all expecting mothers to an educational holiday posada. Driscoll Health Plan in collaboration with Latched Support from San Antonio will be hosting Baby’s First Christmas Posada. Not only will it get mothers and fathers into the holiday spirit, but...
Laredo Chamber of Commerce gets new location
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of Laredo’s oldest and strongest business organizations has a new place to call home. After being housed at 2310 San Bernardo Avenue for more than 45 years, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce is now located at 5702 McPherson Road. On Friday afternoon, the chamber...
CBP on moving ‘paisano’ traffic along at international bridges
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the southbound paisano traffic starts to build and both sides of the border prepare for Christmas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is gearing up for significant volumes of cross-border traffic in both directions. CBP encourages travelers to plan ahead, apply for I-94 travel permits...
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to celebrate the Virgin de Guadalupe
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local place of worship is inviting the community to celebrate our lady of Guadalupe. Every year on December 12, the Mexican Catholic Community celebrates the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The celebration commemorates the appearance of Mary to the Mexican peasant Juan Diego...
Laredo offers help for those suffering from holiday blues
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo has a range of services available for anyone that might be feeling a little blue this holiday season. One of the programs available that help Laredo residents keep track of their health is called Juntos for Better Health. Each person enrolled in the program is assigned to a caseworker that will assess the levels of depression and/or anxiety.
Three women, and two children injured following Loop 20 crash
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Multiple people are hospitalized following a four vehicle collision reported on Loop 20 Friday evening. The accident happened on Friday, Dec. 9 just before 7 p.m. The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the 6000 where a total of nine people were involved in the crash. A...
Five vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is causing some traffic congestion on Loop 20. According to the Laredo Police Department, a five-vehicle accident happened at the 6000 block of Bob Bullock Loop, near the UISD Food Production Center. Right now, traffic is backed up on the southbound and...
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for intoxication manslaughter. The Laredo Police Department is searching for 43-year-old Marco Cruz-Gonzalez. The case stems from a car crash that was reported on June 9, 2021, at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop at around 9:20...
Series of break-ins reported in Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over the span of two weeks, two break-ins have been reported in Laredo. One report from the Laredo Police Department says a robbery happened at a home and a building in central Laredo. The other was reported at Casa Guero, a business in downtown Laredo. One...
Victims’ families react to guilty verdict in Juan David Ortiz Trial
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a case that shocked the community of Laredo and even made national headlines back in September of 2018. A former Border Patrol supervisor was the man believed to be behind the killings of four sex workers. After four years of waiting, the families...
Annual Christmas parade hits the streets tonight!
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s lights, camera, Christmas for an annual holiday tradition!. On Friday night, the annual Christmas Parade will hit the streets of Laredo. Festivities will get underway at 6 p.m. with the parade starting at the Burlington on San Bernardo and ending at Garden Street. Organizers...
Salvation Army receives check donation and toys
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Salvation Army received some much-needed help from a manufacturing company right before the holidays. On Friday, Medline Laredo gave the Salvation Army a $10,000 check as well as toys and blankets. Major Rebecca Galabeas from the Salvation Army said these donations are part of the...
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is dead after allegedly being hit by a vehicle on Friday night and authorities need help locating the driver who was behind the wheel. The accident was reported on Friday, Dec. 9 at the 3002 block of Guadalupe Street. According to the Laredo Police...
Jury selection scheduled for man accused of fatal shootings outside TKO
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A jury selection date is set for the man accused of killing three men outside a Laredo sports bar. According to the Webb County docket, jury selection has been set for April 2023 in the case against Joe Manuel Martinez. Martinez is accused of the February 13, 2022 shooting outside TKO Sports Bar that killed three men, sparking multiple videos on social media.
