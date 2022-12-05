Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: Evan Longoria, Justin Turner drawing interest; Seth Lugo eyed as starter
Spring training camps open in a little more than two months and there's still a lot of hot stove activity that must take place between now and then. Just under half our top 50 free agents remain unsigned and the trade market has yet to pick up. That should happen soon enough. Here are Friday's hot stove rumors.
New Padres outfielder Xander Bogaerts is thrilled to now be on a team that 'wanted to win'
The wave of winter meetings signings is complete and with that comes the round of introductory press conferences for the biggest signings. We've seen Jacob deGrom and the Rangers along with Willson Contreras of the Cardinals. Now it's time for Xander Bogaerts and the Padres. One might recall that Bogaerts...
Willson Contreras wanted to be a Cardinal because of Albert Pujols, even when he was still on the Cubs
On Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals introduced their newest player and Yadier Molina's replacement behind the plate: Willson Contreras. The longtime backstop of the rival Chicago Cubs agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million contract at the Winter Meetings earlier this week and the Cardinals rolled out the red carpet at Busch Stadium for his introductory press conference.
Japanese home run champ Munetaka Murakami signs three-year NPB deal, will be posted for MLB teams after 2025
Munetaka Murakami, the record-setting third baseman for the Yakult Swallows in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, has signed a three-year contract extension and will be posted for MLB teams after the 2025 season, reports the Kyodo News. The new contract is worth roughly $4.4 million per year. "I'm just grateful to...
MLB rumors: Yankees preparing offer for Carlos Rodón, Cardinals also interested in free agent starter
Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are in the rearview mirror, but there's still plenty of time before the holidays for more moves to be completed. Let's round up the news and rumors for Sunday right here. We'll be updating this throughout the day, so definitely come back. Yankees preparing offer...
MLB rumors: Yankees preparing offer for Carlos Rodón; Dansby Swanson, Dodgers union possible?
Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are in the rearview mirror, but there's still plenty of time before the holidays for more moves to be completed. Let's round up the news and rumors for Sunday right here. We'll be updating this throughout the day, so definitely come back. Swanson and Dodgers...
Giants' Richie James: Paces pass catchers in loss
James secured seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The veteran wideout finished with the team lead in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day for the Giants, but those were mainly empty numbers in the lopsided loss. James helped make the final score a tad bit less embarrassing with a 19-yard touchdown grab off a pass from Tyrod Taylor with 39 seconds remaining, and he'll aim to carry over his momentum into a critical Week 15 Sunday night battle against the Commanders on the road.
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
Phillies' Matt Strahm: New contract announced
Strahm's signing of a two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies was formally announced by the team Friday. It's a nice raise for Strahm, who pitched under a one-year, $3 million deal with the Red Sox in 2022. He earned the multi-year pact after posting a 3.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB across 44.2 innings. The southpaw should serve in a setup role in Philadelphia.
Batting Around: Where will Carlos Correa land in MLB free agency and for how much?
Throughout the offseason, the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we discussed Jacob deGrom's landing spot. This week we'll do the same with Carlos Correa.
49ers' Kerry Hyder: Dealing with ankle injury
Hyder suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Hyder was unable to return to Sunday's matchup in the closing minutes but appeared to be in good spirits while walking off the field after the game, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for Thursday's game in Seattle.
MLB rumors: Carlos Correa market heating up; Cubs eyeing Trey Mancini; Diamondbacks could sign NPB pitcher
The winter meetings are firmly in the rearview and while there was a bunch of activity, plenty of big-to-medium-to-possibly-helpful free agents remain. We haven't even really seen much from the trade market to this point in the offseason, either. Simply, there are plenty of offseason transactions to come. We'll round...
White Sox's Victor Reyes: Stays in division
Reyes agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Reyes elected free agency after the Tigers removed him from their 40-man roster last month and he winds up remaining in the...
Jets' Mike White: Joins teammates for trip home
White traveled back to New York on the team plane after injuring his ribs during Sunday's 20-12 loss in Buffalo, Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports. White twice handed the offense over to Joe Flacco while being evaluated for a rib issue, but he was able to return both times and finish out the contest, completing 27 of 44 passes for 268 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Afterward, Jets medical personnel sent White to a Buffalo-area hospital to be examined further, but those tests appear to have checked out OK as well. In any case, White's status will be one to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to keep playing through the pain next Sunday against the Lions.
