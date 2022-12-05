LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo has a range of services available for anyone that might be feeling a little blue this holiday season. One of the programs available that help Laredo residents keep track of their health is called Juntos for Better Health. Each person enrolled in the program is assigned to a caseworker that will assess the levels of depression and/or anxiety.

LAREDO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO