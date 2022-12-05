ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, GA

11Alive

Man arrested in divorce attorney's death owed him nearly $30,000

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Court documents detail the possible motive behind the shooting death of a Lawrenceville attorney and the arson of his office by a client's ex-husband. Allen Tayeh, 65, is facing charges of murder and first-degree arson regarding the death of Doug Lewis and for allegedly burning his law offices. And documents from the court now show that reason could have been money-related.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
11Alive

'I'll never get to hug him' | Sisters, wife face man convicted of killing Cobb County deputies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Families expressed the depth of their heartbreak in court Thursday as they faced the man now convicted of killing two Cobb County sheriff's deputies. The families delivered powerful statements in front of Christopher Golden, the man who killed their loved ones three months ago. The deputies, Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. were killed in an ambush-style attack as they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. The warrant was not for Golden.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man pleads guilty to killing 2 Cobb deputies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Exactly three months after the killing of two Cobb County deputies, the man accused of firing the fatal shots pled guilty to their murders. Attorneys for Christopher Golden negotiated a plea deal in the death of deputies Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. as they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. The warrant was not for Golden.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two Fulton County residents charged with insurance fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County residents have been charged with insurance fraud. Mercedes Madison and Roshad Lang are accused of filing a false stolen vehicle claim. The car was found by Cobb County police after Lang committed several traffic violations, leading to a car chase. Warrants...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome

ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home

VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
VILLA RICA, GA
11Alive

Deadly crash kills 1 on I-75 in Marietta, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on I-75 in Marietta that killed one man early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., crash investigators said that 52-year-old James Appleton of Marietta was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger and subsequently lost control of his vehicle before veering across all lanes and crashing head on into the center median wall, authorities said.
MARIETTA, GA
