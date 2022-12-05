ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Willson Contreras wanted to be a Cardinal because of Albert Pujols, even when he was still on the Cubs

On Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals introduced their newest player and Yadier Molina's replacement behind the plate: Willson Contreras. The longtime backstop of the rival Chicago Cubs agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million contract at the Winter Meetings earlier this week and the Cardinals rolled out the red carpet at Busch Stadium for his introductory press conference.
CHICAGO, IL
Giants' Richie James: Paces pass catchers in loss

James secured seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The veteran wideout finished with the team lead in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day for the Giants, but those were mainly empty numbers in the lopsided loss. James helped make the final score a tad bit less embarrassing with a 19-yard touchdown grab off a pass from Tyrod Taylor with 39 seconds remaining, and he'll aim to carry over his momentum into a critical Week 15 Sunday night battle against the Commanders on the road.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers

Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
MIAMI, FL
Phillies' Matt Strahm: New contract announced

Strahm's signing of a two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies was formally announced by the team Friday. It's a nice raise for Strahm, who pitched under a one-year, $3 million deal with the Red Sox in 2022. He earned the multi-year pact after posting a 3.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB across 44.2 innings. The southpaw should serve in a setup role in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
49ers' Kerry Hyder: Dealing with ankle injury

Hyder suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Hyder was unable to return to Sunday's matchup in the closing minutes but appeared to be in good spirits while walking off the field after the game, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for Thursday's game in Seattle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
White Sox's Victor Reyes: Stays in division

Reyes agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Reyes elected free agency after the Tigers removed him from their 40-man roster last month and he winds up remaining in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Jets' Mike White: Joins teammates for trip home

White traveled back to New York on the team plane after injuring his ribs during Sunday's 20-12 loss in Buffalo, Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports. White twice handed the offense over to Joe Flacco while being evaluated for a rib issue, but he was able to return both times and finish out the contest, completing 27 of 44 passes for 268 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Afterward, Jets medical personnel sent White to a Buffalo-area hospital to be examined further, but those tests appear to have checked out OK as well. In any case, White's status will be one to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to keep playing through the pain next Sunday against the Lions.
NEW YORK STATE

