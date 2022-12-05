Read full article on original website
Man arrested in divorce attorney's death owed him nearly $30,000
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Court documents detail the possible motive behind the shooting death of a Lawrenceville attorney and the arson of his office by a client's ex-husband. Allen Tayeh, 65, is facing charges of murder and first-degree arson regarding the death of Doug Lewis and for allegedly burning his law offices. And documents from the court now show that reason could have been money-related.
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A man from Villa Rica, Georgia, was sentenced to 30 years for trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday, according to the Coweta County judicial court. On Aug. 26, officers with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office searched a small camper located off Legion Lake Road in Villa Rica, finding Garrett Wood and a female associate inside.
'I'll never get to hug him' | Sisters, wife face man convicted of killing Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Families expressed the depth of their heartbreak in court Thursday as they faced the man now convicted of killing two Cobb County sheriff's deputies. The families delivered powerful statements in front of Christopher Golden, the man who killed their loved ones three months ago. The deputies, Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. were killed in an ambush-style attack as they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. The warrant was not for Golden.
‘He deserves all the misery’: Man who killed 2 Cobb officers sentenced to 2 consecutive life terms
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of killing two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murder charges in superior court Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Christopher Patrick Golden, 30,...
Man pleads guilty to killing 2 Cobb deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Exactly three months after the killing of two Cobb County deputies, the man accused of firing the fatal shots pled guilty to their murders. Attorneys for Christopher Golden negotiated a plea deal in the death of deputies Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. as they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. The warrant was not for Golden.
Two Fulton County residents charged with insurance fraud
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County residents have been charged with insurance fraud. Mercedes Madison and Roshad Lang are accused of filing a false stolen vehicle claim. The car was found by Cobb County police after Lang committed several traffic violations, leading to a car chase. Warrants...
Man chased down, shot to death along Candler Road in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County say a man was chased down and shot multiple times on Sunday morning. Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road in reference to a person shot not far from a CVS store and the Hidden Valley apartment complex.
Former Assistant Atlanta City Attorney, police officer charged in $7 million PPP fraud scheme
ATLANTA, Ga. — A former Assistant Atlanta Attorney and an Atlanta police officer were indicted Tuesday after being accused of defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program, according to United States Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Buchanan said the indictment accused 60-year-old...
After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case
ROME, Ga. - Two Georgia men will be home for Christmas for the first time in a quarter of a century after a podcast uncovered their murder convictions were based on manufactured evidence. Photos shared by the Georgia Innocence Project show a Floyd County court bailiff unlocking the handcuffs of...
Georgia man freed, exonerated after 25 years in prison, with help from podcasters
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — After spending over half of his waking days in a prison cell, a Floyd County man was exonerated of all charges and released to spend his first Christmas at home with his family in over two decades. Darrell Lee Clark was arrested as a co-conspirator...
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
Fulton DA pushes back against judge's decision to drop charges against guards accused in inmate's death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After a Fulton County judge dropped the charges against six jailers accused in an inmate's death, prosecutors are asking him to reconsider - saying the basis of his decision isn't applicable to this case. The judge made his decision to quash the indictment last week...
Polk Jail report – Friday, December 9, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, December 9, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, December 9, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
DeKalb County medical examiner asks public for help identifying 2017 cold case victim
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Medical Examiner asked the public Tuesday for help to identify an individual who was shot and killed in 2017. Officials said on July 24, 2017, the unidentified person was shot at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Decatur man arrested on murder charge in Gwinnett sports bar killing
Months after a man was fatally shot at Gwinnett County sports bar, his suspected killer has been arrested, police said Thursday.
More than 100 accused Atlanta street racers chose between plea deal or harsher punishment
ATLANTA, Ga. — Dozens of accused street racers were given an opportunity to enter a plea Wednesday at the Fulton County Courthouse. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the courthouse Wednesday and said some of the accused street racers accepted responsibility and took the plea deal offered by Fulton County Solicitor General Keith Gammage.
Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home
VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
Deadly crash kills 1 on I-75 in Marietta, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on I-75 in Marietta that killed one man early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., crash investigators said that 52-year-old James Appleton of Marietta was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger and subsequently lost control of his vehicle before veering across all lanes and crashing head on into the center median wall, authorities said.
4 arrested, including children accused of breaking into cars, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested two children and two adults accused of breaking into cars overnight. Officers said the suspects stole a vehicle Thursday along Northside Drive and used it for other crimes. 11Alive was also told by officers that the group was caught trying to break into an...
North Georgia officer resigns to avoid termination after body slamming woman, Oakwood chief says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A North Georgia police officer quit the force following allegations of excessive use of force after body camera video showed him body slamming a woman, the City of Oakwood Police Department said. Department leaders said Officer Timothy Holbrook, resigned to avoid termination after he allegedly...
