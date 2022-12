South Carolina will return to the court on Sunday as it will welcome Presbyterian to Colonial Life Arena. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network+. The Gamecocks (4-4) are coming off a 74-71 win in overtime over Georgetown on Dec. 3. The Blue Hose (2-8) are coming off a 67-62 loss to College of Charleston on Tuesday. When both teams meet on Sunday evening, it will be the 41st meeting between South Carolina and Presbyterian with the Gamecocks holding a 32-8 record in those games. There will be two games at Colonial Life Arena today as the South Carolina women's basketball team defeated Liberty 88-39 earlier this afternoon.

CLINTON, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO