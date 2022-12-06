City Of Covington Parks And Recreation Assists Nursery School Students

The City of Covington Parks and Recreation has provided an evergreen tree at the Jackson River Sports Complex and River Rock Amphitheatre for Edgemont ARP Nursery School’s students to decorate.

Decorating began on Thurs., Dec. 1 and continued on Fri., Dec. 2. Students made their own Christmas ornaments, some out of bird seed and some out of pine cones.

The students’ goal is to provide food for birds during the winter, and they each took turns attaching the ornaments to the branches.

City Manager Allen Dressler, who oversees the Jackson River Sports Complex and River Rock Amphitheatre, remarked, “We are tickled to death to work with Edgemont ARP Nursery School to provide the students with the opportunity to decorate the tree.”

He concluded, “They have been decorating the tree for two days now, and they created their own decorations.”

The tradition of decorating Christmas trees dates back to the 1600s in Germany, and German immigrants are credited with bringing the tradition to America during the early 1800s.

Cities, towns, state capitols and the White House have official Christmas tree lighting ceremonies each year. Covington held its official tree lighting ceremony on Sun., Nov. 27.

