Covington, VA

City Of Covington Parks And Recreation Assists Nursery School Students

By M Ray Allen
Virginian Review
 4 days ago

The City of Covington Parks and Recreation has provided an evergreen tree at the Jackson River Sports Complex and River Rock Amphitheatre for Edgemont ARP Nursery School’s students to decorate.

Decorating began on Thurs., Dec. 1 and continued on Fri., Dec. 2. Students made their own Christmas ornaments, some out of bird seed and some out of pine cones.

The students’ goal is to provide food for birds during the winter, and they each took turns attaching the ornaments to the branches.

City Manager Allen Dressler, who oversees the Jackson River Sports Complex and River Rock Amphitheatre, remarked, “We are tickled to death to work with Edgemont ARP Nursery School to provide the students with the opportunity to decorate the tree.”

He concluded, “They have been decorating the tree for two days now, and they created their own decorations.”

The tradition of decorating Christmas trees dates back to the 1600s in Germany, and German immigrants are credited with bringing the tradition to America during the early 1800s.

Cities, towns, state capitols and the White House have official Christmas tree lighting ceremonies each year. Covington held its official tree lighting ceremony on Sun., Nov. 27.

Virginian Review

C&0 Railway Heritage Center Holds “Come See Santa” Event On Saturday, December 3

Santa Claus greeted children inside the C&O Railway Heritage Center while the Grinch played engineer by taking grownups with their children and grandchildren on the C&O’s mini-train for rides around the Center. Children three and under were admitted free to the event which cost $5 per person over three. Hot cocoa and cookies were served. The Grinch stopped the mini-sized locomotive after two trips around the track, got off and stretched his legs while his helper assisted the next load of riders onto the mini-train and climbed back on for another two circlings of the tracks. Vicky Anderson, a translator for the C&O...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

AHPS School Board Extends Upcoming Holiday Break

LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Alleghany Highlands Public Schools teachers and students may see an extended Christmas holiday break under action taken by the School Board on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. In a called meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the School Board voted to close schools the entire week of Dec. 19. The action is contingent upon no additional school closures before the break due to weather conditions, unforeseen illnesses, or emergencies. Schools were originally scheduled to be closed starting Thursday, Dec. 22. The early closing is designed to recognize the work of teachers, students, families, other division staff, and the...
LOW MOOR, VA
Virginian Review

Art Display at the Alleghany Highlands Regional Library

Covington, Va. (VR) - Currently on display at the Alleghany Highlands Regional Library is a collection of art work by Janet Wimmer of Blue Ridge, VA. A native of Richmond, Wimmer received her B.A. in Studio Art from the University of Richmond. She later received a Master’s in Liberal Studies from Hollins University. Retired from teaching art (K-college), she now paints and teaches from her home studio in Blue Ridge. As a landscape oil painter, Janet is currently producing a series of Blue Ridge Parkway paintings. Over the past few years, she has painted and posted online (janetwimmer.blogspot.com) almost 500 Parkway paintings....
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Clifton Forge School Of The Arts’ Garden Features Wonderland Of Christmas Lights

Across Church Street in Clifton Forge from the lit LOVE Works Sculpture, the Clifton Forge School of the Arts has decorated the school’s garden with a spectacular display of multicolored Christmas lights. After opening its doors to the public on Jan. 16, 2011, the school is nearing its 11th year of offering classes to children and adults. The types of classes offered are woodworking, sculpting, painting, knitting, crocheting, pottery, jewelry making, music, stone carving, stained glass creations and blacksmithing. The school recently held its 11th annual Kriskindlmarkt that drew large crowds to Clifton Forge, and the school has secured a second building, the...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Groundbreaking For New Schools

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 9, 1923 99 Years Ago Snake Run School Mix-Up Before Mayor Almost all the patrons of Snake Run School, a typical one-room country school, were in Covington yesterday as witnesses in the case of two young boy students at the school charged with being incorrigible. Mayor...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

All-Area Band Includes 19 Alleghany Highlands Schools Students

LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Nineteen Alleghany Highlands Public Schools students have been named to the Central Highlands All-Area Band, which covers school divisions in Alleghany, Bath, and Rockbridge counties. Students from Alleghany High School, Covington High School, and Clifton Middle School will represent AHPS when the all-area band performs in late January. Students were chosen for the band after auditioning on Nov. 9, 2022. “I’m really proud of all of our students who stepped out of their comfort zone and auditioned. These students are making great strides as musicians and individuals. It really speaks well of our division to...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Phillips Busy Coordinating AHHA Program for School Division

LOW MOOR — Ginni Phillips has been very productive in her relatively-new role as coordinator of the Alleghany Highlands Healthcare Advancement grant program. Funded by a $497,756 Career and Technical Education High School Innovation Grant from the Virginia Department of Education, AHHA is designed to provide guidance to Alleghany and Covington high school students who are planning to enter the healthcare field after graduation. AHHA helps students earn their diploma, industry certification, and associate degrees from a community college so they will be workforce ready. A native of Spotsylvania County, Phillips was appointed by the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Board as AHHA coordinator...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect

Covington, Va. (VR) - The Men’s Ministry of the Pine Street Baptist Church, Covington, hosted a breakfast reception at the church, Saturday, to give the community an opportunity to meet and welcome Rev. Charlie S. Ellis, Jr. and his wife, Minister Karen Ellis. Breakfast was buffet-style and was served at 10:00am. Deacon Roy Carter introduced the Ellis’ to the community and asked him to render the blessing of the food. “Now, that the people and pastor have come together, God will lead us in the direction He will have us go,” said Ellis before he began the prayer. “We are here to do ministry and lift up the downtrodden,” said Ellis of his decision to come to the Covington area. He preached his first sermon Sunday, as Pine Street Baptist Church’s Pastor-Elect. Ellis is from Waterloo, IA. He moved to the Roanoke area to pastor Bent Mountain Baptist Church, in Bent Mountain, and “to marry me,” said Sister Ellis. He pastored there for eight years. The Ellis’ have five children and will reside in the Church’s parsonage. The post Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Dominion Energy Wins “Best Overall” In City Of Covington’s Christmas Parade

Rain gave way to sunshine by 5:00 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 3, allowing the City of Covington’s Christmas Parade to be held under a clear sky. Dominion Energy’s float won $100 for first place and the first place trophy for “Best Overall.” Boys Home of Virginia took home $100 and the trophy for first place for “Best Religious Float.” First place for “Novelty” was awarded to Callahan PTO, and the prize was $100 and a trophy. Patsy’s Dance Studio won second place for “Novelty,” but no cash award was awarded. Cloggers & Snowflakes claimed the first place prize of $100 and the trophy for “Marching,” and second place was awarded to A1 Dance Studios. The Covington Highlighters won first place for “JV Marching” which landed the troupe the trophy and $100. The “Equestrian” award of $100 and first place trophy went to Bordieneer Equestrian Club. Winners were announced and cash prizes and trophies were awarded at The Discovery Center following the parade. A new aspect of the Covington Christmas Parade was that each entry was announced via a loudspeaker on Main St. in front of Good News Church on Main. The post Dominion Energy Wins “Best Overall” In City Of Covington’s Christmas Parade appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Judges Select Ten Clifton Forge Christmas Parade Winners On Friday, December 2

Winning entries were announced following the Clifton Forge Christmas Parade that proceeded east on Ridgeway St. from the Dairy Queen onto Main St. and past the Clifton Forge Town Hall on Fri., Dec. 2. Hamilton Roots, Four Moons Designs and Country Garden Florist provided the three judges who selected Kars Unlimited for “Most Creative Entry. The parade got underway at 6:00 p.m. with Parade Marshall Barry Balser leading the way. Balser is the retired police chief of the Town of Clifton Forge. The judges selected Clifton Forge Little League as “Judges’ Favorite.” Lewis Gale Hospital-Alleghany won the “Best Float, and Immanuel Baptist Church was...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Knife River Barber Company sets up shop

RONCEVERTE (WVDN) - A brand-new barber shop, Knife River Barber Company, officially opened its doors in Greenbrier County, just in time to get a fresh holiday look. Knife River is owned and operated by Hunter Ventress. Located in the Red Oaks Shopping Center, the shop is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Appointments are available, and walk-ins are accepted. Ventress said he decided to open his own barbershop after spending some time looking for work in the area. He also said after attending local events such as Oktoberfest, he noticed how locals enjoyed having a place to hang out. "I...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Virginian Review

Board Appoints Hansford to Lead Callaghan Elementary

LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Lisa M. Hansford has been appointed principal at Callaghan Elementary School, effective July 1, 2023. She will succeed Josh Craft, who will become principal of Jackson River Technical Center on July 1. Craft has served as the principal at Callaghan since July 2018. Hansford’s appointment was approved by the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Board during a called meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The timing of her appointment follows a strategic timeline that was adopted by the school board in October. The timeline is part of a planned transition toward the 2023-2024 school year. Alleghany County Public...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Clinton Caldwell Fridley, Jr.

Clinton Caldwell Fridley, Jr., died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge with Mr. Chris Fisher officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 […] The post Clinton Caldwell Fridley, Jr. appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Bath County Sheriff’s Office Weekly News Release for Nov. 27-Dec. 3

11-27-22 Dep. D Smith responded to a report of an injured deer in the roadway in the Millboro area. 11-27-22 Dep. D Smith responded to a report of a vehicle accident in the Millboro area. 11-27-22 Capt. Weaver responded to assist Hot Springs Rescue on a call in the Hot Springs area. 11-27-22 Dep. Colaw responded to a report of a 911 hang up call in the Warm Springs area. 11-27-22 Dep. Colaw responded to a report of a noise complaint in the Warm Springs area. 11-28-22 Dep. Miller and Dep. N. Sweitzer transported an individual to Western State Hospital under a temporary detention order. 11-28-22...
BATH COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Life … You Gotta Love It: Holiday Parties

This is it! The time of year for a plethora of parties. Ah. I love alliteration: A plethora of parties. I have not been to a party in at least three years, save for the Bath Art Show party in July. And I did not think I missed them. The wondering what to wear. The wondering what to bring. The actual getting dressed, which should, at my age, include some makeup. Makeup is something else I haven’t done in two or three years. And, that is something I’ve done since I was, oh, in fifth grade. Of course then, I...
HOT SPRINGS, VA
wfirnews.com

Crews respond to fire at Givens Book Store in Salem

Salem Fire crews responded to a blaze last night at the old Givens Book Store at the corner of East Main Street and North Electric Road. When they arrived on scene, authorities found flames coming out of the building and the roof had fallen in. No one was believed to be in the building at the time of fire. There is no word on a possible cause.Just before 11 p.m., a bulldozer came and began demolishing the building. It was scheduled for demolition as part of a renovation project on that corner.
SALEM, VA
Virginian Review

Clifton Forge Public Library To Host Christmas Party Dec. 12

The Clifton Forge Public Library will host a Christmas Party for children ages 3-12. The theme of the party is “A Candy Cane Christmas.” Library Director Mike Barnes will also welcome Santa Claus as a special guest. The party will be Monday, December 12, from 4:00-5:30 p.m. Activities will include a story, crafts, and games. A snack will be provided, and each child will receive a gift bag that includes a free book. Several prize drawings will also be held. Small children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is limited due to room capacity. For more information, or to register your children for the party, call the library at 863-2519. The Clifton Forge Public Library is located at 535 Church Street. The post Clifton Forge Public Library To Host Christmas Party Dec. 12 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
